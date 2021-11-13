Victory/Evening Shift Open Thread

Oh, how I hate these games.
We will hold our collective breaths on Roydell Williams and JoJo Earle, but to be frank both seem ominous. The running back room has gone from very deep to perilously thin in eleven weeks. Camar Wheaton has still not been at practice. Kristian Story was seen taking reps at RB before the game, and he may well get a look before we’re through. Demouy Kennedy and Christian Leary did fine in mop up duty.
Other than that, it was about what you’d expect. An overmatched team made a play here or there but the Tide did what they are supposed to do. Two games left will decide whether Alabama gets to go to Atlanta again.
Lots of good action for you the rest of the day. Be good to one another and enjoy.
Roll Tide.
