NSFW: It’s Meltdown Time! Auburn, Oklahoma and Texas

Welcome to yet another week of meltdown, everyone.

Week 11 produced some serious vitriol for your entertainment, and we didn’t even include Florida fans who are rightfully mad as hell after watching their team give up 52 to Samford, including 42 first half points that set a school record for points allowed in any half. Did I mention that Samford is a 4-6 FCS team? That didn’t seem to matter to Florida’s players.

Anyhow, they did win, so they are spared from a Meltdown feature. Them’s the rules.

First up this week we have Auburn fans, who unironically blamed the officiating in Jordan-Hare for their blown 28-3 lead. As usual, they found a way to blame it on the SEC office and Alabama by extension. Next up is Oklahoma, who finally managed to dig themselves a hole they couldn’t get out of. Besides being generally pissed about the performance, they were further aggravated when Baylor coach Dave Aranda called time out with three seconds left to kick a field goal, ostensibly to pad his margin of victory for conference tiebreakers. Head coach Lincoln Riley and OC Bill Bedenbaugh drew much of the ire here, along with QBs Caleb Williams and Spencer Rattler.

And then there’s Texas.

Yeah, they’ve been on here a lot this year. Still, the ‘Horns fans couldn’t stomach the sight of losing to a 1-8 Kansas team that didn’t have its starting QB and still scored its most points since 2007 en route to breaking a 56 game conference road losing streak. At this point it’s fair to wonder whether Steve Sarkisian gets a second season.

As always, and especially this week, the language in this post is highly offensive. Seriously folks, the amount of blatant bigotry of all stripes spewed below is just damned awful. If this will bother you to read, please do not. You have been warned.

The rest of you amoral rubberneckers, enjoy.

Loving Auburn is sometimes like loving an abusive partner You grow tired of the emotional abuse you’ve gone through throughout the years, yet your lover tells you; “Baby, I’m gonna change. You’ll see.” You then believe them. They start to show you how they change in a positive way. They make their strides and become better to you. And then, when you least expect it, it all comes back. Emotional abuse. You then grow tired of it again and demand change, but you can’t leave your partner. You hear; “I’m sorry, baby. I’ll be better. You’ll see!” And now, you don’t know what to believe. Your heart says they will change. But in the back of your mind, you wonder if that is actually true, or even possible

It’s games like this, seasons like this, that I let the effort of college kids play a role in my happiness/mood, that I know, I know, that I have to shut it down. I’ve bled AU for so many decades, I just don’t know how.

How many of you believe this incompetent from the mountain west is a good coach.

If they they him for that, the refs should be fined for not knowing the rules and not implanting them fairly and responsibly, especially since the targeting call against state was way closer to targeting than this.

Targeting is alot like being politically correct.

Blatant cheating by the officials, on the field and in Birmingham. I would protest this game and just head to the fricking locker room.

They do know we aren’t the Falcons in the SB and that’s not Tom Brady playing against us? Worst blown lead I’ve seen probably ever.

Somebody somewhere didn’t want us winning this game.

I honestly don’t know what to say anymore all I can do is laugh I’m in so much pain right now this this is utterly embarrassing and I hope we do something about this. Hell let’s just forfeit the rest of the season use covid as an excuse. Cuz we’re probably going to get mutilated by Alabama ( gah I hate saying that). I’m not here to argue I maybe a little drunk but still... I’m just really pissed off.

I’m at the game. Auburn sucks. Harsin sucks. And that is just the reality we live in. Sorry to point it out to everyone.

Of course it is a f$ucking touchdown. They looked at each other to see if they could f$ck us somehow. Now they are going to try to get Birmingham to help f$uck is. Might as well try if you cheat that much.

They are bammer employees. The conference caves to bammer. Remember when the nickster had an illegal meeting with the SEC refs about the hurry-up offense and how “dangerous” it was? He got them to slow down the game until he could recruit and implement a version of it himself. Enter Jalen Hurts.

