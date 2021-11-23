Was it chaos or was it market correction? I’m going with the latter. We all knew Oregon was not all that. And, boy, did Sparty get a second heaping tablespoon of comeuppance. How full of themselves have they been these past couple of weeks? Nobody was seriously talking about Wake Forest, right? Regardless, any peeps of them or the ACC sneaking in the playoffs were vanquished.

Utah 38 Oregon 7 - This game was over by halftime when the Utes returned a punt 78 yards for a touchdown as the first half expired. And with it went any chance of the Pac-12 returning to the playoff. The Utes completely dominated the first half holding the Ducks to two punts, a missed field goal and a blocked field goal. The second half was basically running out the clock for 30 minutes.

Ohio State 56 Michigan State 7 - In Columbus, we saw another game that was over after 30 minutes. It was 49-0 at the half. CJ Stroud was 32 of 35 passing for 432 yards and 6 TD while not even playing past the first series of the second half. Sparty was outgained 655 to 224. MSU tallied all of 12 first downs to 36 by the Buckeyes. The anOSU’ top three receivers all eclipsed the 100-yard mark and caught touchdown passes.

The ‘Eyes are clicking right now and are a very dangerous opponent for any future opponent.

Clemson 48 Wake Forest 27 - The Tigers never trailed in this one, pouring on 543 yards of offense. Wake QB Sam Hartman was sacked seven times and threw a pick. The real shame is that Clemson is going to end up ranked by the end of the year.

ESS-EE-SEE

Alabama 42 Arkansas 35 - Let’s face it: Alabama is not as good as the 2020 squad. But maybe they don’t have to win every game by four touchdowns. Just win, baby! We must also admit that Arky has a really good team. In a neutral game environment, I’d put money on the Hogs over Cincinnati or Sparty, and probably anyone from the PAC, B12, or ACC.

The Crimson Tide got a record-breaking performance from Bryce Young in 559 yards passing. Not to be overshadowed, Brian Robinson rushed for 122 yards, his fourth 100+ yard game of the season. The KJ Jefferson-to-Treylon Burks connection was pretty deadly against the struggling Bama secondary.

WARNING! TURN OFF THE VOLUME WHEN WATCHING! LET YOUR EYEBALLS BE THE JUDGE

South Carolina 21 Auburn 17 - Time for another talk, Aubies. Your coach is a poor fit, your team is not in a good place, and they look like they have quit. And now there is no Bo Nix. Replacement quarterback TJ Finley was a dreadful 17-of-32 passing for 188 yards. That said, all Auburn fans want to focus on is that final replay ruling that determined that a Carolina punted ball knicked Tigers return team blocker Jaylin Simpson and was recovered by SC. First off, viewers need to stop listening to the godwaful off-the-mark rash commentary of Mark Jones and Robert Griffin III when viewing the replay. For some reason, they were adamant that the ball had not been touched before stopping and looking at the replays. Second, if you ignore the movement of Simpson and follow the trajectory of the ball, you CAN see that it was altered ever so slightly. His movement to the left along side the ball sets off an optical illusion. Thirdly was the reaction of Simpson of immediately raising his arms in the “I didn’t do it” gesture and the Gamecocks pointing towards the other end zone. Why would the Auburn player react that way unless he felt that ball on his knee? But let’s put that all aside. What makes anyone think that had the Tigers retained possession of the ball that they could move 80 yards in two minutes to score a touchdown for the first time since the first quarter when they led 14-0? (yes, they blew another double digit lead.)

South Carolina won with their third-string quarterback a, guy named Jason Brown who had grad transferred from St. Francis (a 1,700 student FCS school in Pennsylvania) after that school canceled their season.

[SIDE NOTE: I am so proud of the Gamecocks faithful NOT runnning on the field.]

Missouri 24 Florida 23 (OT) - Two months ago this looked like an easy win for the Gators. Fast forward to November and the wheels and muffler and carburetor have fallen off the Dan Mullen bus. The two teams traded field goals for the first half with the Tigers holding a 9-6 advantage at the half. Eventually, the two teams find themselves tied at 16-16 late in the game. Mullen’s most egregious act came with 1:04 to go in regulation at their own 26. Instead of trying to score the winning points, the Gators’ now ex-coach opted to run the ball up the middle and - gee whillickwers - hope that something good happens in overtime. Spineless.

Florida would score first and connect on an extra point. Mizzou would answer but Eli Drinkwitz was not in for a long night. He chose to end it with a 2-point conversion attempt. After the UF defenders quickly broke through the line, much-maligned QB Connor Bazelak let loose with a lollipop that fell in the hands of an open tight end for the W. And the dominoes began to fall...

CUPCAKE CITY

Take me down to Cupcake City where the cake is chocolate and the icing is fatty...

Ole Miss 31 Vanderbilt 17 - This game proves that Lane Kiffin is still not ready for a big program. This score should have been 56-0. Instead, the Rebs looked a little half-assed at times and they let the ‘Dores hang around. Methinks LFK was game-planning for the Egg Bowl around halftime.

Mississippi State 55 Tennessee State 10 - See, this is what OM shoulda done. The only things interesting about this game are the revelation that MSU actually has a back-up quarterback and that TSU is coached by Eddie George (he musta gotten Deion Sanders fever).

