ORANGE BOWL: Alabama Crimson Tide vs Oklahoma Sooners Open Thread

Oklahoma (12-1) vs ALABAMA (13-0)

December 29, 2018, 7:00pm CT / 8:00pm ET

Hard Rock Stadium - Miami, FL

ESPN - Announcers: Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit with Maria Taylor (Alabama sidelines) and Laura Rutledge (Oklahoma sidelines).

ESPN - Announcers: Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit with Maria Taylor (Alabama sidelines) and Laura Rutledge (Oklahoma sidelines).
Command Center (ESPN2 and ESPN App): A split-screen with four simultaneous camera views, which could include the main ESPN camera angle, the SkyCam view and isolated camera feeds of both head coaches at any given time. Enhanced statistics and real-time drive charts supplement the game action.

Coaches Film Room (ESPNEWS and ESPN App): Head coaches Steve Addazio (BC), Herm Edwards (Ariz State), Bryan Harsin (Boise), Gary Patterson (TCU) watch the game in a film room, offering strategic advice in real time.

Thinking Out Loud (SEC Network): Trio of Marcus Spears, Greg McElroy and Alyssa Lang will bring their "unique" spin to the game. Shenanigans are expected :eyeroll:

DataCenter (ESPN Goal Line and ESPN App): ESPN's main telecast surrounded by up-to-date real time stats, analytics, social media reaction and player information.

SkyCam (ESPN3 and ESPN App): The view from above the action — and behind the offense on most plays.

All-22 (ESPN3 and ESPN App): This angle allows for the 22 players on the field to be seen at all times.

ESPN Radio (ESPN App): Steve Levy, Brian Griese, Todd McShay, available throughout the country on more than 400 ESPN Radio stations, the ESPN App, SiriusXM, Apple Music, iHeartRadio and TuneIn.

ESPN Deportes (ESPN App): En Espanol, y'all.

Hometown Audio Feed (ESPN3 and ESPN App): A partnership with Learfield Sports pairs the ESPN telecast with the hometown radio call of Eli Gold, John Parker Wilson, Rashad Johnson and Chris Stewart.

THE GAME

It’s Game 14 for Alabama as they play in the College Football Playoff semifinal.

Alabama is a 14 point favorite with an over/under of 77½.

NO injuries and say it like you mean it!!! Gimme a big...

ROLL TIDE!