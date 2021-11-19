$2 Random 10

Howdy, y’all. I’m laying down 10 random tracks (plus a bonus) to set our weekend off right. So if you wanna have fun, come along with me (that means add your own 10, fam)...
- Hey, Good Lookin’ by Hank Williams
- Every Season by Roddy Rich
- Folsom Prison Blues by Johnny Cash
- So Far Away by Dire Straits
- Wild Mountain Honey by the Steve Miller Band
- Power to the People by John Lennon
- Fortunate Son by CCR
- Kiss You All Over by Exile
- Greenback Fly by Southern Culture on the Skids
- Oddfellows Local 151 by R.E.M.
Bonus: Easy by The Commodores
Loading comments...