LSU 27 UL Monroe 14 - A below capacity crowd (announced 92,790 of 102,321 but it was much less than that) showed up to see a lame duck coach and his misfit players slog around against a team they should have beaten by 40. Bless their hearts...

Tennessee 60 South Alabama 14 - Bowl eligible BEFORE playing Vandy? Now that is an upset.

Kentucky 56 New Mexico State 16 - yep

Georgia 56 Charleston Southern 7 - m-yup

Texas A&M 52 Prairie View 3 - mm-hmm

OTHER STUFF

Oklahoma State 23 Texas Tech 0 - The Cowpokes defense was great holding the Red Raiders to a ridiculous 108 total yards in part due to 13 TFLs. The OSU offense on the other hand was rather pedestrian totaling only three field goals and two touchdowns despite Tech committing several stupid penalties that kept OSU drives alive. Texas Tech punted 9 times and had 8 three-and-outs.

Oklahoma 28 Iowa State 21 - Caleb Williams (8-18, 87 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT) has not become “the face of the sport” as Kirk Herbstreit predicted. Other than a first quarter 74-yard touchdown run, he didn’t do much else, tallying -7 yards rushing for the rest of the game. Why does Williams feel a lot like Anthony Richardson? In another struggle win in which ISU senior QB Brock Purdy was pretty bad, the Okie offense had trouble getting going and finishing (6 punts, INT, missed FG). A Sooners scoop & score was the difference on the scoreboard.

West Virginia 31 Texas 23 - Oh, poor Sark. UT folks are calling for his head. What a miserable place to coach that must be.

Michigan 59 Maryland 18 - The Wolverines took care of business and helped their resume.

Notre Dame 55 Georgia Tech 0 - This was ugly.

Penn State 28 Rutgers 0 - Due to a flu bug taking out 21 Nitting Lions, PSU was down to their last scholarship QB in Christian Veilleux who hadn’t taken a snap before Saturday. He he was enough to complete 15-24 for 235 and 3 TD. Not a bad debut.

Colorado 20 Washington 17 - Despite being a 6.5 point favorite, the Huskies looked listless against the PAC-12 doormat Buffys. Gee, you think unjustly firing your team-popular coach had something to do with it, Mr. AD. Score one for the rage mob. UW outgained Colorado 426 to 183, but also had four turnovers to none that produced a scoop-and-score, a field goal, and a touchdown for CU.

Cal 41 Stanford 11 - The Golden Bears didn’t run through the band but they did run through the Trees. Cal (4-6) would probably already be bowl eligible (beaten Arizona for sure) if not for all the unusual positive tests showing up in Berkeley.

THE CINCINNATI DILEMMA

Strength of Schedule rank of 0-loss teams and 1-loss P5s, according to expected losses an elite team would have against their schedule to date, per FEI:

28. Bama

31. Michigan

36. ND

39. Okla St

43. Oregon

45. UGA

52. Ohio St

56. Mich St

64. Wake

67. Oklahoma

106. Cincy

125. UTSA — Brian Fremeau (@bcfremeau) November 16, 2021

bUT wE bEat notEr daMe.

Cincinnati 48 SMU 14 - Finally, the Bearcats faced a team with a pulse, albeit a weak one, and beat them handily. And of course it was at home on Senior Day. This was the third loss for the Mustangs in their last four outings.

Houston 31 Memphis 13 - Nobody was cheering louder for the Coogs than Cincy. They need Houston ranked high when they play them in the Conference Championship. If the Cougars play UC like the way they did on Friday night, the Bearcats will be in trouble.

East Carolina 38 Navy 35 (see below) - Before the Bearkitties move onto the AACCG, they have a road trip to Greenville, NC. ECU has quietly won four straight games and the Pirates could give Cincy problems if the ‘Cats are caught looking ahead.

MADE IN A LAB KICKER OF THE WEEK

MADE IN A BATHTUB KICKER OF THE WEEK

What a horrid sound.

UGLIEST UNIFORMS

Arizona State looks like they just stopped trying.

SECOND UGLIEST UNIFORMS

Only FSU could make all-whites look bad. And maybe Oregon or Maryland.

FAT GUY TOUCHDOWN

A svelte 6’2” / 279

FATTER GUY TOUCHDOWN

It took him two tries BTW. 6’6” / 340

TROLL OF THE WEEK

MIC DROP from #Mizzou football coach Eli Drinkwitz after beating Florida in OT!



You may recall after classless Dan Mullen incited a brawl against Mizzou last year, he donned a Darth Vader costume for the post-game press conference and did not take it off. Payback is a b*tch.

WORST LOCKER ROOM DANCE OF THE WEEK

I’m sure he has a load of Dad jokes too.

BEST NAJEE IMITATION

WORST NAJEE IMITATION

KID BROTHER GETS BRUTALIZED

Macdonald dials up a blitz from the backside corner (!!!).



Michigan pounded poor Taulia Tagovailoa (19-33, 178 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT PICK 6) into submission. The Turtles (5-6) have lost three straight and six of the last seven. Maryland needs to win at Rutgers, also 5-6, to get back to the postseason for the first time since 2016.

STATS OF THE WEEK

Air Force had a touchdown scoring drive of 19 plays and 75 yards that lasted 10:34.