Y’all, these refs are ridiculous. Everything is getting called against us or reversed. This is ridiculous. Harsin, man, take the fine and call this out in the press conference.

No one believe any more preseason stories....

We play tight coverage and the DBs get called for PI. We decide to rush 3 to give the DBs help and their QB throws for 81%. So we decide to rush 4 again because their QB is killing us and we get called for a BS targeting call. They won’t let us play tight coverage or rush the QB.

Well Harsin is a full on dumbass too. Wtf

Mississippi state’s gonna drive down the field and score again watch. I really f****** hope that some coaches answer for this s*** this week by losing their f****** jobs. We do not lose to Mississippi State. Especially by a meltdown.

Was clear from the first series that these refs wanted to take our defense out of this game. They can only be out there for so long in a game. Completely rigged

New analytics is BS by coaches who have never won anything.

Hey there you go TJ fans . You wanted him . You got him that’s why he is not the starter . If He had the talent he would be . Just shows how bad the AU qb room is .

This is definitely better than Gus, right? Right? I honestly ask the question. Is there hope? I don’t have hope.

Yeah, things look bad today but the silver lining is the amazing recruiting class we have put together that is currently ranked 13th in the SEC. LOL

The board cheerleaders have all wet their vaginas today.

You best start believing in cuck stories, because we’re in one

Guess special teams just said fuck it in the bye week..

Apparently LR’s halftime speech was let’s go out there and just fucking suck

Need a roughing the ref penalty by a 4th stringer that never plays.

I have an insider close to the OU sideline. He says Riley swears we are so close. Things are looking up!

Pretty sure this game is making me physically ill, diarrhea.

So sick of this Asian bitch screaming Mo Money on the Discover commercial. Jesus!

wheels completely coming off the wagon

Pat Fields is a pussy

No need for trickery Baylor. You can beat these pussies straight up.

Need to rough up Bohanan. By any means possible. Winning is more important than honor.

We’re about to be down 17-7. No need to worry about the CFP rankings anymore for those psychos that actually do.

Fuck Grinch. He’s a total piece of shit.

Our 3rd down defense is the worst in any organized football. The other team can have 3rd and 90 and still convert somehow.

Pussy ass shit defense. Lmao.

You’re retarded. Seriously, like wearing a helmet, eating applesauce through a straw, post brain trauma retarded. Those boys are wreckin’ shop today.

How far do we move up on the new CFB rankings

Our HC has to be one of the worst in game coaches I have seen in years. Just a total fucking idiot.

When they get a week off they really get a week off

So many fuckips so little time to discuss... what a clownshow

Ol’ fucked butthole eyes back in at qb

I would donate a lot of money to a news outlet with the balls to ask “So you were MIA this week, rumors you’re looking at other jobs, you won’t address it, then your offense scores 7 points. What’s going on?”

Fuck this ***** **** ref. Hope he burns in an Asian fire

Jesus fuck how many times are we going to run the same fucking plays.

LR had two weeks and Aranda still shits on him.

This team takes on the personality of their coach, which is tone deaf and lifeless.

Let’s see if we give up another 30-yard QB keeper just to keep things interesting here.

The Riley/Grinch experiment needs to be over. This isn’t OU football. Speed D doesn’t work and we have a passive pussy for a head coach.

I hope the Baylor fans get AstroWorld’ed after this game. Never too soon.

Fuck you Bedenbaugh. You overrated cunt.

I guess you didn’t watch OU Texas this year if you’re calling the game now you flaming homo

Riley has turned OU into a Cuck program. I hope he bolts to LSU or the NFL. But dont worry sunshine pumpers...just wait til the recruits start coming in...then we will be the #3 talented team losing to the #50th lol

Ready to get to the SEC. The coaches largely suck in that conference.

Rattler goes down easier than a 1 legged chair.

I’m rooting for Baylor ACLs at this point. They don’t deserve any good to happen to them.

