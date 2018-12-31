When Innocence Got In The Way Of Hate

**The following article originally appeared on everydayshouldbesaturday.com on Dec. 30, 2018**

The freshly painted, crisp football field took in a perfect football day as it got its' first massage of the season by cleats marching onto it on a sunny September day in 2017. But it wasn't just any September day nor was it getting its cleat rubbings from just any cleats. It was 79 degrees, September 9, and it was Bryant-Denney Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama that was receiving a fresh marching on for its season home opener by an Alabama team that would later go on to win the National Championship that season. That is very important to this story. After just defeating Florida State on a neutral field in Atlanta, Georgia in week one, the Alabama Crimson Tide had returned home to play Fresno State for week two. It only took the 2016 SEC offensive player of the year, Jalen Hurts 39 seconds to score on a 55 yard rushing touchdown to give Alabama its first score of the game.

After going up 21-3, with 10:26 left to play in the second quarter, Nick Saban made a move that would forever change the landscape of quarterback discussions at the University of Alabama. To give Hurts some time to rest and to get a new quarterback some playing time, he put a true freshman in the game who threw two straight completions for a total of 15 yards in his college debut. That true freshman was Tua Tagovailoa. Tua went on to complete 6 passes in 9 attempts for 64 yards with 1 touchdown. At that time, even after his debut game, many people still didn't know who Tua Tagovailoa was.

Fast forward to January 8, 2018. Alabama was playing Georgia in the College Football National Championship game. Tua Tagovailoa had replaced Jalen Hurts as quarterback in the 3rd quarter. The game ended in overtime after Tua Tagovailoa threw a touchdown pass on a 2nd and 26 play for an Alabama victory. That night, that week, and every month preceding the 2018 season, Tua Tagovailoa became the most talked about quarterback in college football.

Going into the 2018 season, there had never been such a buzz around an Alabama quarterback like there was surrounding Tua Tagovailoa. He was being considered as a frontrunner Heisman candidate for the 2018 season before the season began. He had athleticism, was an accurate passer, had integrity, was nice, very polite to fans and in interviews, and became a very likeable person. What else could you ask for in a player? There was just such a circumambient aurora of innocence around him.

Going into November, 8 games into the season, Tua Tagovailoa had the highest quarterback passer rating in college football history at 238.8 with no interceptions thrown and was the front runner to win the Heisman Trophy. In fact, Tua had his team with such of a big lead in most of his games that he hardly had to play a fourth quarter in the 2018 season. The talk around the state of Alabama was that Tua was the best quarterback that Alabama has ever had. Interesting enough, there appeared to be a slight fall off of his usual performance when he threw interceptions in back to back games against LSU and Mississippi State resulting in a decline in his passer rating. However, he appeared to be back on top with a career high performance against Auburn, throwing for 324 yards, five touchdowns and rushing for one. So, it was no surprise after he just won the Walter Camp and Maxwell Award, that people were stunned when he was not announced as the Heisman Trophy winner on December 8, 2018.

What happened that cost Tua Tagovailoa the Heisman Trophy in 2018? Was the 2018 Heisman trophy winner, Kyler Murray, a better quarterback, a better all around college football player than Tua Tagovailoa? Without a doubt, Kyler Murray is an exceptional all around athlete and a great college football player that had incredible statistics to support his greatness. But was it really Kyler Murray's athletic ability and elite performance as a quarterback that most Heisman voters focused on when they voted for a Heisman winner in 2018? Or was it really a thought that Tua Tagovailoa played for a team that most people in the nation and several Heisman voters hated? It's not a hate that wants to see evil deeds done, but rather a hate that produces spite and a fatigue of seeing a Nick Saban coached Alabama team that has won 5 National Championships in less than 10 years. Was it the fact that at the forefront of the minds of Heisman voters was that Tua was part of one of those National Championships that ended anyone's dreams of seeing a dynasty fall? Was it that the Alabama Crimson Tide football team always wins everything, including demoralizing most teams they played? Was this really true Heisman votes or was this a year of a vendetta against the team that kept on winning? As ridiculous as this theory may seem to some, it really is not that all far fetched.

