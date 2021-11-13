Filed under: Alabama vs. NMSU second half open thread New, 240 comments Alabama 49, Alabama 3 By Josh Chatham@RBR_Josh Nov 13, 2021, 1:04pm CST Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Alabama vs. NMSU second half open thread Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images Aight, nice half. We have seen about enough of the starters considering the injuries we’ve already seen today. Let’s see some young dudes out there and get out healthy. Roll Tide. More From Roll 'Bama Roll Graphing the Tide (briefly) vs. New Mexico State: A mostly-refreshing blowout All the Graphs from Alabama vs. New Mexico State Initial Impressions from the New Mexico State game Victory/Evening Shift Open Thread Alabama Football vs NMSU: How to Watch and Open Thread Roger’s Rewind: Alabama Races Past South Dakota State Loading comments...
