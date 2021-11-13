Alabama Football vs NMSU: How to Watch and Open Thread

It’s Alabama Game Day as the regular season winds down. After today, there will only be two more games before the SEC Championship Game.

OTHERS AT 11AM/NOON:

Matchup Network Announcers 6 Michigan @ Penn State ABC Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge 8 Oklahoma @ 13 Baylor FOX Gus Johnson, Joel Klatt Mississippi State @ 17 Auburn ESPN Bob Wischusen, Jordan Rodgers Northwestern @ 18 Wisconsin ESPN2 Clay Matvick, Rocky Boiman West Virginia @ Kansas State FS1 Eric Collins, Petros Papadakis Central Florida @ Southern Methodist ESPNU John Schriffen, Rene Ingoglia Samford @ Florida ESPN+, SECN+ Mike Couzens, Dustin Fox Rutgers @ Indiana BTN Cory Provus, Matt Millen Connecticut @ Clemson ACCN Wes Durham, Roddy Jones Bucknell @ Army CBSSN Jason Horowitz, Ross Tucker Syracuse @ Louisville ACC RSNs Evan Lepler, Brian Jordan Maine @ Massachusetts NESN+, FloSports East Carolina @ Memphis ESPN+ Richard Cross, Brandon Weeden Houston @ Temple ESPN+ Courtney Lyle, Leger Douzable

GAME 10: Saturday, November 13, 2021

New Mexico State Aggies (1-8) at Alabama Crimson Tide (8-1)

Tuscaloosa, AL ~ 11am/noon SECN

Weather in Tuscaloosa on Saturday is calling for mostly sunny skies with a high of 52°.

Announcers: Taylor Zarzour and Matt Stinchcomb with Alyssa Lang on the sidelines.

and with on the sidelines. Eli Gold on Alabama Radio.

The Crimson Tide have a 1-0 edge over the hapless Aggies. Hopefully, this is the last meeting.

According to DraftKings sportsbook, the line on this game is Bama -51½. Over/Under is 67.

