This week on SEC Shorts, Ls are being collected. As usual, it’s quite funny. Enjoy.

Personally, I’m fine with the Iron Bowl being a glorified scrimmage. Should the Tide advance to Atlanta, they will be facing a Georgia team coming off its annual scrimmage with ACC doormat Georgia Tech. In any case, another fine effort from the SEC Shorts crew, and remember to turn on the closed captions.

Roll Tide.