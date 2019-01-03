NSFW: It’s Meltdown Time — Bowl Edition: Part One!

UCF

For a Johnny-come-lately, Knights’ fans have worked in all of their Big Boy requisite excuses: the Colt McCoy, biased announcers, biased officials, and perhaps my favorite — how dirty LSU was playing: said without irony after UCF taunted an injured player on an uncalled targeting, had another egregious uncalled targeting infraction, spun an LSU WR out of the route to make a pick six, and had a plainly late hit waived off. They also managed to work in The Auburn and declare themselves heart and grit national champions (but I have spared you that.)

Yet, at the end of the day, Knights fans had to accept the harsh reality that even LSU’s woeful offense could name their score against an AAC defense and that star ratings matter.

What is up with the LSU coach? Moron. You’re a dirty-half team National champs don’t go 4 and out and settle for a field goal in a big game Making LSU look like the hardest team to tackle in the history of college. I’ve never seen anything like it Anyone else notice the bias of the announcers? The influence of the power conferences runs deep... LSU is playing mad dirty Here come the SEC Pussies Getting dragged...Literally Simple things hurting us... like taking 3-5 players to make a tackle. LSU is disgusting. Playing dirty. Clearly favored by refs and announcers. They shouldn’t be close to winning this game If UCF had Milton playing they would be winning by 10 It’s embarrassing to see them bullied like they are. Too slow. Too small. Answer this... if LSU was so great, and UCF so bad, why is LSU playing so dirty?! A punch thrown, and now targeting! I guess if you can’t beat them fairly... Our line needs to pull up their sack and start blocking MAKE THE CALLS BOITH WAYS!! Guys running free down the field is one thing. Guys bouncing off and being drug like school children is another These commentators can eat an LSU dick on much they are sucking them off and SEC! Man fuck you! Is there another quarterback ?....or an offensive coordinator that can make any adjustments ? fuck LSU and the horse they rode in on

Other than really dumb, undisciplined penalties, Knights’ defense didn’t play badly. [Ed. Note: LSU gained 555 yards, threw for 394 yards, had a 100-yard rusher, and outgained the Knights 2:1.] We got the lit the fuck up by Joe fucking Borrow Ain’t no targeting..they trying to cheat for LSU Foh Who pays to repaint the cop cars?

—

Sun Bowl

Stanford 14 Pitt 13

I can’t imagine the horrors of rooting for an average football program with an average head coach and average talent. But, if you ever want to wallow in that kind of filth, just need to check in on Pitt. The Panthers mostly dominated against a very pedestrian Stanford team. But, in what would be a recurring bowl theme, awful quarterback play and atrocious offensive coaching cost the Panthers a win — sending the ACC Coastal champions to 7-7 on the year.

If you search “aggressively mediocre” in your dictionary, the Panthers have to be exhibit 1A. This is one of the most forgettable football programs in the nation. And, like most Sun Bowls of recent vintage, this game sucked out loud.

Not exactly a hotly contested affair thus far How do we not have a hurry-up offense in this day and age? Woot!! Will not be shut-out. Put us out of our misery, please. What an absolute steaming pile of a game Narduzzi is the master of second-guessing himself. Then we come out of a timeout with an illegal substitution and follow that up with a 10-yard pass on the final play as an encore? The quest for mediocrity continues! Kenny Pickett is the worst QB in Division 1 football. I would comment, but I am to busy puking. Our passing game makes me dry-heave. The fact that Stanford is even in this game, let alone poised to take the lead is just gross. Lol...next season. No really guys, we mean it! Next season. Sure we’ve said it the last 20 years, but THIS time we mean it. So Hail to Pitt, Lock the Gates, and whatever other slogan we can come up with, because next year is our year! Pitt Football Coaching is kinda like being a weatherman. You only have to get it right half the time to still collect a check At least they covered the spread. Hail to SHIT! Just the opportunity of going to El Paso and the Sunbowl should be a life long memory ....

—

Outback Bowl

Iowa 27 Mississippi State 22

Mississippi State dominated this game physically, but a ton of incredibly dumb penalties, a bust or two in the secondary, a paleolithic game plan and an awful passing game doomed Bully. The fans seem more resigned than angry — this was the most talented MSU team in at least a decade...and it went 8-5.

