Victory/Late Shift Open Thread

The good news: Alabama’s offense showed up and showed out tonight. Bryce Young had by far his best college game, and set a school passing yards record in the process with a whopping 561. Jameson Williams caught 8 balls for 190 yards and three TDs, and John Metchie added 10/173/1. For the first time all season, the deep ball was clicking and a legitimate threat, and if that continues it will open up everything else.

The bad news: This team continues to make bonehead plays to undo a lot of the work they put in, be it busted coverages, collisions in the secondary, fumbles headed into the end zone, stupid sacks caused by holding the ball too long, getting beat with a repeat fake punt, or dropped passes. We say this every week, but if they ever stop a lot of that, they can beat anyone.

Alas, a win is a win. Ohio State blew out #7 Michigan State today, so Alabama will almost assuredly drop to #3 or possibly even #4. Perhaps that will be a psychological advantage.

Lots of football on tonight. Be good to one another.

Roll Tide.