For most Heisman voters that voted against Tua Tagovailoa the excuse that Tua had a poor performance in the SEC Championship Game is a common theme. However, there are some perfect examples that makes this excuse a moot point. Was Tua Tagovailoa a victim of his team's own success? What if Alabama never made it to the SEC championship game as was the case in 2017? Would Tua have gotten a free pass if the Auburn game was his last game of the season? What if an independent school such as Notre Dame had a Heisman candidate? Would that candidate get a free pass if he didn't have to play in a conference championship game? What if the Big 12 still went without having a conference championship game as was the case many years before? Would Kyler Murray have catapulted to the front of the Heisman race if he didn't play a championship game?

What makes the conference championship game's poor performance argument lack credibility is the fact that many of the same Heisman voters that voted against Tua voted for Lamar Jackson two years earlier. That is important because the year Lamar Jackson won the Heisman, he lost 3 games in the regular season and the bowl game he played in during post-season. Two of those losses were awful performances by Lamar Jackson. He only completed 20 passes in 43 attempts for 46.5% against Houston and he threw 3 interceptions against a bad Kentucky team. The issue here is that Lamar Jackson never played in a conference championship game so his Heisman votes were only based on a 12 game season. And the argument that there was no other player as competitive as Jackson the year he won the Heisman can't be used since Deshaun Watson helped Clemson win a National Championship that season. Therefore, it brings into questioning why would people base their entire Heisman vote on one post-season game instead of what was done in the regular 12 game season if it were not only to look for an excuse not to vote for Tua?

Some Heisman voters have even used the excuse that Alabama would have lost against Georgia in the SEC championship game if Tua had not came out of the game with an injury. But, if you examine the game closer, then it is obvious that is not necessarily true. Playing through a high ankle sprain that Tua suffered four plays into Alabama's first series of the first quarter, he had just threw a touchdown to bring Alabama back to within one score to tie before he left the game. Not only did Alabama have the ball when he left the game, but Alabama was driving down the field. But to say that Alabama would have lost if Tua hadn't gotten injured is a lack of confidence in his ability to lead his team to a comeback in a similar way he led them to one against Georgia in the National Championship game. What many people forgot because it was overshadowed by one explosive play that won the game, is that Tua didn't play much better in the National Championship game. In the National Championship game, Tua threw an interception, was 14 for 24 for only 166 yards. In the SEC championship game, Tua had thrown 2 interceptions and was 10 for 25 for a similar 164 yards. In the National Championship game, Tua didn't throw his second touchdown until there was less than 7 minutes left in the game while his third touchdown that won the game wasn't thrown until overtime. In the SEC championship game, we will never know what kind of comeback performance he would have had if he had stayed in the game. He was taken out well before 7 minutes was left in the game.

What many Heisman voters also overlooked when they voted against Tua is one of the main cornerstones of what the Heisman Trophy stands for and that is perseverance. For anyone to play on a level like Tua Tagovailoa did for almost four quarters with a high ankle sprain that required surgery was definitely perseverance. He was playing on an injured ankle and kept his team in the game. And for any Heisman voter to use his poor performance in a post-season game because of an early 1st quarter injury that he played through for almost four quarters would be considered a travesty to the entire Heisman voting process in some circles.

The "SEC Championship poor performance game excuse" is actually a double-standard since it is post-season play. For weeks, after Alabama and Oklahoma had been announced that they were going to a conference championship game, many Heisman voters wanted other voters to wait until after the conference championship games to vote. However, it is common knowledge that several Heisman winners have been awarded the elite college football trophy without playing in a post season game. Therefore, it is safe to say that IF any Heisman voter has used post-season play as a measuring tool for a Heisman vote (as many have said they did in 2018), then it is an absolute fact that the requirements, the measurements, and the standards have changed from what past Heisman voters had to meet. If Heisman voters argue that the standards and requirements have not changed, then post-season play should NEVER be considered a factor for a Heisman vote, whether a candidate plays well or poorly in a post-season game. The double-standard actually occurs when only one post-season game is used as a Heisman measuring tool and remaining post-season games aren't used because the trophy is awarded before the remaining post-season games. In all fairness to Heisman candidates, if one post-season game is measured for a candidate that makes a post-season game, then all post-season games should be included in that measurement.