Louisville QB Malik Cunningham of Montgomery, AL produced 303 passing yards and five TDs to go with 224 rushing yards and an additional two scores on the ground as the ‘Ville thrashed Duke 66-22.

of Montgomery, AL produced 303 passing yards and five TDs to go with 224 rushing yards and an additional two scores on the ground as the ‘Ville thrashed Duke 66-22. Ole Miss announced that they are 7-0 at home for the first time in school history. Really? That is mind-blowing. Not sure I’d wanna brag about that.

Mike Leach notched his 150th career win against 101 losses.

NAME OF THE WEEK

West Virginia’s placekicker is of course named... Casey Legg.

COLLEGE GAMEDAY

Corso was so done with Ohio in November.

ADOPT-A-TEAM

#BirdsUp!



To show you how crazy this play was, the snap was bobbled and the pass was tipped.

UTSA (11-0) The Roadrunners won on the final play of the game over UAB 34-31. They go for perfection against North Texas (5-6).

UCLA (7-4) - The Bruins destroyed Southern Cal 62-33 with 609 yards of offense to reach seven wins for the first time since 2015. They wrap the regular season hosting resurgent Cal.

UT-Martin (9-2) - The Skyhawks were upset by SE Missouri State 31-14. They may have gotten caught looking ahead to the FCS playoffs. They will face Missouri State in the first round on Saturday.

COUSINS

Troy (5-6) - To no one’s surprise, the Trojans were plastered by Appy State 45-7. The Men of Troy now travel to Georgia State in the season capper with bowl eligibility on the line. GSU has won five of their last six. Yikes!

(5-6) - To no one’s surprise, the Trojans were plastered by Appy State 45-7. The Men of Troy now travel to Georgia State in the season capper with bowl eligibility on the line. GSU has won five of their last six. Yikes! South Alabama (5-6) - With starting QB Jake Bentley (yep, former SCar QB) out for the season, the Jags were hunted down and extinguished by Tennessee 60-14. Gonna hafta beat Coastal Carolina to reach the postseason. I don’t like their chances.

THAT ANNOYING GUY WHO BRINGS HIS LATEST GIRLFRIEND TO THANKSGIVING WHO YOU WILL NEVER SEE AGAIN AND SHE’S IN THE FAMILY PHOTOS FOREVER

UAB (7-4) - The Dragons gave UTSA a run for their money but lost at the buzzer. They host UTEP on Senior Day.

[We here at RBR continue to be astounded that Bill Clark’s name never comes up in coaching job searches.]

SALUTE TO OUR TROOPS

AAAAAAAAAAAARMY TRAINING, SIIIIRR!! (Note: he was not trying to get in the huddle as the female microphone holder asserted.)

Army (7-3) - The Black Knights were a 37 point favorite but instead defeated UMass 33-17. They are next at Liberty.

(7-3) - The Black Knights were a 37 point favorite but instead defeated UMass 33-17. They are next at Liberty. Navy (2-8) - A rough year gets rougher as the Midshipmen fell to ECU on a 54 yard field goal at the buzzer. Playing for pride at Temple (3-8).

THE FALCONS WIN IN TRIPLE OT ⚡️



Air Force (8-3) - The Falcons blew a 24-10 fourth quarter advantage allowing Nevada to tie it up and take the game into overtime. Both teams scored in the first and second OTs (the second extra frame with 2-point conversions). In the third, AFA scored a 2-pointer but denied the Wolfpack to take the dubbya 41-39 (3 OT). With a win over UNLV next week, the Falcons are still in the running to win their division. But much is dependent on what others do as well.

COMMANDER-IN-CHUMPS TROPHY

A Champion has been crowned.

9/2/21 Tennessee 38 Bowling Green 6

9/11/21 South Alabama 22 Bowling Green 19

11/20/21 Tennessee 60 South Alabama 14

ELIMINATED FROM PLAYOFF CONTENTION

Premature elimination: None.

Definite elimination: Duke, Georgia Tech, Louisville, FSU, NC State, Syracuse, Clemson, UNC, Virginia, Pitt, Boston College, Miami, Virginia Tech, Kansas, Iowa State, Texas Tech, Kansas State, TCU, West Virginia, Texas Tech, Texas, Baylor, Nebraska, Illinois, Indiana, Northwestern, Rutgers, Minnie, Wisky, Purdue, Maryland, Iowa, Penn State, Cal, Oregon State, Arizona, Arizona State, Stanford, Colorado, Southern Cal, Utah, UCLA, Washington State, Washington, Mizzou, Vandy, Tennessee, South Carolina, Missy State, LSU, Texas A&M, Arky, Kentucky, Auburn, Florida, BYU, Ole Miss. NEW: Michigan State, Wake Forest, Oregon.

Endangered: Ohio State, Michigan, Oklahoma State, Oklahoma, Alabama, Notre Dame, Cincy. NEW: None.

Not endangered: UGA.

A way WAY WAY too early look at the College Football Playoff (CFP) picture:

ACC Atlantic Scenarios



- Wake Forest wins division if it beats Boston College next week



- NC State wins division if it wins out AND Wake Forest loses to Boston College



- Clemson wins division if Wake Forest loses to Boston College AND NC State loses 1 more game pic.twitter.com/kMgp5N2UOi — Saturday Road (@SaturdayRoad) November 20, 2021

ACC - Clemson scorched the ACC earth, removing any lingering hope of Wake Forest sneaking in.

