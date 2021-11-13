 clock menu more-arrow no yes

All the Graphs from Alabama vs. New Mexico State

Mmmmm cupcakes.

NCAA Football: New Mexico State at Alabama Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Here are all of the Efficiency (SR) and Explosiveness (XR) charts I ran for this one.

Success Rate (SR) and Explosive Rate (XR) by Team

Team Success Rates over time (cumulative)

Success and Explosiveness by Quarter

Play Map: Yards and Result by Play

Extra Yards Map: Net yards gained from needed yards

Success and Explosiveness by Play Type

Success and Explosiveness by Down

Success and Explosiveness in the Red Zone

Success and Explosiveness by Distance to go

Rushing and Passing Success (cumulative)

Rushing rate (cumulative)

Top Rushers, Alabama

Top Passers, Alabama

Top Receivers, Alabama

Top Rushers, New Mexico State

Top Passers, New Mexico State

Top Receivers, New Mexico State

Roll Tide! Check out the main graphing article for the data storylines from the game.