Go offensive guru *rolls eyes*

Oh my fucking Christ. Are you kidding? This albino thinks he’s going to the league?

not a god damn thing is working for us....this team forgot that you have to play football like a god damn rampaging beast. embarrassing

OU Red Raiders getting their shit pushed in with an extra week to prepare. Riley is soft as fuck.

Watching this is like allowing somebody to slowly crank a vise grip down on your testicles. We’re fucking done and all we’re doing is making it worse with penalties and stupid ply.

Here comes third and guaranteed…

Go ahead Lincoln roll over so Aranda can insert.

Do fans of other teams actually enjoy watching their teams’ games?

I want to know the truth of Lincoln’s whereabouts during bye week

It’ll take OU 20 years to be competitive in the SEC.

I’ve defended Riley all year and been called a cuck, cunt, bitch boy, etc. but what I have no defense today. Aranda with that bush league time out showed that he has no respect for Riley. He punked Riley all game and Riley took it like a prison bitch. Makes me sick.

Sometimes I hate my eternal optimism. I kept thinking this team would hit this imaginary high ceiling I thought they had. The realist would recognize that no top 10 team (let alone playoff team) should have Broiles AND Fields playing significant time in the secondary. We have everyone back healthy and yet they are still out there getting picked on like the small kid in junior high. Fucking atrocious and don’t even get me started on the patty cake fucksticks we call an OL. We are what we are...a soft team that thinks they are tough. Kind of sad, really.

OU hasn’t won a meaningful championship since the Clinton Administration.

Y’all still think we’re a CFP team?

Bonus material from the late field goal:

Okay. Fuck you Baylor and Dave Amanda. That’s chicken shit. What comes around goes around asshole.

that was fucking bush league...FUCK bu ...typical bullshit

If I were Dave I would have ran the offense back out and scored a TD. Kicking a FG is something a bitch would do.

Riley should have ignored them and left the field. The refs cannot arrest him. Let them file a complaint with the NCAA if they feel they were cheated out of a meaningless FG.

Classless to go for the FG there. Shows the difference between winning and winning with class. We will rape these guys if we meet again.

Never assume you can outrape Baylor

First five game losing streak since the ‘50s.

Burn it down

We fucking lost to god damn mother fucking Kansas.

El oh fucking El. Great job, Sark and Co. Just spectacular against a 1-win team, oops now a 2-win team.

Schooler couldnt cover that fat fuck?

We are a pitiful laughingstock with absolutely no future.

Fuck Texas football. Fuck Steve Sarkasian. Fuck Chris Del Conte. Fuck Jay Hartzell. Fuck Kevin Eltife.

New rock bottom? Losing to a 1-8 Kansas a home.....Jesus Christ.

Please shut the program down. It has cancer.

Made the OU and aggy loss meaningless. We suck. Our coaches suck. Our players suck. Our program sucks. Burn it to the Fucking ground.

We knew the refs were going to fuck us this year at any opportunity. Shouldn’t have given them the opportunity. We’re about to be walking the desert for another 10+ years boys.

So I got into a bit of a fight with folks on here that Sark is worse than Charlie. How bad does it have to get? Worst losing streak since 1956. Lost to 1-8 Kansas at home. Do we need to actually cause a global disaster?

Back up QB. 1-8 team. 4 game losing streak. this was the perfect storm for this band of fucking trash losers

Yay, 1-8 Kansas beat us at home. The literal lowest moment in Texas football history. Glad I watched it.

this motherfucker and his cocksucking shitty PAC 12 pussy coaches are gonna be here another 4 fucking years. f

“What did you learn about this team tonight?” “Well, Texas has a case of the gaping pussies, but it was a hard fought win for these 1 and 2 star players. It’s just too bad not a single one has a penis on Texas’ team, except for their WR X and RB Bijan”

So our former WR turned safety can’t catch a ball that hits him in the numbers in the end zone but KU’s fat man can. Burn it all down.