- Clemson scorched the ACC earth, removing any lingering hope of Wake Forest sneaking in. Big 12 - The conference’s chances do not look good. Oklahoma and Okie Lite will play this weekend and possibly get a rematch in the B12CG.

- The conference’s chances do not look good. Oklahoma and Okie Lite will play this weekend and possibly get a rematch in the B12CG. Big Ten - As long as it is a close game, we could see anOSU and Michigan BOTH in the playoff. It’s kinda funny how all the talking heads blab about the Big Ten East with anOSU, Sparty, and Michigan seeing how the division also includes three of the worst Power 5 teams in Maryland (5-6, 2-6), Rutgers (5-6, 2-6), and Indiana (2-9, 0-8).

- As long as it is a close game, we could see anOSU and Michigan BOTH in the playoff. It’s kinda funny how all the talking heads blab about the Big Ten East with anOSU, Sparty, and Michigan seeing how the division also includes three of the worst Power 5 teams in Maryland (5-6, 2-6), Rutgers (5-6, 2-6), and Indiana (2-9, 0-8). PAC-12 - Oregon and the PAC are left out of the CFP for the seventh straight year. Their one and only conference participation occurred in the first playoff in 2014-15 in which the Ducks beat FSU but fell to Ohio State in the final.

- Oregon and the PAC are left out of the CFP for the seventh straight year. Their one and only conference participation occurred in the first playoff in 2014-15 in which the Ducks beat FSU but fell to Ohio State in the final. SEC - UGA should finish off their regular season unmarred. Alabama is still in the hunt as long as they keep winning.

- UGA should finish off their regular season unmarred. Alabama is still in the hunt as long as they keep winning. Indies - Didn’t I tell you? This crappy little Notre Dame is trying to weasel their way in the back door.

- Didn’t I tell you? This crappy little Notre Dame is trying to weasel their way in the back door. Non-Power 5 - Cincinnati beat two-win SMU who is in the midst of losing three of four games. Whoop-dee-doo.

RANK ‘EM IF YOU GOT ‘EM

The fourth CFP Committee rankings will be announced tonight on ESPN at 6pm CT/7pm ET. Since its 2014 inception, the CFPC has had a pretty strong reputation for picking the four best teams and not going with what is trending on social media or what bozos on the four letter pound the desk over. The members turnover every few years so there is constant change. Yet, we must have to have faith they continue to do the right thing.

Rank Kirk Herbstreit Joel Klatt Danny Kanell Joey Galloway Sam Acho 1 UGA UGA UGA UGA UGA 2 anOSU anOSU CINCY anOSU anOSU 3 BAMA BAMA anOSU BAMA BAMA 4 MICHIGAN MICHIGAN BAMA CINCY CINCY 5 CINCY CINCY MICHIGAN MICHIGAN MICHIGAN 6 OKIE LITE N. DAME N. DAME - -

My picks: Ima put Bama at three because they need some humbling.

Georgia Ohio State Alabama Michigan

** Give us your top 4 or top 6 or top whatevs in comments. **

LET’S GO BOWLING!

CONF BOWL TEAMS SEC 11 ACC 9 B1G 8 MWC 7 MAC 7 PAC 6 B12 6 C-USA 5 AAC 5 SBC 4

Mizzou , South Carolina , Tennessee , and Miami-FL are now among 72 teams eligible for one of 41 bowl games.

, , , and are now among 72 teams eligible for one of 41 bowl games. In the SEC, the following eleven teams are bowl eligible: Alabama , Georgia , Ole Miss , Kentucky , Texas A&M , Arkansas , Mississippi State , Auburn , Mizzou , South Carolina , and Tennessee .

, , , , , , , , , , and . Another 20 teams are one win away from six, including LSU, Florida, FSU, Troy, and South Alabama, among others. Southern Cal and Cal are both 4-6 with two to play including a game against each other. The Gators are home vs FSU. LSU will have to get by TAMU to see any post-season action.

SEC BOWL TIE-INS (WITH CBS PREDICTIONS)

Dec 23 Gasparilla: ACC/SEC vs. Pool (Fla-Mia)

Dec 28 Birmingham: ACC/SEC vs. Pool (WMU-SCar)

Dec 28 Liberty: Big 12 vs. SEC (TexTech-Aub)

Dec 30 Music City: Big Ten vs. SEC (PSU-Miz)

Dec 31 Gator: Big Ten vs. SEC (FSU-Ark)

Dec 30 Peach: at-large vs. at-large (assigned by CFPC) (ND-Pitt)

Dec 31 Cotton: CFP Semifinal (assigned by CFPC) (Bama-OSU)

Dec 31 Orange: CFP Semifinal (assigned by CFPC) (UGA-Cin)

Jan 1 Sugar: SEC vs. Big 12 (assigned by CFPC) (OM-Okl)

Jan 1 Rose: Big Ten vs. Pac-12 (assigned by CFPC) (Mich-Ore)

Jan 1 Fiesta: at-large vs. at-large (assigned by CFPC) (Sparty-OklSt)

Jan 1 Citrus: Big Ten vs. SEC (Iowa-TAMU)

Jan 1 Outback: Big Ten vs. SEC (Wisc-UK)

Jan 4 Texas: Big 12 vs. SEC (ISU-MissSt)

LET’S GO BLOWING!

