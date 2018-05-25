Alabama Football Recruiting: Crimson Tide Receives 2018 QB Commit

Nick Saban works in mysterious ways...

Anyone who tells you they saw this one coming should check their pants to see if they are on fire. Alabama gets a 2018 commit from 3-star quarterback Layne Hatcher‏.

Hatcher is a dual-threat QB out of Pulaski, Arkansas. He measures 6’1” and 204 lbs and was named Gatorade Player of the Year for the state of Arkansas. As a senior, he completed 382 of 529 passes for 5,779 yards with 66 TDs and 11 INTs. He holds the state record of 15,483 career passing yards and 185 touchdowns in four seasons at Pulaski Academy.

He was originally offered a preferred walk-on spot with the Crimson Tide but was ready to report to Arkansas State as a grayshirt.

“It was a surprise for sure,” Hatcher said. “I’m super excited about it — to get down there. I’m excited to get down there and be a part of the culture and the tradition they have there and really be under true excellence with the coaches and the players around me.” Hatcher talked to Coach Nick Saban and quarterbacks coach Dan Enos and was told about the offer. ”For awhile, they wanted me to come down as a preferred walk-on, and after that didn’t work out, today I got to talk to Coach Enos and Coach Saban, and they informed me about what’s going to happen,” Hatcher said. “So I’m going to tomorrow.” arkansasonline.com

Many Tide fans have bemoaned the fact that the Tide was carrying three scholarhip quarterback after not signing one in the past recruiting season. It looked like they might get ECU grad-transfer signal caller Gardner Minshew but he changed his mind and opted for Washington State. Of course the ink is not dry as of yet, but this looks like a good get late in the crootin’ game. Reports are stating that Hatcher will report to Tuscaloosa on Saturday and start classes Tuesday.

Below are his highlights from the 2017 semi-finals state playoff game. Pulaski (14-0) would go on to win the 5A state championship over McClellan 37-36 on a 19-yard touchdown run by Hatcher. It was the school’s fourth consecutive state title.

Sidenote: One of Hatcher’s favorite targets at Pulaski was 2019 4-star tight end Hudson Henry, younger brother of former Arkansas All-American tight end, now San Diego Charger, Hunter Henry. The younger Henry appears to be choosing between Arkansas and Stanford. But don’t count out Alabama just yet. The top-rated tight end paid an unofficial visit to Tuscaloosa on April 27.