As usual, Fitzgerald flopped when asked to throw a forward pass and the refs were a target of complaint: At one point nearing the half, MSU had 70 yards of penalties; the Hawkeyes had zero. While it was competitive football, it damned sure wasn’t good football.

We have to find a vertical game to keep up with the Elite SEC Teams I think we should gain yards Fitzgerald can’t throw and never could Flopgerald am I right Is this Iowa or Alabama? No, its Iowa. This is the same Iowa team that gave up 31 points to a 4 win Nebraska team. Absolutely pathetic. I hope Moorehead gets the recruits he needs to make his “genius offensive mind” work better. If not, this underachieving offense will continue until he’s gone. We are staring ole miss in the eye in a fight for the cellar. 5 wins next year max. And until Joe’s gone, I won’t waste my time buying tickets. He has single handedly taken all momentum out of the program. I dont think we will ever win 8 games again at state. Are we hungover? I’m tired of being so disappointed. Hailstate Two minute drill with this offense? Coach thought he was still at PSU with Barkley and McSorley Still got time for Nick to run up the middle one more time? What pussified conference are these refs from??? Effing sissy Refs PAC 12 Refs not used to big boy football We owe the SEC an apology Fire the AD and Joe Mooron! How is it targeting when the guy doesn’t make the tackle?? That’s such a b.s. call. Are these the BAMA refs again?? AD John Cohen needs to be fired I really do believe there is bias against any SEC team 10 year old has more options in Rock Paper Scissors than Moorhead has in his playbook FitzGerALd Up THe CenTeR Caps a relatively poor season that should have been a national contender. Guess we can thank Dan again…

—

Pinstripe Bowl

Miami 3 Wisconsin 35

Don’t let the one-sided score deceive you — this one wasn’t even that close. The Badgers left at least 14 points out on the field. Jonathan Taylor went nuts on that vaunted ‘Canes defense, human turnover machine Malik Rosier did what he does best, and Mark Richt phoned it in on this game, this season, and ultimately his career.

Puhleese. GEORGIA WAS RIGHT ABOUT MARK RCHT. Ugly finale to a horrific season. Unspeakably terrible. FIRE RICHT Buyout! Instead of everyone bitching about this game on Facebook, get off your social media asses and write Blake James’ sorry ass an E-mail about the direction of this program. Otherwise it’s just chatter no one gives a mule shit about!! Florida needs to rethink playing Miami to start the year, will hurt their strength of schedule Wisconsin called. They’d like to book you idiots for their next 37 homecoming games. just get the fuck off the field already...I hate you all so much Where’s the lightning-to-cancel-a-bowl-game when you need one? No coincidence that “Canes” and “Choke” both have five letters. The only thing good about this year was FSU having a WORSE season than UM. I hate Mark Richt more than I hated Al Golden. I didn’t think that was possible. Rather flash wads of cash, hit the pipe and instagram-brag about the bitches guys be nailin’ rather than ball hard at the U. No problem. Nothing 60 five star recruits cant fix Who gets the turnover chain when the U coughs up 5? How did Wisc know that play was coming?

Coin flip: we only run two plays 1. bad 2. worse I think deep down Richt HATES having possession of the ball ROTFLMFAO. What a joke. This team sucks. Really. 2 wild cat plays and an INT? Wisconsin is classless. Real teams take a knee I miss Jimmy Johnson so much. Start flying the planes “Bring back Al Golden” This just in. Rosier already missed two wide open Hurricane Receivers, but managed to connect with a wide open Wisconsin Linebacker. The only thing I am happy about that is Rosier last game Put in a different QB smh this is TRASH! GARBAGE, WASTE, MANURE , SHIT, TOXIC, and definitely NOT Miami football and I won’t stand for BULLSHIT I AM NOW A GEORGIA TECH FAN. Fuck the U

—

Liberty Bowl

Oklahoma State 38 Missouri 33

This was a weird game played in sloppy conditions. As we predicted, Mizzou’s running game would dominate. And the Tigers outgained the Pokes by a decent margin. No one could foresee just how crappy MU’s secondary would be at times in their no-show; how awful the crew was for both sides, nor how much Derek Dooley would screw up the end-of-the-game playcalling. At the goal line, game on the line as the clock expired, he didn’t call a single pass for Drew Lock. Seriously, the last play was literally a designed run for Lock, with no RPO or option pitch.