36 FBS teams have seven or more losses. Power-5 teams on this list include TEXAS! , Arizona , Colorado , Duke , Georgia Tech , Indiana , Illinois , Kansas , Nebraska , Northwestern , Stanford , Washington , and Vanderbilt .

, , , , , , , , , , , , and . Arizona , FIU , New Mexico St ., UMass , and UConn have all reached 1-10 status.

, , ., , and have all reached 1-10 status. At 0-8, Indiana is the only team in the nation with eight conference losses.

Krazy Kristi’s “SHUT UP!” of the Week goes to Auburn fans for their whining about the officiating. This is rich having Auburn fans complain about refs when their whole program is built on bad officiating decisions that work in their favor.

HEISMAN HYPE

Most years, the Heisman Trophy voting is basically a hype award. Often times voters fall in love with someone and refuse to REALLY look at what a player has accomplished. Of course there are exceptions.

WHO WILL WIN

CLARIFICATION: This section is not who deserves to win. It is who the press have been hyping.

LEADERS

By about 1pm CT on Saturday, everyone was ready to declare CJ Stroud the Heisman winner. Not because of what he has done for the whole season but because of his first half performance against Sparty and how the networks were slobbering all over him. He had a great outing and the media/voters just LOVE it when a new guy comes in at the end of the season to steal their hearts the way the Ewok did a couple of years ago. But then Bryce Young came along and put up some HUGE record-breaking numbers. Right now, Stroud might have a slight advantage, despite his struggles against teams like Tulsa and Nebraska - short memories. It might come down to the two conference championship games.

QB CJ Stroud (Soph, anOSU) 32-35, 432 YDS, 6 TD, 0 INT, 2 SACKS QB Bryce Young (Soph, Alabama) 31-40, 559 YDS, 5 TD, 0 INT, 4 SACKS

UNDESERVING CONTENDER

QB Desmond Ridder (Sr, Cincinnati) 17-23, 274 YDS, 3 TD versus SMU

COULD GET SOME VOTES

QB Matt Corral (RS-Jr, Ole Miss) 27-36, 326 YDS, 2 TD, 1 INT, 1 SACK against Vandy who they had trouble putting away.

(RS-Jr, Ole Miss) 27-36, 326 YDS, 2 TD, 1 INT, 1 SACK against Vandy who they had trouble putting away. QB Will Rogers (Soph, Miss. State) 28-34, 391 YDS, 5 TD against a cupcake.

(Soph, Miss. State) 28-34, 391 YDS, 5 TD against a cupcake. QB Kenny Pickett (Super-Sr, Pitt) 26-41, 340 YDS, 4 TD, 2 INT, 3 SACKS vs UVa.

TOKEN RUNNING BACK WHO WON’T WIN

Kenneth Walker (Jr, Michigan State) 6 CAR, 25 YDS, 0 TD

6 CAR, 25 YDS, 0 TD TreVeyon Henderson (Fr, anOSU) 9 CAR, 63 YDS, 0 TD

TOKEN NON-QB

Will Anderson (Soph, Alabama) leads the nation in sacks with 13.5 and in TFL with has 26.5 (leads by 5.5). “The Terminator” is tops on the Crimson Tide in solo tackles with 43.

WHO SHOULD WIN

CLARIFICATION: This section IS for who deserves to win it.

If I had a vote, trying to be unbiased towards Bama:

1a.) BY

1b.) Stroud

3) Pickett

4) Will A.

THE SICK REPORT

Cincinnati is without their primary kicker Cole Smith due to injury. Against SMU, the back-up Alex Bales missed two field goals (34 and 38 yards) and one of seven extra points.

due to injury. Against SMU, the back-up missed two field goals (34 and 38 yards) and one of seven extra points. Baylor QB Gerry Bohanon appeared to pull a hamstring in the win over K-State and did not play in the second half. His counterpart QB eight-year senior Skylar Thompson also went down with a leg injury. Thompson has an “outside shot” of starting in the regular-season finale at Texas. Keep an eye on that if you are into gambling your hard earned money away.

appeared to pull a hamstring in the win over K-State and did not play in the second half. His counterpart QB eight-year senior also went down with a leg injury. Thompson has an “outside shot” of starting in the regular-season finale at Texas. Keep an eye on that if you are into gambling your hard earned money away. ISU QB Brock Purdy is in concussion protocol. TBH, I think the Cyclones played better without him.

is in concussion protocol. TBH, I think the Cyclones played better without him. 8th year senior QB Adrian Martinez will miss Nebraska’s season finale against Iowa due to a shoulder injury.

DRAMA

LSU cornerback Elias Ricks has become the latest Tigers player to enter the quitter hole.

has become the latest Tigers player to enter the quitter hole. Ole Miss QB Matt Corral announced before the Vandy game that he was turning pro - not something you really want to hear in the midst of the season. And then he ripped into his teammates after the game. Ooo-kaaay...

announced before the Vandy game that he was turning pro - not something you really want to hear in the midst of the season. And then he ripped into his teammates after the game. Ooo-kaaay... 4-star WR prospect Isaiah Bond decommitted from Florida on Monday, giving the Gators five decommitments since Oct. 20 and two since Dan Mullen was fired on Sunday. Alabama is looking like the new destination for the #86 overall ranked player.

