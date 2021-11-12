What You Need R10

Hey, here is the story: forget about the troubles in life. Don’t you know, it’s not easy when you gotta walk upon that line. This is what you need, I’ll give you what you need...
What You Need by INXS
Sun by Seratones
Turn You Inside-Out by R.E.M.
Rubber Ball by Cage the Elephant
Bang a Gong (Get It On) by T. Rex
Moonage Daydream by David Bowie
Masterpiece by Sault
Check Yes, Juliet by We the Kings
Camelot by NLE Choppa
Pull This Blanket Off by The Raconteurs
Bonus: Closed Groove by Stiff Little Fingers
