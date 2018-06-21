Jumbo Package: Isaiah Buggs, Mack Wilson expected to be leaders on the defense

I’m in crunch time for the next few weeks, so my otherwise-sweet, sweet editorializing is minimal.
But, there’s plenty to paw through today at least:
Most exciting player for each Top 25 college football team
1. Alabama: QB Tua Tagovailoa
Whether he’ll win the starting job remains to be seen, but Tagovailoa is certainly must-see TV. And it didn’t start with the national championship. Go back to Vanderbilt and his insane scramble and throw for a touchdown. -- Alex Scarborough
Alabama QB recruiting takes turn as Crimson Tide offers Calera’s Cornelius Brown
Add another in-state quarterback to Alabama’s suddenly volatile quarterback recruiting.
Calera senior Cornelius Brown, a 6-foot-5 180-pound senior who plays for former Alabama quarterback Andrew Zow, visited Alabama on Tuesday and received an offer from the Crimson Tide.
Alabama Football: Jeremy Pruitt shares toughest part working for Nick Saban, thoughts on Mack Wilson
“I wasn’t there in the spring, obviously, but in the two years I coached Mack, he really has grown as a player from probably when he first got there he didn’t want to make any calls to when I left there he wanted to make all the calls,” Pruitt said of the now-junior linebacker.
“Last year, he fought through some injuries. He has unbelievable toughness. Great competitor. A very smart football player. Instinctive. So yeah, he’ll be fine.”
2018 NBA Mock Draft: Current Projections for Every 1st-Round Prospect | Bleacher Report | Latest News, Videos and Highlights
There’s a strong possibility the Orlando Magic take a point guard at No. 6, which leaves Alabama product Collin Sexton
2018 SEC win total picks, predictions: Alabama, Georgia have big numbers to cover - CBSSports.com
11 wins: Five titles in nine years has made Alabama’s win total extremely high under coach Nick Saban. At 11 this year, an unblemished record in the regular season is required to produce a winner in the 12-game regular season. Alabama finished undefeated in the regular season three times under Saban (2008, 2009 and 2016). It’s still a steep hill to climb.
Alabama Football Leaning Heavily on In-State Recruiting from Hewitt-Trussville
The focus for Alabama’s future recruiting classes appears to be locking down some of the top prospects in the state and Nick Saban’s staff has benefitted from a sudden pipeline to Hewitt-Trussville.
The 2019 class already has commitments from five-star offensive lineman Pierce Quick and four-star quarterback Paul Tyson, who is also the great-grandson of legendary coach Paul ‘Bear’ Bryant. Alabama also picked up their class of 2020 teammate Dazalin Worsham, who is a top-100 prospect at wide receiver.
Former Alabama star tight end O.J. Howard sees ‘dual-quarterback’ play early in 2018 season | USA TODAY Sports
“I think they’re going to split a little bit of time,” [OJ] Howard continued. “Certain packages for each quarterback and then go with the hot hand at the end of the game. That’s at least for the first couple of games, but I think you have to go with a true starter.
How a loss showed why Collin Sexton is ready for the NBA | AL.com
In the same arena where his professional future will be determined Thursday at the NBA draft, Collin Sexton helped spawn the narrative that has made him such an intriguing pro prospect. It was back in November at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, when Alabama faced Minnesota in a holiday tournament, that Sexton authored a heroic performance in defeat.
Antonio Langham: Nick Saban ‘won the battle’ over Bill Belichick for him, who he gets mistaken for | AL.com
The Cleveland Browns selected Langham with the ninth overall pick of the 1994 NFL Draft, mostly, he said, because of Saban.
”Nick drafted me,” said Langham, who now coaches high school football under former Alabama quarterback Andrew Zow at Calera. “There was a back and forth between Saban and (head coach) Bill Belichick on drafting me, and Nick won the battle.
Trainer Jay Deas Gives a Update on the Wilder/Joshua
Jay Deas, owner of SKYY Boxing Gym and Wilder’s trainer, joined The Game with Ryan Fowler to give the latest on the most anticipated fight in the heavyweight division between Wilder/Joshua.
For Jay Deas full conversation regarding Wilder/Joshua, make sure you watch the video above the article. Don’t miss The Game with Ryan Fowler weekday afternoons from 2-6 p.m.
Alabama Football’s Top 25 Most Important Players for 2018: No. 17 Isaiah Buggs
For a fourth consecutive year, BamaOnLine is counting down Alabama’s top 25 most important players ahead of the Crimson Tide’s fast-approaching fall camp and 2018 football season.
Next up is senior defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs at No. 17.
*** Breakdown of Alabama’s Top-25 Most Important Players for 2018: Two things went into consideration in this breakdown. One was how much the player would see the field this fall. With that condition, the list is primarily made up of starters. The second aspect is the player’s importance to the team, meaning if they are replacing a starter at a key position and how hard it would be to replace them should something occur to force them out of commission.