KOACHES KORNER

POWER 5 JOB OPENINGS: FLA, SO CAL, LSU, VA TECH, TCU, WASH, WAZZU - and no, Lane Kiffin cannot coach all of them.

SEC coaches fired immediately following losses to Mizzou:



Dan Mullen, 2021

Derek Mason, 2020

Bret Bielema, 2017

Butch Jones, 2017



Derek Dooley (2012) & Joker Phillips (2012) were fired one week after losing to Missouri. — Dave Matter (@Dave_Matter) November 21, 2021

Note to self: Don’t lose to Missouri.

The coaching carousel just got more dramatic as Dan Mullen is canned at Florida. After a lackluster performance against Samford and losing to South Carolina and Mizzou, it was clear he had lost the fans, the team, and the university administrations. AD Scott Stricklin said UF would fulfill the entire $12 million buyout. I feel for whoever follows Mullen as the cupboard is pretty dang bare.

is canned at Florida. After a lackluster performance against Samford and losing to South Carolina and Mizzou, it was clear he had lost the fans, the team, and the university administrations. AD said UF would fulfill the entire $12 million buyout. I feel for whoever follows Mullen as the cupboard is pretty dang bare. I hate to toot Urban Meyer ’s horn, but how long has Mullen been riding UM’s coattails since being his Gators OC two decades ago? Cousin Eddie’s doppelganger lasted nine seasons of good-enough at Mississippi State and would probably still be securely entrenched in Starkville had he never left. The so-called quarterback whisperer got lucky with Dak Prescott despite leaving him on the bench for the first three seasons. Then after inheriting Jim McElwain ’s stacked team at Florida, Mullen made the conscious choice for two years to start Feleipe Franks over Kyle Trask . Only injury to Franks inserted Trask into the lineup. In Year 4, the McElwain talent pool dried up and we saw the real Dan Mullen. Despite all the brawl-inducing antics and disrespectful snarky press conferences, he is an elite offensive mind. He just cannot handle the big job at a major program.

’s horn, but how long has Mullen been riding UM’s coattails since being his Gators OC two decades ago? Cousin Eddie’s doppelganger lasted nine seasons of good-enough at Mississippi State and would probably still be securely entrenched in Starkville had he never left. The so-called quarterback whisperer got lucky with despite leaving him on the bench for the first three seasons. Then after inheriting ’s stacked team at Florida, Mullen made the conscious choice for two years to start over . Only injury to Franks inserted Trask into the lineup. In Year 4, the McElwain talent pool dried up and we saw the real Dan Mullen. Despite all the brawl-inducing antics and disrespectful snarky press conferences, he is an elite offensive mind. He just cannot handle the big job at a major program. How many times have we seen a team come out flat after giving their coach a big contract in the middle of the season? Just recently, we saw Minnie give PJ Fleck a big bump and his Gophers went out and scored 6 points against doormat Illinois at home. Mike Gundy received a five-year contract extension October 22 and Okie Lite lost the next day to Iowa State. Meanwhile at Michigan State, administrators were working this past week on a historic 10-year, $95 million contract extension for Mel Tucker . Did pen ever meet paper? [Seriously, y’all. Don’t let your babies grow up to be lawyers and doctors and such. Make them college football coaches.]

a big bump and his Gophers went out and scored 6 points against doormat Illinois at home. received a five-year contract extension October 22 and Okie Lite lost the next day to Iowa State. Meanwhile at Michigan State, administrators were working this past week on a historic 10-year, $95 million contract extension for . Did pen ever meet paper? [Seriously, y’all. Don’t let your babies grow up to be lawyers and doctors and such. Make them college football coaches.] Some buzz is going around that Troy could be looking at Thompson High School Head Coach Mark Freeman to replace fired Chip Lindsey . Like Lindsey, Freeman is an Alabama graduate and has turned Thompson into a juggernaut. He has won eight State titles as a head coach. Under his guide, THS have taken two straight State Championships and look poised for a third straight. In his third season, Lindsey was at 5-6 with one game left to play when he was let go. His previous two campaigns ended 5–7 and 5–6 which is quite a letdown after Neal Brown recorded three straight double-digit win seasons 2016-2018.

to replace fired . Like Lindsey, Freeman is an Alabama graduate and has turned Thompson into a juggernaut. He has won eight State titles as a head coach. Under his guide, THS have taken two straight State Championships and look poised for a third straight. In his third season, Lindsey was at 5-6 with one game left to play when he was let go. His previous two campaigns ended 5–7 and 5–6 which is quite a letdown after recorded three straight double-digit win seasons 2016-2018. For some baffling reason, UMass scraped the bottom of the barrel to hire 66 year old Don Brown as their next coach. He was serving as defensive coordinator of 1-10 Arizona, possibly the worst Power 5 team this year. Brown was previously the coach at UMass from 2004–2008 when the Minutemen were Division I-AA. This will not end well.

as their next coach. He was serving as defensive coordinator of 1-10 Arizona, possibly the worst Power 5 team this year. Brown was previously the coach at UMass from 2004–2008 when the Minutemen were Division I-AA. This will not end well. Ed Orgeron is 10-11 and 7-10 in the SEC since the end of the 2019 season. He is 2-6 against Power-5 teams this season.

is 10-11 and 7-10 in the SEC since the end of the 2019 season. He is 2-6 against Power-5 teams this season. Urban Meyer will be spending his Thanksgiving in underpriveledged neighborhoods giving out Wild Turkey (and loaded guns).

will be spending his Thanksgiving in underpriveledged neighborhoods giving out Wild Turkey (and loaded guns). Fat F*** Phil Fulmer’s Doctor: “Fat Phil, I am sorry to tell you that you have Type 2 diabetes.” Nurse whispers in the doctor’s ear and points at chart. “Strike that. You have two types of diabetes.”

