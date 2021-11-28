Several NFL stars were tuning into the Iron Bowl along with the rest of us fans to see the Alabama Crimson Tide take down Auburn in 4 OT.
Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts
Hand Him The Heisman !— Jalen Hurts (@JalenHurts) November 28, 2021
New York Jets DL Quinnen Williams
Now all the Auburn fans about to turn into Georgia fans ROLL TIDE— Quinnen Williams (@QuinnenWilliams) November 28, 2021
Denver Broncos CB Patrick Surtain II
That’s a route Metch ! Big Time— Patrick Surtain (@PatSurtainll) November 28, 2021
Dallas Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs
Roll Mf Tide— Diggs (@TrevonDiggs) November 28, 2021
Washington Football Team DL Jonathan Allen
Auburn tears are just so sweet #RMFT— Jonathan Allen (@jonallen93_) November 28, 2021
New England Patriots RB Damien Harris
ROLL DAMN TIDE‼️‼️‼️— Damien Harris (@DHx34) November 28, 2021
New Orleans Saints RB Mark Ingram II
LFFGGGGG #RollTide— Mark Ingram II (@markingramII) November 28, 2021
Tampa Bay Buccaneers TE OJ Howard
Roll Tide Roll!!— OJ Howard ™ (@TheRealOjHoward) November 28, 2021
Way to fight to the end fellas!
Miami Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle
C7!!!!!— JW (@D1__JW) November 28, 2021
Miami Dolphins DT Raekwon Davis
— Raekwon Davis (@Raekwondavis_99) November 28, 2021
Las Vegas Raiders RB Kenyan Drake
I literally just did in Dave & Busters https://t.co/342iUH30Zx pic.twitter.com/mEeTpIBtpJ— Kenyan Drake™ (@KDx32) November 28, 2021
New England Patriots DL Christian Barmore
Let’s go Bama #Rolltide— Christian Barmore (@chris_barmore) November 28, 2021
Chicago Bears S Eddie Jackson
Yesss Siirrrrr — Eddie Jackson (@BoJack4) November 28, 2021
Washington WR Cam Sims
Bruh on everything I was just doing this https://t.co/sm5B6LkPYF— Cam Sims (@Silkysims17) November 28, 2021
Cleveland Browns LB Mack Wilson
See y’all in the A next weekend.— Mack Wilson Sr. (@5mackwilson1) November 28, 2021
Alabama Men’s Hoops team in Orlando.
#RollTide from Orlando! Big-time dub @AlabamaFTBL‼️@UA_Athletics #IronBowl pic.twitter.com/pyaBvDBQOk— Alabama Men’s Basketball (@AlabamaMBB) November 28, 2021
5-star Bama commit Jeremiah Alexander
lol they thought they was finna rush the field #rtr— ✞ j7 (@jt7ta) November 28, 2021
Loading comments...