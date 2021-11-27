Victory/Late Shift Open Thread

Welp. They survived.

None of us expected this result, but if we’re being honest we probably aren’t terribly surprised. Every little thing that has plagued the season showed up on the same evening.

The offensive line was putrid.

Bryce held the ball too long.

Balls were dropped in key moments.

Jameson Williams, of all people was lost to targeting in the first half on a punt return.

The penalties were atrocious. Yeah, the officials hurt. This team didn’t execute well enough to complain.

Then, to add insult to injury, Brian Robinson went down late and didn’t return.

The defense deserves a ton of credit for competing hard all night. They stuffed the run and hit poor TJ Finley over and over. The only touchdown came after the targeting call on Williams. Will Anderson showed once again why he’s a team leader and future top draft pick.

Unfortunately, one week after the offense looked as if it might be ready to meet its vast potential, it showed us a lower floor. Still, credit Young for hanging with it and finding JaCorey Brooks, who replaced Williams, capping off a 96 yard drive for the tying score with 24 seconds remaining.

Next up is Georgia, and we better damn well hope that Robinson is OK.

Most of you will probably watch Texas A&M vs. LSU, but the full schedule is below as usual.

Roll Tide.