We have talented guys who don’t give a fuck and other players so bad that they can’t beat Kansas.

Please, NCAA...give us the death penalty. PLEASE!!!

I think going to the sec to wallow in the trenches will be good for us, this program needs a fucking enema, and burning it all to the ground might be the best thing

Kansas coach is a badass. You have a chance to end OT you do it. Fuck this fucking team. Something is bad wrong and I don’t even know where to begin on how to fix this shit. Fuck!

I can’t wait to send my weekly home game feedback email.

We are a volleyball, baseball, swimming/diving softball school.

You think a 5 game losing streak looks bad? Lol, we have 2 more games left.

Can’t even enjoy an OU and aggy loss with this shit

i have thoughts. i have lots of thoughts. i’ll sleep on them, but holy fuck.

I’m glad I didn’t spend $12 on a ticket to attend this third-trimester abortion of a game in person.

Sark is a literal regard. Like, he’s Charlie Strong level stupid.

I hope only 2 players come back, and that’s Bijan and Worthy. Everyone else can fuck their own faces

Nobody defended this staff more than I have but I’m fucking done. I’m so damn exasperated I may pull a machinator and just check out till Sep 7th 2022. So much fuckery with this entire program. I’m not even sure it’s worth trying to fix anymore. Sigh.

Yeah, this is the worst loss is the history of Texas football. Vaginal team that hasn’t won on the road since fucking Obama was in office. Fucking abysmal at football, much less when it has to play in another stadium. Just criminal.

Is sark the worst coach in Texas history? I would have to think so. He and Charlie can have a make-a-wish fist fight to sort it out

I have to laugh watching these interviews with dudes after they beat us, all misty eyed and voice cracking with joy and gratitude to the Football Gods. I wanna just grab them, shake ‘em for a second and say simply, “Dude, it’s just not that big of a deal”. Save that shit for when you beat UTSA.

I suggest ctrl alt dlt-ing this entire site.

I’d say we are at rock bottom, but I know we still have games left.

Beating Texas used to be a big deal because we were traditionally one of the best teams in the country in at least two major sports. Now it’s just a big deal because we’re rich and big. But now we’re like the kid who shows up in $500 shoes, wristbands, headband, and $800 prescription goggles but who can’t play worth a shit. So they laugh because they beat the rich kid. They don’t laugh because he beat a good rich kid. Beating Texas it simply crapping on the name brand, not beating a power team, or even a good team.

Man, fuck this! Fuck Sark, Fuck PK, Fuck the rest of the coaching staff, Fuck 98% of the players, Fuck Hartzell, Fuck Eltiff, Fuck CDC, Fuck that vagina looking empty end zone, Fuck the LHN, Fuck Mack, Fuck Plonsky, Fuck me and Fuck you! Fuck everything!!!

May I donate to the Longhorn tranny club?

The teams Kansas has beaten multiple times since 2010: Central Michigan Texas Oof

He needs to go at this point. Let the volleyball coach take over or something.

I thought seeing Colorado and UCLA do what they did to us at home was embarrassing. That was a 1-8 Kansas team that just raped us at home. FIRE EVERYONE STARTING WITH CDC.

I started drinking and smoking too early yesterday. I remember seeing parts of the 1st half, vaguely remember we were down a few touchdowns and the announcers talking about Thompson’s thumb and how he couldn’t throw. Then i started laughing hysterically cause I figured I was just way too fucked up since it made to sense. Why would a coach have a QB who couldn’t throw out there? It seemed just too ridiculous and obviously a hallucination. Then I passed out and woke up this morning thinking what a fucked up dream that i had where Texas was manhandled by KANSAS at home. Brewed some strong coffee to loosen the cobwebs and was just relieved it was all a dream. Then i open up Surly….HOLY SHIT..this is for realz?

If I’m Sark I resign out of respect to the University. How you gonna look a recruit in the eyes after last night?