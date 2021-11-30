NSFW: It’s Meltdown Time! Ohio State, Oklahoma, and Auburn fans sound off

For the final week of 2021, “It’s Meltdown Time” presents Ohio State, Oklahoma, and Auburn fans who just couldn’t stomach losing to their rivals. This will also be the final time that the meltdown will be featured on a weekly basis. There are multiple reasons for this, including the absolute chore that it has been for each of us who has put it together since OTS started it 13 years ago, but the main one is that it just isn’t nearly the draw that it once was. Everything has its time, and humor on RBR is going nowhere. There will still be occasions that warrant a meltdown feature, both in season and also off the field with recruiting and coaching hires. You will get meltdowns in those instances, and any reader who wishes to put together a fanpost of goodies that we don’t get to is more than welcome to. If it’s funny, we’ll even consider front paging it.

I was actually shaking my head even harder when it appeared that Alabama was going to lose this week because dummies on the internet would accuse us of retiring it because Bama was on it. In any case, on to it.

As always, the language in this post is horrific. Expect bigotry, a plethora of f-bombs and general crude humor that is often sexual in nature. If this is something that will bother you to read, please stop here. You have been warned.

The rest of you amoral rubberneckers, enjoy.

Things look bleak, but it’s important to focus on the positives right now. ….I don’t have any, so if you do please share with the group.

SEC>BIG10 but we all knew that ever since the BIG10 tried to skip out on 2020 because they were afraid of catching a cold.

Looks like I’m now officially a Wisconsin fan. At least it’s good news for folks who wanted something new - no Clemson, no Ohio State, and probably no Bama, almost certainly no Oklahoma in the playoff.

I’m so tired of baby shit soft defenses

Water torture

Season’s over. Maybe I’ll watch the bowl game.

Our defense is just a freaking joke. For Day to be the HC of Ohio State, your defense should not be this pathetic. What a freaking joke. Our defensive coordinator is Matt Barnes. Think about that.

Where do other B1G schools get this idea that the refs always favor Ohio State? If anything the B1G goes out of their way to screw OSU every chance they get. Total opposite of the SEC that protects their money makers.

I’m down to let Day go to the Bears, fucking terrible coaching job. The whole defensive staff including LJ can get lost too

Run run run Holy fuck

“I just don’t know how Michigan will score.” Hahahhahahahhahahahha. Spoken like someone who must not have watched the Buckeye defense this season.

New strategy: let them score quick so we have more time for our offense

As bad in every phase of the game. Absolutely horrible. Mentally, physically, and it starts with coaching. Or in this case the lack there of. EVERYONE knew they run the ball. Couldn’t stop anything today. The offense played right into their hands. Absolutely pathetic from this entire team.

Fuck day. He has refused to blitz for two years. Watched my last OSU game. Fuck the outcome. Watched every game since 92 when I was ten. Same problems 87,000 4/5* and can’t do anything. Run it up the middle. Fuck day fuck downvotes

It’s funny how our fan base largely spent the week saying Ohio State by 20+, but won’t own up to overconfidence.

Defensive coaches refuse to do anything different. Fuckijg fire them all. Day with them. This team plays like a bunch a pussies!

It’s like they snorted 2 lines of coke before this game and we took a couple ambien.

The fucking penalties holy fucking shit just idfk stop fucking false starting and then giving them life on defense what the fucking fuck man, omfg

This is going to be the longest offseason in a long time for osu....

When we needed you the most, you gave us absolutely fucking nothing. Thanks defense.

Looks like the more “tallented” team wasn’t as well prepared and out coached on both sides.

I’m sure this will get dv into oblivion. But my intent isn’t to be mean to the kid. I just think Stroud lacks toughness.

Fuck these refs man

Vegas must really want these skunk weasels to win. Fuck. them. 3 and Out let’s go abuckeyes bows the time to play some good D and yes i’m drunk fuck it.

Holy fuck - just put everyone in the line. How do keep watching the same shit and not try something else as a coach? Fucking idiots

These players are trash

LSU gonna pull their offer to LR.

