Jumbo Package: Alabama lands a big commitment as Iron Bowl looms

Happy Black Friday, everyone. Where has the football season gone? Here we are the day before the Iron Bowl again. Your previews:

Anderson is just one of the many talented future pros on an Alabama defense that ranks among the top 20 in yards per play versus FBS opponents (4.87), success rate in non-garbage time (37.7 percent), and predicted points added per play (0.117). Those may not be the elite numbers the Crimson Tide posted last decade, but, paired with a Heisman candidate at quarterback and a talented group of players around him, it’s good enough to beat Auburn on the road, set up a huge SEC Championship Game matchup with No. 1 Georgia, and keep Alabama’s College Football Playoff aspirations alive. Alabama 36, Auburn 20

Will Anderson and the Bama pass rush will take care of things in key moments to stall the Tiger attack, and the offense will be steady enough to take away most of the drama. Alabama will be balanced, Young will be terrific, and it’ll be just the type of win needed going into the showdown against Georgia for the SEC Championship. However, it’s not going to be a big enough wipeout to set the tone for a bigger College Football Playoff debate about whether or not a two-loss Bama should be in. Alabama 38, Auburn 20

Thoughts and prayers to Auburn’s offensive line, which will try its best to block Alabama edge Will Anderson Jr. He’s the nation’s leader with 13 sacks and 27.5 tackles for loss. Henry To’o To’o leads the team with 84 tackles. Quarterback Bryce Young has dominated the last five games since Alabama’s loss to Texas A&M, completing 74.3% of passes with 18 touchdowns and no interceptions. He’s helped by the receiver duo of Jameson Williams and John Metchie III, who account for 56% of Alabama’s receiving yards and 51% of receiving touchdowns. Auburn cornerback Roger McCreary needs help. Running back Brian Robinson Jr. sits at 945 yards on 4.9 per carry, with 14 touchdowns. But Alabama isn’t run-heavy, and Auburn has the SEC’s No. 5 rushing defense. Alabama 44, Auburn 16: The Tigers are tired. It’s hard to imagine them hanging. But weirder things have happened in the Iron Bowl.

The Crimson Tide are huge favorites in the Iron Bowl. The Tigers are on a three-game losing streak. It’s on T.J. Finley to keep Auburn within striking distance. Alabama hasn’t had a blowout win at Jordan-Hare Stadium since 2011. That’s a lot of points in this game. Pick: Alabama wins 38-20 and FAILS TO COVER the spread.

Yes, Auburn will come out inspired to a degree, because it is the Iron Bowl. It won’t last long. Saban stood up for his players this week, complaining about fan entitlement and telling the world that nobody wants to win more than they do. The team knows that they have a two game season to determine their destiny, and something tells me that we are going to see their best game. This one is going to look like Starkville, folks.

Lets go with Alabama here, 45-13.

Of course, that is merely my opinion. Vote and give us yours in the comments.

Poll What will be the Iron Bowl result? Bryan takes a beating, Alabama by 21+

Mental mistakes make it closer than it should be, Tide by 10-20

Auburn makes it very uncomfotable, Tide by 1-9

Auburn shocks the world (BANNED!) vote view results 48% Bryan takes a beating, Alabama by 21+ (183 votes)

39% Mental mistakes make it closer than it should be, Tide by 10-20 (149 votes)

8% Auburn makes it very uncomfotable, Tide by 1-9 (34 votes)

3% Auburn shocks the world (BANNED!) (13 votes) 379 votes total Vote Now

Alabama decided to remind the world about all of our football blessings.

Very nice.

Last, we added a big commit for Thanksgiving.

Jamarion Miller gave Alabama fans a gift on Thanksgiving Day. The Class of 2022 four-star running back tweeted that he was renouncing his commitment to Texas in favor of the Crimson Tide. Miller. 5-foot-10, 195-pounds, is the No. 102 national recruit and No. 7 running back per 247Sports Composite rankings. “I have had some time to sit down and think about my future,” Miller wrote,”... I want to thank everybody at Alabama for recruiting me and showing me love.”

As we have learned this year, you can never have too many running backs.

That’s about it for today. Have a great weekend.

Roll Tide.