Alabama Football picks up elite 2019 defensive lineman

Alabama just picked up a commitment from 4-star defensive end, Justin Eboigbe, out of Forest Park, Georgia. At 6’5” 260, he’s listed as the #10 overall strongside defensive end and #126 overall.

Oftentimes recruits commit to a school because of their relationship with their primary recruiter or another coach on staff. In talking with Saban, the UA headman made it clear that no matter who’s on staff at Alabama, as long as Saban is there, the Tide will continue to roll. “He was just telling me how no matter what coaches come and go,” Eboigbe said. “Coach Pruitt was there, Coach Smart was there, Coach Fisher (at LSU) … all these guys that got head coaching positions that were coordinators under him. And no matter how many coaches he brings in to replace them, the system stays the same. Guys try to copy what he does. The level of dominance he had at LSU and now at Alabama, no matter who comes in, it’s always him that has the game plan.”

After his visit to campus last weekend, Eboigbe decided that Tuscaloosa was the place for him. And, according to his quote here, it looks like Saban is belying any fears that the coaching staff turnover will hurt the program. In fact, it really only enforces just how dominant Saban really is. The words here speak for themselves.

With Eboigbe’s commitment, Alabama separates even further from second place Oklahoma in the 2019 recruiting race. After struggling in 2018 to get as many interior lineman as Saban wanted, he’s come back with 4 commits in Eboigbe, Antonio Alfano, Rashad Cheney, and DJ Dale.

Saban is also making a statement in the state of Georgia after Kirby Smart was seen to have put a fence around the state last year. Eboigbe is the 4th Georgia player to commit to Alabama, and the 3rd in the top 15 in the state.