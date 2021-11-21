 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Sunday Morning Hangover: Alabama Honors Their “Seniors”

New, 15 comments

Despite Super Senior possibilities, assumptions are these players will not be back in crimson and white next year.

By CB969
NCAA Football: Arkansas at Alabama
Brian Robinson waves goodbye to the Bryant-Denny crowd for a final time.
Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

As is tradition on the last home game of the season, it was Senior Day at Bryant Denny Stadium on Saturday. Each player in his final season as a member of the Crimson Tide was honored on the field before the Arkansas game with his family and presented a football by Coach Nick Saban.

Due to the poorly though out decision by the NCAA to grant all 2020 athletes an extra year of eligibility, it was a mystery as to who might be coming back next season. Outside of the two Tide Super-Seniors, Brian Robinson and Chris Owens, plus a few walk-ons, it was not really known outside the program who else would be recognized. [For more on Super Seniors, click here. For an extended look, click here.]

Below is the list of players honored with how many seasons they have been a member of the team followed by comments.

  • Christopher Allen - (Fifth year, three full seasons plus two years injured) A starter at linebacker who was expected to have a big year. Suffered a season-ending injury in the season opener against Miami. If healthy, he could be a contributor somewhere.
  • Josh Jobe - (Fourth year, all full seasons) Became a full-time cornerback starter in 2020. Has had some on-field issues this season and replaced by freshman Kool-Aid McKinstry on Saturday.
  • Phidarian Mathis - (Fifth year, four seasons plus a redshirt) Became a full-time defensive line starter in 2020. Has little to gain by coming back, should enter the NFL Draft.
  • Jaylen Moody - (Fourth year, all full season) A fan favorite at linebacker who never got much of a shot at starting. Could still be a valuable contributor or a starter for Alabama or some other team next year.
  • Chris Owens - (Sixth year) No more eligibility.
  • Kendall Randolph - (Fifth year, four seasons plus a redshirt) A part-time starter as a blocking tight end/fifth tackle.
  • LaBryan Ray - (Fifth year, four seasons plus a redshirt) Hampered by injuries throughout his career. Former 5-star is a starter on the defensive line when healthy but won’t be drafted very high if at all.
  • Brian Robinson - (Fifth year, all full seasons) No more eligibility.
  • Major Tennison - (Fifth year, four seasons plus a redshirt) Forgotten tight end who has seen very little playing time this season.
  • Daniel Wright - (Fifth year, four seasons plus a redshirt) Became a starter in the secondary in 2020 but lost his job by the end of the season. Has filled in this season and played a great deal in all four seasons.

All but Robinson and Owens are eligible for another Super Senior bonus year. It wouldn’t be the worst thing to see a few of these players return next season. However starting in 2022, Supers will count against teams’ 85-scholarship limit and Saban plans of signing a full recruiting class.

[Also honored Saturday were walk-ons Braxton Barker, Bret Bolin, Ty Perine, Sam Reed, and Joshua Robinson.]

More From Roll 'Bama Roll

Loading comments...