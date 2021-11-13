 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Victory/Evening Shift Open Thread

Alabama 56, NMSU 3

By Josh Chatham
NCAA Football: New Mexico State at Alabama Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Oh, how I hate these games.

We will hold our collective breaths on Roydell Williams and JoJo Earle, but to be frank both seem ominous. The running back room has gone from very deep to perilously thin in eleven weeks. Camar Wheaton has still not been at practice. Kristian Story was seen taking reps at RB before the game, and he may well get a look before we’re through. Demouy Kennedy and Christian Leary did fine in mop up duty.

Other than that, it was about what you’d expect. An overmatched team made a play here or there but the Tide did what they are supposed to do. Two games left will decide whether Alabama gets to go to Atlanta again.

Lots of good action for you the rest of the day. Be good to one another and enjoy.

Roll Tide.

Maryland at Michigan State 3:00 pm FOX (cable) / FOX Video / 4K on DTV 106
South Carolina at Missouri 3:00 pm SEC Network / ESPN Video
Tulsa at Tulane 3:00 pm ESPNU / ESPN Video
UIW at Nicholls 3:00 pm ESPN Extra / espn3 Video
Stanford at Oregon State 4:30 pm Pac-12 / Pac-12 Video
Air Force at Colorado State 6:00 pm CBSSN / CBS Video
Arizona State at Washington 6:00 pm FS1 / FOX Video
Kentucky at Vanderbilt 6:00 pm ESPN2 / ESPN Video
New Mexico at Fresno State 6:00 pm MARQ *4 / Stadium (affiliates) / Stadium Video
Northwestern State at SE Louisiana 6:00 pm ESPN Extra / espn3 Video
Texas A&M at Ole Miss 6:00 pm ESPN / ESPN Video / SkyCast Video
Arkansas at LSU 6:30 pm SEC Network / ESPN Video
Kansas at Texas 6:30 pm ESPNU / ESPN Video
NC State at Wake Forest 6:30 pm ACC Network / ESPN Video
Notre Dame at Virginia 6:30 pm ABC (cable) / espn3 Video
TCU at Oklahoma State 7:00 pm FOX (cable) / FOX Video
Colorado at UCLA 8:00 pm Pac-12 / Pac-12 Video
Nevada at San Diego State 9:30 pm CBSSN / CBS Video
Utah State at San Jose State 9:30 pm FS1 / FOX Video
Washington State at Oregon 9:30 pm ESPN / ESPN Video

