14 Alabama vs South Dakota State Game Thread

The Crimson Tide will try to put on an encore performance tonight following its dominant opening-night win over the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs, but it won’t be easy. The preseason favorites in the Summit League, the South Dakota State Jackrabbits, come to Tuscaloosa attempting to pull off their biggest win in program history. If you haven’t checked out my preview for tonight’s game, just know that this is an experienced team with a long history of winning - and they can absolutely shoot the lights out.

Alabama is listed as a 12.5-point favorite in tonight’s game, but it certainly won’t be a small task to cover that spread. The Tide will likely ride with the same five that started in the opener - Jahvon Quinerly, Jaden Shackelford, Keon Ellis, Noah Gurely, and Charles Bediako. SDSU will counter with Baylor Scheierman, Matt Mims, Alex Arians, Douglas Wilson, and Matt Dentlinger.

The game is only available on ESPN+ tonight, so even more reason to show up in Coleman Coliseum for the live performance. Tip-off is set for 7:00 PM CST. If we want a repeat performance from the fellas, it’s only right that the fans bring that same energy that was rocking Coleman on Tuesday.

Roll Tide