Since Butch Jones is now an analyst, the mantle of SEC’s worst in-game manager firmly belongs Barry Odom. But, hey True Son and all that, right?

Is the game plan to bore OSU to death? It’s the Liberty Bowl. I don’t think we’re dealing with a top-shelf crew in any aspect of this game. I can’t figure out what the game plan is on either side of the ball. Khudos to the Mullet, he is dictating the game on both sides of the ball. If I didn’t know better I would think we haven’t practiced since Thanksgiving. Talk about being 2nd tier in the SEC. It is time to change scripts and go back to “bowl games are not indicative of the overall quality of a team” ANDY REID SHOW YOUSELF Trading fields goals with touchdowns. A recipe for victory Coaching staff was one play behind the entire game maybe Odom will add the notes from his world’s smallest note card to his trapper keeper. If Mizzou scores a TD here, I could almost see Odom kicking a PAT just to cement this as an all-time mismanaged game. If we ever make it to the playoff, we’ll be well-prepared. Since we play every bowl game like we’re afraid to lose. Barry O-Dumb I honestly think he’s stupid. I feel bad criticizing because I’d bet my@life savings his iw is less than 95. There is no reason that man should be a ceo. Game management is so simple, though. Anyone that has played Madden knows when to go for two and proper clock management Way to go ass hole I’m having zero fun

—

Redbox Bowl

Michigan State 6, Oregon 7

This was a painfully bad game of football, even by Sparty’s low standards. Michigan State is third in the nation in defense, but dead last in the country in offense among the P5 teams (and in the bottom five overall.) Lansing was not happy with OC Dan Warner or QB Brian Lewerke.

In what should have been a warning to Pitt, you can see where Narduzzi learned his coaching chops — former boss and dino-ball enthusiast, Mark Dantonio.

Lewerke was so bad under center, Nick Fitzgerald would have been an upgrade.

LOL. 15 second three and out. Sometimes the final game doesn’t really provide a fair summary of how the season went. This one did though! Please let this be the bottom Soft. As. Baby. Shit....We fucking suck. Some of the coaches fucking suck. As a result, you suck. If I told you Lewerke would have more passing yards than Herbert & MSU would outgain Oregon by 120+ yards – BUT ONLY SCORE 6 PONTS – would you have doubted it for a second? Fuck Dave Warner. And if he’s brought back, fuck Mark Dantonio too. “Here we go again...” - our defense, probably Good zip on that toss out of bounds I really dislike Oregon’s uniforms. Like a bad Mighty Morphin Power Ranger. Are you fucking kidding me I’m done, it’s basketball season TE jet sweeps with big slow white dudes, constant edge plays to the short side, endless stupid ass trick plays in the red zone. Those are bad calls regardless of talent. Neither offensive team covered itself with glory (or competence) We’re not on a quest of a great or even a good offense. We’re looking for just below average if we’re being honest. I feel like I got AIDS after watching Lewerke play Should ”lewerke drops the snap, trying to find it like a bar of soap finally does and heaves it wildly & that one is interecepted” be my bio? lol. I’m actually crying. Lewerke gave me diarrhea. better to be lucky than good...’cause we’re not that good. Our OL leads the conference, maybe even FBS, in helping their QB up after a hit. Lewerke With the timely fumble. Wouldn’t expect anything different from him. What about the one where Lewerke somehow fumbled the ball nine times on the same play and then chucked up an interception? studio guys laughing at the lack of offense in this game, sigh. Well, at least they’re entertained. Smart move by Lewerke to step up in the pocket and take a sack with no timeouts instead of throwing it away in a clean pocket. You guys rock Did Harbs, in fact, fuck his mother (at the sleepover or otherwise)? Offense at a premium? Seems like it was on the clearance rack. I feel like we are pulling a decent MGOBLOG impersonation on here tonight. Plenty of offense. 2 points a quarter Thanks for making the end of 2018 a joke. You couldn’t score in a brothel with a fist full of fifties! Dave Warner is the kind of coach that can go down to Alabama and make them lose every single game in a season with their current players I’ve been holding back on this. Today was the last straw. (I’ve also been drinking a lot because this team is unwatchable.) If Dantonio can’t fire Warner, he can go with him. We literally have 4 plays...and 2 of them are jet sweep to short side of the field. Fire Dave Warner. This team makes me cry. Like a huge hard heave cry where I can’t breath or talk

—

