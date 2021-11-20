 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Alabama vs Arkansas Football: How to Watch and Open Thread

The Crimson Tide face off against the ascending Razorbacks.

By CB969
New Mexico State v Alabama
The Terminator.
Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

It’s Senior Day at Alabama. Outside of the two Tide Super-seniors, Brian Robinson and Chris Owens, plus a few walk-ons, it is a mystery who else will be honored.

Alabama can lock up the SEC West with a win today.

GAME 11: Saturday, November 20, 2021

Arkansas Razorbacks (7-3) at Alabama Crimson Tide (9-1)

Tuscaloosa, AL ~ 2:37/3:37 CBS

  • Weather in Tuscaloosa on Saturday is calling for mostly sunny skies with a high of 66°.
  • Announcers: Brad Nessler and Gary Danielson (so sorry) with Jamie Erdahl.
  • Eli Gold on Alabama Radio.
  • The Crimson Tide have a 24-7 all-time edge over the Razorbacks. The last time Bama was victimized by the Hogs, a guy name Shula was in charge at the Capstone.
  • According to DraftKings sportsbook, the line on this game is Bama -20½. Over/Under is 58½.

Rules for RBR Game Threads:

  • Please NO embedded Tweets, jpgs, gifs, etc. We ask these things because it slows down load times.
  • NO Loki, No injuries - AND WE MEAN IT!
  • We always start off the Threads with a big...

ROLL TIDE!