TEEVEE

CBS covered Alabama five times this season, the most of any team. UGA had four. The Alabama-Miami game was aired by ABC. The Tide had three games on ESPN and three cupcake games carried by the SEC Network. Only the New Mexico State game started before the 2:30/3:30 slot.

THIS WEEK

It’s RIVALRY WEEK! Stock up on popcorn.

(Below is an abbreviated list of highlighted games of interest. If you REALLY need to know about the big FIU-Southern Miss showdown, you can find the details here.)

** !! ONLY ONE MORE WEEK TIL THE POST-SEASON !! **

Tuesday, November 23

Two random MAC-adamia nutty games.

Thursday, November 25 ~ HAPPY THANKSGIVING!

Fresno at San Jose Feliciano State 3:30/4:30 FS1

Ole Miss at Mississippi State 6:30/7:30 ESPN - God bless the Egg Bowl. May it be played for a thousand eons.

Friday, November 26

16 games to choose from, but here are the highlights:

Kansas State at Texas 11am/noon FOX - How low can you go, Tejas?

Iowa at Nebraska 12:30/1:30 BTN - Your corn sucks! No, YOUR corn sucks! Yours sucks more! Nuh-uh!

Cincinnati at East Carolina 2:30/3:30 ABC - This could be a dangerous one for Cincy.

Missouri at Arkansas 2:30/3:30 CBS - They call this the “Battle Line Rivalry”. Catchy. Mizz has won the last five in this series.

North Carolina at NC State 6pm/7pm ESPN - Not big on a national scale but a good rivalry that should see a lot of scoring.

Washington State at Washington 7pm/8pm FS1 - The Apple Cup will oddly be coached by two interim coaches.

Saturday, November 27

SEC

This should be a fun day.

Georgia at Georgia Tech 11am/noon ABC - Oh, the humanity.

Florida State at Florida 11am/noon ESPN - Both teams are 5-6. Winner goes to a bowl. For Alabama recruiting purposes, root for the Gators.

Vanderbilt at Tennessee 2:45/3:45 SECN - The Vols should roll to 7-5.

Texas A&M at LSU 6pm/7pm ESPN - The Tigers need this win to get to six. GO TAMU!

Kentucky at Louisville 6:30/7:30 ESPN2 - Should be a very competitive game.

Clemson at South Carolina 6:30/7:30 SECN - Saturday night, we are ALL Cocky fans.

OTHERS ON SATURDAY

Ohio State at Michigan 11am/noon FOX - As long as it’s a close game, neither teams is particularly out of the playoff chase.

Oklahoma at Oklahoma State 6:30/7:30 ABC - Loser is out of the playoff fo sho.

I’VE GOT A DATE, I CAN’T BE LATE FOR THE HIGH HOPES HAILLA BALL

BYU at Southern Cal 9:30/10:30 ESPN - The Trojans (4-6) need this win to stay on course for bowl eligibilty. For Alabama recruiting purposes, root for the Mormons.

Cal at UCLA 9:30/10:30 FS1 - The Golden Bears are a dangerous team righjt now.

SABAN vs. MACK, POP, BEAR... ESPN & THE NCAA

Rank Name Years Wins Losses Behind 1 Joe Paterno 46 409 136 138 2 Bobby Bowden 40 346 123 75 3 Bear Bryant 38 323 85 52 4 Pop Warner 44 319 106 48 5 Nick Saban 26 271 66 - 6 LaVell Edwards 29 257 101 -14 7 Tom Osborne 25 255 49 -16 8 Mack Brown 32 259 132 -12 9 Frank Beamer 33 238 121 -33 10 Lou Holtz 30 236 115 -35

Once again last week, ESPN trotted out the tired old BS that Mack Brown was ahead of Nick Saban in career wins. While the Tide coach has not caught Pop Warner or Bear Bryant just yet, it is time again to set the record straight about him and Brown.

For you uninitiated, the above count is for FBS/DI wins only. Mack won 6 games for Appalachian State in 1983 when the Mountaineers were still in Division I-AA (now known as FCS). Frank Beamer has 42 wins as head man of Murray State, and so on. Those wins are not part of the totals. Does MLB give Brian Snitker credit for his 1,788 wins as a minor league manager? If so, that would easily put him in the top ten all-time.

Additionally, the NCAA took away five of Saban’s wins in 2007 based on 1) transgressions of previous coaches, and 2) because a few players committed the unforgivable sin of selling textbooks to other students without Saban’s knowledge. Clutch those pearls!

