Alabama Crimson Tide Football vs Arkansas Razorbacks: Second Half Open Thread

As the #21 team in the nation, Arkansas is no pushover, and Alabama fans learned that quickly as the Razorbacks have made quite a few great plays today.

Overall, the Alabama offense has been fairly sharp and moved the ball well and consistently on the way to getting 24 points.

The defense was phenomenal in the first quarter, but allowed Arkansas to move the ball and grab a couple of scores on long drives in the second. Losing defensive tackle DJ Dale in warmups has clearly affected the Tide's interior defense, and they given up quite a few yards to QB KJ Jefferson on power runs up the middle.

A 10 point lead at halftime over a very dangerous top-20 team is pretty solid, though. Just have to maintain that through the next half.

Roll Tide!