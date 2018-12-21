Alabama Recruiting Update: Top Remaining Targets

During Nick Saban’s Signing Day press conference, he warned reporters “don’t do your calculations and scare off everyone else we’re recruiting in February. We do have spots left.” Recruits may not be scared but head coaches of other programs probably are.

With 23 signed, it is generally believed the Tide will take five more. Technically, the Early Signing Period ends Friday at midnight but Alabama is not expected to sign any more prospects until National Signing Day on February 6.

TOP TARGETS

Ishmael Sopsher DT Amite, LA - Top priority A-Number One. Sopsher has not had an official visit (OV) to Tuscaloosa yet, but does plan to do so. That will be huge. It’s sizing up to be a two-way fight between Alabama and LSU. Announcing NSD, February 6.

DT Amite, LA - Top priority A-Number One. Sopsher has not had an official visit (OV) to Tuscaloosa yet, but does plan to do so. That will be huge. It’s sizing up to be a two-way fight between Alabama and LSU. Announcing NSD, February 6. Henry To’oto’o LB Concord, CA - This one is odd. All the “experts” are so convinced he is a lock to Alabama but there has been radio silence around him for months. He OV’d Utah last weekend. The Tide needs to get him to OV Tuscaloosa to wrap this one up.

LB Concord, CA - This one is odd. All the “experts” are so convinced he is a lock to Alabama but there has been radio silence around him for months. He OV’d Utah last weekend. The Tide needs to get him to OV Tuscaloosa to wrap this one up. Khris Bogle DE Fort Lauderdale, FL - The Tide likes Bogle and will accept his commitment but he OV’d Miami last weekend and just might end up there. He has already been to Tuscaloosa for the Mississippi State game in November. Announcing Jan 5 at the US Army All-American Game.

DE Fort Lauderdale, FL - The Tide likes Bogle and will accept his commitment but he OV’d Miami last weekend and just might end up there. He has already been to Tuscaloosa for the Mississippi State game in November. Announcing Jan 5 at the US Army All-American Game. Marcus Banks CB Houston, TX - There were reports that Banks was going to sign this week but did not want to announce his choice until the Army game. It seems unlikely that would fly with Nick Saban unless he had the signed LOI in hand. It’s down to Texas A&M and Alabama. Announcing Jan 5 at the US Army All-American Game.

CB Houston, TX - There were reports that Banks was going to sign this week but did not want to announce his choice until the Army game. It seems unlikely that would fly with Nick Saban unless he had the signed LOI in hand. It’s down to Texas A&M and Alabama. Announcing Jan 5 at the US Army All-American Game. Byron Young DE Laurel, MS - Young is committed but decided he wanted to take some OVs. Bama wants him back in the fold but Ole Miss might be bending his ear a bit.

PLAN B

Noa Pola-Gates DB Gilbert, AZ - Gates is still of interest but his slim chances of landing with the Tide may depend on what others do, and not just Banks. Announcing at the Polynesian Bowl, January 19.

DB Gilbert, AZ - Gates is still of interest but his slim chances of landing with the Tide may depend on what others do, and not just Banks. Announcing at the Polynesian Bowl, January 19. Jaquaze Sorrells DT Winter Park, FL - He is still a possibility if other things fall through but he may have issues qualifying. Does Bama want to gamble on that? We will know more if he schedules an OV to T-town.

DT Winter Park, FL - He is still a possibility if other things fall through but he may have issues qualifying. Does Bama want to gamble on that? We will know more if he schedules an OV to T-town. Deondrick Glass RB Katy, TX - There is a slight chance he could still be a take if the numbers work out but don’t hold your breath. Announcing Jan 14.

RB Katy, TX - There is a slight chance he could still be a take if the numbers work out but don’t hold your breath. Announcing Jan 14. Jared Harrison-Hunte DT Middle Village, NY - This 3-star has seen his recruitment heat up as of late. Penn State, Ohio State, and Miami all brought him in for OVs in the last month. Alabama offered him two weeks ago and would like to get him on campus as well.

COLD FRONT

Darnell Wright OT Huntington, WV - It appears as though Alabama is done with offensive linemen for this class.

OT Huntington, WV - It appears as though Alabama is done with offensive linemen for this class. Nathan Pickering DE Seminary, MS - He remains a target, however, it doesn’t feel like he will be flipping from Mississippi State.

DE Seminary, MS - He remains a target, however, it doesn’t feel like he will be flipping from Mississippi State. Christian Williams DB Daphne, AL - It is unclear why this commit chose to not sign this week. Alabama may have moved on.

DB Daphne, AL - It is unclear why this commit chose to not sign this week. Alabama may have moved on. Keilan Robinson RB Washington DC - Another committed question mark.

ANYTHING ELSE?

Whoever the Crimson Tide signs on NSD, it’s highly likely one or two of them will be defensive linemen. Might they go after someone like Mississippi State unsigned commit Charles Moore? Number 2 ranked juco Chester Graves who originally signed with Ole Miss in 2017 is another one to keep an eye on.

Speaking of juco players, ILB Lakia Henry is committed to Tennessee but has not sign as of post. He is the No. 3 ranked juco player.

Nobody else is talking about it but I wonder if the Tide would take a receiver if he is the right one. They won’t take one just to take one. It just seems odd to take only one in a class, especially with four current WRs who could go pro after three seasons at the Capstone and no obvious superstar heir apparent. Could they flip George Pickens from Auburn? Would they go after UGA decommit Jadon Haselwood?

Stay tuned!