Alabama Football Recruiting Update: 4-Star Running Back Commit

Four-star running back Keilan Robinson announced his commitment to Alabama on Wednesday evening via Twitter.

The Washington D.C. product is a dynamic all-purpose back who has good hands and elusiveness. His versatility is evident in his highlights video as he can catch balls out of the backfield or downfield. He is an electric runner who can make defenders miss in the open field. Robinson has potential to be an asset on special team as well.

Looking at his commitment video, he appears open to the concept of a weight room - which is good because he may need to add some bulk to his 5-9/184 frame.

Robinson chose Alabama over Florida State, Georgia, and Maryland, among several others. He is the 17th commitment to the #ROLL1N9 Class of 2019 and the fourth from the Mid-Atlantic region to go with Antonio Alfano, DeMarcco Hellams, and Shane Lee. Alabama Offensive Coordinator Mike Locksley once again returns to his old stomping grounds in the DC area for this commit.

IMHO

From a personal perspective, this addition was a bit of a surprise. Robinson will be a welcome asset to the team but it seemed like Alabama had bigger better running back prospects to land. Trey Sanders is still a high target and the Tide is still working on flipping Ole Miss commit Jerrion Ealy.

It was believed that the Tide would take two running backs at the most. With this class rapidly filling up, it doesn’t make sense to sign three backs. The last time Alabama did that (Altee Tenpenny, Alvin Kamara, Tyren Jones in 2013), all three ended up transferring out.

One thing is for certain, Nick Saban is not messing around this recruiting cycle. Don’t be surprise if the Tide signs anywhere between 20 to 23 players for the Early Signing Period in December. If a prospect wants to sign with Alabama, he had better step up now. If he would rather play games and do the tired hat-switcheroo thing, then that young man will be going to college elsewhere.