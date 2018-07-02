Alabama Football Recruiting Update: 2020 Surprise!

I normally don’t like talking about commitments when their signing date is over a year away. Too much can change between now and December 2019 or February 2020. However in light of the incredible run the Alabama staff is on with the #ROLL1N9 Class of 2019, it is worth mentioning that that momentum is carrying over to the next class, especially in state.

But then...(WATCH VIDEO)

On Monday, Calera DT Jayson Jones made an announcement that gave us quite a jolt.

If you watched the video, you may have been thrown for a loop.

With a little help from comedian Funny Maine, Jones becomes the fifth prospect of the 2020 class to make his pledge to the Crimson Tide.

247sports Comp ranks Jones 4-stars, the No. 3 DT and the No. 55 overall player in the nation.

2019 COMMITS: