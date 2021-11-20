 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Victory/Late Shift Open Thread

New, 162 comments

Alabama 42, Arkansas 35

By Josh Chatham
NCAA Football: Arkansas at Alabama Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

The good news: Alabama’s offense showed up and showed out tonight. Bryce Young had by far his best college game, and set a school passing yards record in the process with a whopping 561. Jameson Williams caught 8 balls for 190 yards and three TDs, and John Metchie added 10/173/1. For the first time all season, the deep ball was clicking and a legitimate threat, and if that continues it will open up everything else.

The bad news: This team continues to make bonehead plays to undo a lot of the work they put in, be it busted coverages, collisions in the secondary, fumbles headed into the end zone, stupid sacks caused by holding the ball too long, getting beat with a repeat fake punt, or dropped passes. We say this every week, but if they ever stop a lot of that, they can beat anyone.

Alas, a win is a win. Ohio State blew out #7 Michigan State today, so Alabama will almost assuredly drop to #3 or possibly even #4. Perhaps that will be a psychological advantage.

Lots of football on tonight. Be good to one another.

Roll Tide.

Auburn at South Carolina 6:00 pm ESPN / ESPN Video
California at Stanford 6:00 pm Pac-12 / Pac-12 Video
North Texas at Florida International 6:00 pm ESPN Extra / espn3 Video
Oregon at Utah 6:30 pm ABC (cable) / espn3 Video / Skycast Video
South Alabama at Tennessee 6:30 pm ESPNU / ESPN Video
Vanderbilt at Ole Miss 6:30 pm SEC Network / ESPN Video
Virginia Tech at Miami 6:30 pm ACC Network / ESPN Video
Oklahoma State at Texas Tech 7:00 pm FOX (cable) / FOX Video
Wyoming at Utah State 7:00 pm CBSSN / CBS Video
Louisiana Monroe at LSU 8:00 pm ESPN2 / ESPN Video
New Mexico at Boise State 8:00 pm FS1 / FOX Video
Arizona State at Oregon State 9:30 pm ESPN / ESPN Video

More From Roll 'Bama Roll

Loading comments...