A perfect example of post-season game measurements for Heisman votes is playoff games versus conference championship games. Since playoff games are played after the Heisman Trophy is awarded, it is only possible for only conference championship games to be the only post-season games taken into consideration for a Heisman vote. For the 2018 Heisman runner up, Tua Tagovailoa, that is unfortunate. On December 29, 2018, 21 days after the Heisman Trophy was awarded, Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa and Oklahoma's Heisman winner, Kyler Murray, played head to head as quarterbacks for their respective teams in a college football playoff game. Heisman voters that voted for Murray will quickly point out the standard stats that Murray threw over 300 yards with 2 touchdowns, and rushed over 100 yards with 1 rushing touchdown. However, upon a further review of the game, Murray actually had an underwhelming performance and Tagovailoa actually out-performed Murray. Kyler Murray actually played a horrid game in the first quarter, WITHOUT BEING INJURED, passing 1 for 5 for only 18 yards and -1 rushing yards, while Tagovailoa was 8 for 8 for 157 yards and 1 touchdown. Murray's total 308 passing yards was 37 passes in the air that only was completed 19 times (51.4%) compared to Tua only throwing 3 incomplete passes the entire game out of 27 attempts (88.9%, the second highest completion percentage in bowl history) for 318 yards and 4 touchdowns. Additionally, Kyler Murray allowed himself to be sacked 3 times by Alabama compared to Tua's 1 sack. In the end, head to head, Tua Tagovailoa was the better quarterback with a 236.7 rating while the Heisman Trophy winner, Kyler Murray had a 139.1 rating.

Another popular excuse that many Heisman voters used against Tua Tagovailoa in 2018 is the fact that he was replaced by Jalen Hurts, after his injury in the SEC championship game against Georgia and Alabama won the game. Their point is discrediting Tua's quarterback ability by stating that Alabama is so good of a team that anyone could play quarterback for Alabama and still win. Yet again, this argument is a moot point when anyone takes in consideration that Oklahoma, not Alabama, was voted as having the best offense in the nation in 2018, Kyler Murray's back up, Austin Kendall completed 70% of his passes, and Oklahoma had a Heisman winner in 2017 as well.

Despite how accurate of a passer Tua Tagovailoa is, how likeable he is, or how many touchdowns he can throw in a low number of attempts, it was inevitable that Tua Tagovailoa wasn't going to win the Heisman trophy in 2018 at all, considering how many Heisman voters are just tired of Alabama winning. When Mark Ingram and Derrick Henry won the Heisman for Alabama, Nick Saban's Alabama championships weren't so many. Perhaps Tua Tagovailoa came along at Alabama at the wrong time. Tua Tagovailoa is innocent in the era of spite against Alabama wins. Because of that spite, a Heisman Trophy was taken away from the best college football player and awarded to another great quarterback. But that other quarterback, Kyler Murray, would have his stats split in half if he had played against defenses in the same conference as Tua Tagovailoa played in, as he actually did in 2015, playing 8 games in the SEC for Texas A&M, completing only 59.5% of his passes with 7 interceptions.

Now that Tua Tagovailoa has played head to head against Heisman winner, Kyler Murray, and won, for many, it is now evident who the better quarterback is. It will always be debatable among fans, players, coaches, and sports media personalities if the right person was awarded the Heisman Trophy in 2018. The evidence and facts have been presented for anyone to make their own judgment. Whether people want to deny it or not, Alabama fatigue is real and it is safe to say that it may have seeped into the confines of some Heisman voters. Tua Tagovailoa was the great Alabama quarterback in 2018 that got in the way of some Alabama fatigued Heisman voters that got revenge against Alabama by voting against a Heisman candidate that played for Alabama.





