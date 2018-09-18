Jumbo Package: Trevon Diggs has been a revelation at cornerback

Long day of real life stuff ahead, so I apologize in advance for not Vox-splaining these more thoroughly. I will give you a blurb of each to pique your interests though.

It took a while for him to find a home, but once he did, mercy has Trevon Diggs ever been a revelation. I think I’ve him commit one bad play in three games and 137 passing attempts against.

Trevon Diggs makes ‘statement’ play as his confidence builds

The right corner explained exactly what happened during that play two days after it occurred. “We were in zone. We were in three-deep zone,” Diggs said. “He was kind of in front of me a little bit, but I just kept my eyes on the receiver and not look at the ball and get out of phase. “When I caught up I looked for the ball and just batted it down. … He did kind of have me beat a little bit, but when you’re out of phase, you’ve got to get in phase, when you’re in phase you, look for the ball so that’s what I did.”

After three games you’ve gotta think the Defensive MVP for the Tide thus far is between Quinnen Williams, Deionte Thompson and Diggs.

Who’s your vote?

FitzMagic Trademark App Filed By Dolphins Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick

One of the more recent rookie NFL trademark applicants is Miami Dolphins rookie safety Minkah Fitzpatrick. The former Alabama stand-out has helped the Dolphins get a 2-0 start to the 2018 NFL regular season and is also keeping himself busy off-the-field as he tries to build a marketable brand. The application Fitzpatrick filed with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office is to protect the mark “FitzMagic.” His filing, submitted on September 12, indicates that Fitzpatrick intends to use FitzMagic in connection with selling footwear, hats, headwear and other types of apparel.

Remember the old saw, “got two quarterbacks, you’ve got none?” That truism is being staked trough the heart this year like a b-reel vampire.

Alabama Clemson Georgia thriving two quarterback systems

Ever since Tua Tagovailoa launched the CFP-winning touchdown pass against Georgia last season, everyone has wondered: Tua or Jalen Hurts? And while Tagovailoa, the strong-armed sophomore, won the job and ran with it -- becoming a Heisman front-runner in the process -- the truth is both quarterbacks have been exceptional. It’s just that we’re not used to talking about the No. 1 team in the country still playing two QBs three weeks into the season. And that alone would make for an interesting narrative. But look one spot lower in the AP poll. There’s Georgia, the No. 2 team in the country, also giving regular snaps to two quarterbacks. Below the Bulldogs is Clemson, and -- surprise -- the Tigers are playing two QBs, too.

Alabama tennis sophomore Roberto wins Four-In-The-Fall - News - Tuscaloosa News - Tuscaloosa, AL

University of Alabama sophomore Riccardo Roberto won the Crimson Tide Four-In-The-Fall Houndstooth Draw Championship after defeating Pat Harper (Tennessee), 6-3, 2-6, 6-1, on Sunday at the Alabama Tennis Stadium. Roberto finishes the tournament with three singles wins.

Former Alabama safety Vinnie Sunseri Recaps Alabama/Ole Miss

The defense allowed 248 yards of offense and forced three turnovers in the game after giving up a big 75 yard touchdown in the first play of the game. Former Alabama safety Vinnie Sunseri joined The Game with Ryan Fowler to recap the Crimson Tide’s victory over the Rebels, how Alabama’s secondary responded to the first big play of the game by Ole Miss’ offense, who would he give the game ball to on the defensive side, how do you defend a quarterback like Tua Tagovailoa and how does he block out the outside noise?

Remember how awesome the UT-Florida rivalry used to be, particularly with Steve Spurrier constantly goading Peyton Manning and Phil Fulmer? Here’s the history of its origins and its highlights.

Via CBS press release:

The second season of CBS Sports’ “Four Sides of the Story” franchise officially kicks off on Saturday, Sept. 22 (2:30 PM, ET) on CBS Television Network with “Alabama Audible.” The documentary leads into COLLEGE FOOTBALL TODAY (3:00 PM, ET) and the SEC on CBS “Game of the Week” between No. 1 Alabama and No. 22 Texas A&M (3:30 PM, ET). The documentary, told through four unique points of view, unpacks the stunning events of Alabama’s comeback victory in the 2018 College Football Playoff National Championship game. The episode is highlighted by interviews with both Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and head coach Nick Saban.

Here is a lift for you.

Rat poison kills.

Why Nick Saban’s A&M ‘rat poison’ rant is more relevant than ever for Alabama | AL.com

It’s a message Saban has delivered repeatedly to the players and one senior running back Damien Harris has come to accept as gospel. Smiling at the journalists in his midst, Harris said, “I’ve heard so many rat poison speeches that it’s hard to label each one...Coach Saban does a good job of emphasizing that what you guys say or the rest of the media says doesn’t really matter.” But during his brief rant last October after the A&M win, Saban obliquely implied that all the praise about Alabama did have an effect on the team’s psyche -- blunting Alabama’s edge and making the Tide more complacent and vulnerable.

Fall Practice Set to Start for Alabama Baseball this Week - Alabama Athletics

Alabama baseball and head coach Brad Bohannon begin full-team practice this week, starting on Friday and running through Saturday’s early-morning scrimmage. Friday’s workout will be Bohannon’s first of the new year with a full squad, as the Crimson Tide has been taking part in individual instruction leading up to Friday. Alabama will begin practice at 2:30 p.m. CT on Friday with a quick warmup session before an intrasquad scrimmage set for a 3:45 p.m. first pitch. The Tide will then return to the diamond on Saturday morning for a second practice, this one set for an 8:30 a.m. CT start followed by scrimmage No. 2 of the week at 9:45 a.m.

Pat Forde off the top rope with a vicious, well-deserved takedown of the farcical display Urban “I just love too much” Meyer put on yesterday:

Ohio State’s Urban Meyer returns from suspension

One of two things is the truth: Meyer did tell Gene Smith and is now taking a bullet for his boss; or Meyer didn’t say anything and screwed over his boss to the point that he was suspended as well. Either way, at least one man in a position of authority at Ohio State knew of two domestic violence allegations against an assistant coach and kept him on the staff for three more years. Meyer knew for sure and did nothing. Why did he keep Zach Smith around? Because he loves too much.

Alabama practice report: No major injuries slowing Tide | AL.com

Here are some observations from the limited access period provided to the media: -- Outside linebacker Anfernee Jennings appeared limited, standing off to the side as the Tide’s other pass rushers went through a drill. Earlier Monday, Alabama coach Nick Saban said, “We have a couple of guys that might be slowed a little bit in practice today but nobody with any significant injuries.”

Everything Nick Saban said to kick off Texas A&M week

Alabama head coach Nick Saban kicked off Week 4 with a noon press conference Monday afternoon. Below is everything Saban said on the first day of Texas A&M week.

“We obviously did a lot of good things in the Ole Miss game. Made a lot of explosive plays, showed resiliency in bouncing back after an opening play that wasn’t what we wanted it to be. But I still think that looking at the film, there’s a lot of things we can improve on. I think the most important for our team right now is to maintain a standard of excellence and not allow outside voices and influences to affect our intensity, our focus on preparation and understand the importance of maintaining our standard in everything that we do every day.

