It’s Senior Day at Alabama. Outside of the two Tide Super-seniors, Brian Robinson and Chris Owens, plus a few walk-ons, it is a mystery who else will be honored.

Alabama can lock up the SEC West with a win today.

GAME 11: Saturday, November 20, 2021

Tuscaloosa, AL ~ 2:37/3:37 CBS

Weather in Tuscaloosa on Saturday is calling for mostly sunny skies with a high of 66°.

Announcers: Brad Nessler and Gary Danielson (so sorry) with Jamie Erdahl.

Eli Gold on Alabama Radio.

The Crimson Tide have a 24-7 all-time edge over the Razorbacks. The last time Bama was victimized by the Hogs, a guy name Shula was in charge at the Capstone.

According to DraftKings sportsbook, the line on this game is Bama -20½. Over/Under is 58½.

