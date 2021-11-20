It’s Senior Day at Alabama. Outside of the two Tide Super-seniors, Brian Robinson and Chris Owens, plus a few walk-ons, it is a mystery who else will be honored.
Alabama can lock up the SEC West with a win today.
BDS has that morning glow ✨#RollTide | #BamaGameday pic.twitter.com/x0ulPsiMe7— Alabama Athletics (@UA_Athletics) November 20, 2021
GAME 11: Saturday, November 20, 2021
Arkansas Razorbacks (7-3) at Alabama Crimson Tide (9-1)
Tuscaloosa, AL ~ 2:37/3:37 CBS
- Weather in Tuscaloosa on Saturday is calling for mostly sunny skies with a high of 66°.
- Announcers: Brad Nessler and Gary Danielson (so sorry) with Jamie Erdahl.
- Eli Gold on Alabama Radio.
- The Crimson Tide have a 24-7 all-time edge over the Razorbacks. The last time Bama was victimized by the Hogs, a guy name Shula was in charge at the Capstone.
- According to DraftKings sportsbook, the line on this game is Bama -20½. Over/Under is 58½.
Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.
Rules for RBR Game Threads:
- Please NO embedded Tweets, jpgs, gifs, etc. We ask these things because it slows down load times.
- NO Loki, No injuries - AND WE MEAN IT!
- We always start off the Threads with a big...
Loading comments...