NSFW: It’s Meltdown Time! Ducks and Gators

This wasn’t the greatest week for Meltdowns. Auburn and Texas have been featured enough at this point, and both of those fanbases have checked out like their football teams. Oregon did see their playoff hopes die with a blowout loss to Utah, and Florida did the unthinkable in losing to a sorry Missouri squad, after which Dan Mullen was justifiably canned.

As usual, the language below is bad, but it really isn’t all that terrible this week. Still, if you don’t like to read a bit of cussin’, then I suggest you point your browser elsewhere. The rest of you amoral rubberneckers, enjoy.

UTAH IS UP 28-0 ON #3 OREGON #CFB



pic.twitter.com/tEw7NtjVTa — PFF College Football (@PFF_College) November 21, 2021

I hope we get a good opponent for the Alamo Bowl this year

Yay. Now we get to watch Todd B stuff his face at some SLC dump

It’s embarrassing to watch these commentators take such pains each week to say how great Anthony Brown is And then spend the entire game repeatedly saying, “The receiver was open, Brown just missed him”

Xanax isn’t stong enough for this duck debacle. Propofol might make the game less painful, and the retrograde amnesia would be a plus, too.

I DON’T ENJOY WATCHING THIS TEAM

WE ALREADY HAD OUR STUPID LOSS THOUGH

well I guess I’ll go outside and pick up the dog shit in the dark better then the dog shit on TV

OK IVE DECIDED THAT IM GOING TO GET DRUNK WHOS WITH ME?

What the fuck We are getting our asses handed to us

Good lord…I doubt Oregon could beat prairie view with this defense…or offense…

ON THE BRIGHTSIDE— WE’RE GETTING TO WATCH THIS BEDSHITTING IN HIGH DEF.

At least Cincinnati will get blown out in the Playoff instead of us

Well, that’s enough of this game for tonight And I’m not thrilled at the prospect of watching any of the rest of the games this season

Playoffs? Playoffs?

TOP 4 TEAM IN COUNTRY? LOLOLOLOLOLO!!!!!!

HELLO I WOULD LIKE TO SPEAK WITH THE MANAGER OF FOOTBALL PLEASE I SPECIFICALLY REQUESTED THE OPPOSITE OF THIS

He’s legitimately one of the dumbest couches in FBS Dude hasn’t learned a thing since his terrible clock management lost us that Stanford game all those years ago

I’m just fuckin sad That’s all

What’s really humiliating is on tv seeing O next to 0 That fucking blows

I think now I believe it really was over when the Germans bombed Pearl Harbor.

Cristobal is just playing the long con... So that Georgia won’t feel like they have to prepare next September.

I’ve ran out of alcohol Can i get delivery???

Pop Warner game anyone?

Well at least now not a single person will think Oregon deserves to be in CFP Enough of that shit already

WHY IS BROWN STILL IN MARIO CRISTOBAL IS A BULL-HEADED IDIOT

Receivers: “The Quarterback sucks” Coaches: “Yeah, but nobody over throws you guys like he does!”

Here’s Drinkwitz executing a fantastic troll on Dan Mullen. Some poetic justice that Mullen acted like a complete buffoon in last year’s game and Drinkwitz probably just guaranteed the end to his Florida tenure with that win. pic.twitter.com/KZowLK1uKf — T.J. Moe (@TJMoe28) November 21, 2021

Don’t worry guys. Just saving our best plays for the last game of the season.

Did a mizzo player just do the chomp?

How is the chomp and throat slash not a penalty?

Hopefully their shoes are firmly attached.

Who is watching the plane? And is it going to Louisiana to pick up Napier?

JESUS, is Muschamp our coach again?

How did this team get so bad? How????!

Seriously, the misery index is off the chart already. Do we have to endure OT?

This game feels a lot like a playoff game.

You guys have gotten me convinced that Mullen is trying to get himself fired. I didn’t believe it before, but I think this game has changed my mind..

Coaching for a buyoutleave him in Columbia

Bye Dan. Thanks for the missieries.

Even Les Miles is shaking his head at this somewhere, Jesus…

I never want us to get beat. But I also didn’t want my dog to die but I knew it was the best thing for him…

Dan has phoned it in his entire career.Why stop now?

Lol of course. See ya Danny don’t let the door hit yo fanny

Finally a reason to dance in the locker room.

Mizzou doesn’t even bother rushing the field.

The administration is an embarrassment. Non-SEC material. We should be kicked out.

That fat mizzo fan doing the Gator chomp...go home to your single wide.