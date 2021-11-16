14 Alabama v. South Alabama Game Thread

The Crimson Tide look to keep the dominant start to the season rolling as the in-state Jaguars of South Alabama come to Tuscaloosa tonight. Nate Oats’ squad has started off the season guns-a-blazing, but with only two more home tune-ups to go before things really get going next week, Alabama needs to ensure that it continues to improve with every opportunity.

The Jags come into this game having just given noted Tide Hoops rival, Wichita State, quite the scare up in Kansas this past week, before eventually succumbing to the Shockers 64-58. South has a team full of power conference talent, including quite a few names that many will find very familiar. This should be another solid test for the Tide.

Keep an eye on the statuses of both Juwan Gary and Alex Tchikou tonight. Coach Oats said that Gary was “doubtful” to play as of yesterday, so I wouldn’t expect to see him out there; however, I would expect to see at least a few minutes of “Frentchi” in his Alabama debut, which should be quite exciting.

Tip-off is scheduled for 6:30 PM CST and the game can be streamed on both ESPN+ and SEC Network+.