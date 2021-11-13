Alabama Football vs NMSU: How to Watch and Open Thread

It’s Alabama Game Day as the regular season winds down. After today, there will only be two more games before the SEC Championship Game.
OTHERS AT 11AM/NOON:
|Matchup
|Network
|Announcers
|6 Michigan @ Penn State
|ABC
|Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge
|8 Oklahoma @ 13 Baylor
|FOX
|Gus Johnson, Joel Klatt
|Mississippi State @ 17 Auburn
|ESPN
|Bob Wischusen, Jordan Rodgers
|Northwestern @ 18 Wisconsin
|ESPN2
|Clay Matvick, Rocky Boiman
|West Virginia @ Kansas State
|FS1
|Eric Collins, Petros Papadakis
|Central Florida @ Southern Methodist
|ESPNU
|John Schriffen, Rene Ingoglia
|Samford @ Florida
|ESPN+, SECN+
|Mike Couzens, Dustin Fox
|Rutgers @ Indiana
|BTN
|Cory Provus, Matt Millen
|Connecticut @ Clemson
|ACCN
|Wes Durham, Roddy Jones
|Bucknell @ Army
|CBSSN
|Jason Horowitz, Ross Tucker
|Syracuse @ Louisville
|ACC RSNs
|Evan Lepler, Brian Jordan
|Maine @ Massachusetts
|NESN+, FloSports
|East Carolina @ Memphis
|ESPN+
|Richard Cross, Brandon Weeden
|Houston @ Temple
|ESPN+
|Courtney Lyle, Leger Douzable
GAME 10: Saturday, November 13, 2021
New Mexico State Aggies (1-8) at Alabama Crimson Tide (8-1)
Tuscaloosa, AL ~ 11am/noon SECN
- Weather in Tuscaloosa on Saturday is calling for mostly sunny skies with a high of 52°.
- Announcers: Taylor Zarzour and Matt Stinchcomb with Alyssa Lang on the sidelines.
- Eli Gold on Alabama Radio.
- The Crimson Tide have a 1-0 edge over the hapless Aggies. Hopefully, this is the last meeting.
- According to DraftKings sportsbook, the line on this game is Bama -51½. Over/Under is 67.
Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.
Rules for RBR Game Threads:
- Please NO embedded Tweets, jpgs, gifs, etc. We ask these things because it slows down load times.
- NO Loki, No injuries - AND WE MEAN IT!
- We always start off the Threads with a big...
Loading comments...