Twitter Reacts: Former Bama Stars Chime In

Many Alabama Alum took in the Alabama-Auburn game and tweeted their thoughts.

By CB969
NCAA Football: Alabama at Auburn
Crimson Tide defensive back Kool-Aid McKinstry celebrates the big win.
Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Several NFL stars were tuning into the Iron Bowl along with the rest of us fans to see the Alabama Crimson Tide take down Auburn in 4 OT.

Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts

New York Jets DL Quinnen Williams

Denver Broncos CB Patrick Surtain II

Dallas Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs

Washington Football Team DL Jonathan Allen

New England Patriots RB Damien Harris

New Orleans Saints RB Mark Ingram II

Tampa Bay Buccaneers TE OJ Howard

Miami Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle

Miami Dolphins DT Raekwon Davis

Las Vegas Raiders RB Kenyan Drake

New England Patriots DL Christian Barmore

Chicago Bears S Eddie Jackson

Washington WR Cam Sims

Cleveland Browns LB Mack Wilson

Alabama Men’s Hoops team in Orlando.

5-star Bama commit Jeremiah Alexander

