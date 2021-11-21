As is tradition on the last home game of the season, it was Senior Day at Bryant Denny Stadium on Saturday. Each player in his final season as a member of the Crimson Tide was honored on the field before the Arkansas game with his family and presented a football by Coach Nick Saban.

Due to the poorly though out decision by the NCAA to grant all 2020 athletes an extra year of eligibility, it was a mystery as to who might be coming back next season. Outside of the two Tide Super-Seniors, Brian Robinson and Chris Owens, plus a few walk-ons, it was not really known outside the program who else would be recognized. [For more on Super Seniors, click here. For an extended look, click here.]

North Alabama’s own Kendall Randolph (85) and LaBryan Ray (18) honored on Senior Day. pic.twitter.com/pn0SxTVABG — Max Cohan (@MaxCohan) November 20, 2021

Below is the list of players honored with how many seasons they have been a member of the team followed by comments.

Christopher Allen - (Fifth year, three full seasons plus two years injured) A starter at linebacker who was expected to have a big year. Suffered a season-ending injury in the season opener against Miami. If healthy, he could be a contributor somewhere.

Josh Jobe - (Fourth year, all full seasons) Became a full-time cornerback starter in 2020. Has had some on-field issues this season and replaced by freshman Kool-Aid McKinstry on Saturday.

Phidarian Mathis - (Fifth year, four seasons plus a redshirt) Became a full-time defensive line starter in 2020. Has little to gain by coming back, should enter the NFL Draft.

Jaylen Moody - (Fourth year, all full season) A fan favorite at linebacker who never got much of a shot at starting. Could still be a valuable contributor or a starter for Alabama or some other team next year.

Chris Owens - (Sixth year) No more eligibility.

Kendall Randolph - (Fifth year, four seasons plus a redshirt) A part-time starter as a blocking tight end/fifth tackle.

LaBryan Ray - (Fifth year, four seasons plus a redshirt) Hampered by injuries throughout his career. Former 5-star is a starter on the defensive line when healthy but won't be drafted very high if at all.

Brian Robinson - (Fifth year, all full seasons) No more eligibility.

Major Tennison - (Fifth year, four seasons plus a redshirt) Forgotten tight end who has seen very little playing time this season.

Daniel Wright - (Fifth year, four seasons plus a redshirt) Became a starter in the secondary in 2020 but lost his job by the end of the season. Has filled in this season and played a great deal in all four seasons.

All but Robinson and Owens are eligible for another Super Senior bonus year. It wouldn’t be the worst thing to see a few of these players return next season. However starting in 2022, Supers will count against teams’ 85-scholarship limit and Saban plans of signing a full recruiting class.

[Also honored Saturday were walk-ons Braxton Barker, Bret Bolin, Ty Perine, Sam Reed, and Joshua Robinson.]