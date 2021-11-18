Ten Years Ago Today: Iowa State upsets Oklahoma State, Alabama moves back to #2

Nick Saban had but one national championship at Alabama heading into the 2011 season, and after losing a close one to LSU at home in early November, things looked bleak. On November 18, 2011 the Iowa State Cyclones, led by head coach Paul Rhoads, did us a favor for which we will forever be grateful.

Without that game, there never could have been “a mauling” in New Orleans. May as well relive that one too, eh?

Great memories. Thanks a million, Cyclones.

By the way, Damien Harris and Mac Jones are about to kick off on NFL Network, to lead the New England Patriots to a likely whipping of Atlanta. Use this as your open thread if you are so inclined.

Roll Tide.