As head coach at Alabama, Nick Saban has 14 straight 10 or more win seasons. That number is tied for the most among major college football teams.

has 14 straight 10 or more win seasons. That number is tied for the most among major college football teams. It should be noted that Mel Tucker ’s career was heading towards a dead end until Saban plucked him off the unemployment line and once again added him to his staff in 2015. After several years in the NFL, Tucker was fired as defensive coordinator following a record-setting low defensive season for the Bears in 2014. Alabama already had Kirby Smart as DC, so Mel was made assistant head coach and defensive backs coach.

’s career was heading towards a dead end until Saban plucked him off the unemployment line and once again added him to his staff in 2015. After several years in the NFL, Tucker was fired as defensive coordinator following a record-setting low defensive season for the Bears in 2014. Alabama already had as DC, so Mel was made assistant head coach and defensive backs coach. Other assistant coaches on that staff include UGA coach Kirby Smart , Oregon coach Mario Cristobal , Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin , and ULL coach Billy Napier .

, Oregon coach , Ole Miss coach , and ULL coach . Analysts and grad assistants on the 2015 staff include UGA DC/OLB Dan Lanning, Georgia co-DC/ILB Glenn Schumann (see what Kirby is doing here?), Houston AHC/DC Doug Belk, Boston College DB coach Aazaar Abdul-Rahim, Southern Cal WR coach Keary Colbert, Auburn WR coach Eric Kiesau, Bama DL coach Freddie Roach, and USF OC Charlie Weis Jr.

#ALABAMA

Scott Hunter was Alabama’s honorary captain on Saturday night. How appropriate as he was on hand to see Bryce Young break his 52-year-old school record for passing yardage in a game. Hunter was the Tide’s quarterback in the 1969 Iron Bowl who put up 484 passing yards. He was the Bama starter from 1968-1970 and would go on to play eight seasons in the NFL.

was Alabama’s honorary captain on Saturday night. How appropriate as he was on hand to see break his 52-year-old school record for passing yardage in a game. Hunter was the Tide’s quarterback in the 1969 Iron Bowl who put up 484 passing yards. He was the Bama starter from 1968-1970 and would go on to play eight seasons in the NFL. Young was honored as SEC Offensive Player of the Week.

Henry To’o To’o earns SEC Defensive Player of the Week. The junior linebacker was also named Defensive Player of the Week by the Walter Camp Football Foundation. The Tide linebacker recorded 8 solo tackles and 5 assists. He had three tackles for losses and two quarterback sacks in the win over Arkansas.

earns SEC Defensive Player of the Week. The junior linebacker was also named Defensive Player of the Week by the Walter Camp Football Foundation. The Tide linebacker recorded 8 solo tackles and 5 assists. He had three tackles for losses and two quarterback sacks in the win over Arkansas. Brian Robinson is 55 yards away from 1,000 on the season.

is 55 yards away from 1,000 on the season. I am hoping someone will do the research and find out when the last time (if ever) and QB threw for 500+ and had a RB run for 100+.

Jameson Williams now has four catches of 70-plus yards. That leads the nation, doubling the next highest total.

now has four catches of 70-plus yards. That leads the nation, doubling the next highest total. Alabama’s 671 yards of total offense ranks fifth most in a single game in program history.

Against New Mexico State, true freshman Christian Leary made his first reception of his career one to forget: a -7 yard loss. He made up for it against Arkansas catching a pass from Young at the 11-yard line and scooting into the end zone. When Nick Saban returns my calls, I will suggest he try Leary as punt returner. He has good hands and definitely has some moves.

made his first reception of his career one to forget: a -7 yard loss. He made up for it against Arkansas catching a pass from Young at the 11-yard line and scooting into the end zone. When returns my calls, I will suggest he try Leary as punt returner. He has good hands and definitely has some moves. Will Anderson has been recognized as one of three a finalist for the Bronko Nagurski Trophy given to the top defensive player adjudged by the membership of the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA). The other two are Kayvon Thibodeaux of Oregon and Jordan Davis of UGA.

has been recognized as one of three a finalist for the Bronko Nagurski Trophy given to the top defensive player adjudged by the membership of the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA). The other two are of Oregon and of UGA. Evan Neal is one of six semifinalists for the Outland Trophy for the best college football interior lineman also as chosen by the FWAA. The others are Jordan Davis, offensive tackle Ikem Ekwonu of North Carolina State, offensive tackle Darian Kinnard of Kentucky, center Tyler Linderbaum of Iowa, and offensive tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere of Ohio State.

GAME 12: Saturday, November 27, 2021

Jerdin-Hair, West Georgia ~ 2:30/3:30 CBS

Auburn retired their 25-year old bald eagle Spirit from pregame flights during a halftime ceremony of the Mississippi State game on Nov. 13 and then blew a big lead. Do you believe in omens?

from pregame flights during a halftime ceremony of the Mississippi State game on Nov. 13 and then blew a big lead. Do you believe in omens? Weather in West Georgia on Saturday is calling for meth clouds and a high probability of whining about referee conspiracies.

Announcers: Brad Nessler and Gary Danielson (so sorry AGAIN). At least there is Jamie Erdahl to look at.

Eli Gold on Alabama Radio.

The Crimson Tide have an unacceptable 47-37-1 all-time record over the boogs. Saban is 9-5 versus Aubie as head coach of Alabama.

The line on this game is around Bama -19½. Over/Under is roughly 55½.

