Alabama at Auburn Football: How to Watch and Open Thread

The Crimson Tide face off against the troubled Tigers

By CB969
Auburn vs Alabama
Metchie.
Photo by UA Athletics/Collegiate Images/Getty Images

It’s the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Auburn Tigers: Iron Bowl 2021.

GAME 12: Saturday, November 27, 2021

Alabama Crimson Tide (10-1) at Auburn Tigers (6-5)

Jerdin-Hair, West Georgia ~ 2:30/3:30 CBS

  • Weather in Auburn is calling for partly cloudy skies and a high of 60°.
  • Announcers: Brad Nessler and Gary Danielson with Jamie Erdahl on the sidelines.
  • Eli Gold on Alabama Radio.
  • The Crimson Tide hold a 47-37-1 all-time lead over the Tigers. Saban is 9-5 versus Auburn as head coach of Alabama.
  • According to DraftKings sportsbook, the line on this game is Bama -20½. Over/Under is 57½.

Rules for RBR Game Threads:

  • Please NO embedded Tweets, jpgs, gifs, etc. We ask these things because it slows down load times.
  • NO Loki, No injuries - AND WE MEAN IT!
  • We always start off the Threads with a big...

ROLL TIDE!