Only 1 sack means lots of holding, not due to Sly Likes Big Hairy Cockgot Sanders running ability.

Fuck you Eric Gray. Can we un-transfer this cocksucker the fuck back to Knoxville?

With 12 penalties we don’t deserve to win. We should be favored against Pitt in the Alamo Bowl though.

Just a poorly coached team. LR’s ass gets tight and the wheels fall off.

Watching this year has made me detest Riley. Seeing him flip through is little sheets of plays and call absolute garbage almost every play.

How the fuck can a team with access to the top athletes do absolutely fucking NOTHING on offense? How is that even fucking possible?

Ballgame. Had it and gave it away. Fuck this season and this weak ass team

Sanders is smiling. Remove his fucking knee caps.

Is it just me or does Spencer Sanders look just like ‘Bud’ from ‘Married with Children’?

(ed: You be the judge!)

This team doesn’t deserve to play in the Bourbon Bowl.

I fucking hate everything

OSU is about to shove it up our asses dry. OU earned every aspect of this with their stupidity.

Go up 9 with a safety and ST TD.... just to fuck it all away with another ST fuck up and a limp dick offense!

What if I told you Riley’s genius was actually two #1 overall picks...

What a GIANT and COLOSSAL waste of fucking time. Got bitchslapped by the only two good teams we play. And fuck Eric Grey. Way to hand them game over to them. Oklahoma did what Okie state usually does in this game. At least I don’t have to watch this shitstain of a team another week. I may not even watch their bowl game.

HEY MODS DO SOMETHING ABOUT THE PORN POSTER FFS

We want Rattler!!!! We want Rattler!!!!

Knowles buttfucked Riley in the second half. We deserve to lose. This OU team is fucking stupid and weak.

Didnt even get the mother fucking pass off. Fuck this tea,. Fuck Lincoln Riley. Fuck the soft culture he created. Fuck Bob Stoops for waiting until June to retire to force our hand by hiring this inept terd from texas tech. Fuck the wasted potentional. Fuck the last 21 years of underperforming oklahoma football.

Fucking execute this entire O-Line and their coach

LR RUINED Caleb. Ruined him.. should have simply run.. Riley is a pathetic kuunt. And these fkkg refs.... buhbye pokes. Your program .. is about to fall off a cliff and most pokes don’t even know it

This team is Fucking stupid. Plain and simple. From Riley on down the team is stupid. I’m done with his stupid ass. We need a new coaching staff. I’m tired of playing like pussies. GTFOOH

(ed: He did!)

Harsin specializes in losing in the second half. And Bobo specializes in stupid calls at crucial moments.

These announcers are so excited. It’s so sickening.

someone shoot me.

Gary is about to faint with joy

Unless BRYCE throws a pick 6, we’re fucked Harsin deserves a foot up his ass on the way out for playing a mother fucking one legged QB with a 10 mother fucking point lead

TJ needs to put his wimpy butt in the portal. I thought he was a player, now I know why he has been setting on her sidelines . We better be recruiting a real QB for next year.

Someone needs to answer for the missed delay of game and intentional grounding all in one play. It is becoming ridiculous that the bama refs are inserting themselves in every game from AU vs Miss State this this mother fucking game. Horrible. I can’t watch.

I don’t know about the rest of y’all, but right now I miss Bo Nix.

Sad day. You let the refs decide this. Someone needs to do something. This has become laughable! Cheaters win, league helps cheaters win, league is money hungry when rich beyond all means. It is the epitome of America today.

I just wish this game wasn’t televised by the Alabama Network and their announcers

Universe hates auburn but we already knew that…no reason to delay that all this time to still lose. Just have to make us suffer.

Lots to choose from ... Tanks sideline blunder, Should have gone for 2, 3rd and dumb. Seriously, it’ll be 3-5 years MINIMUM before AU has a shot to win a game vs bama. Commence the downvotes.

Should of went for it pussy

Oh my god man this is fucking ridiculous

I’m broken. I wasn’t emotionally vested until about the mid 3rd quarter. Fuck. Fuckery fuck.

Well, can’t claim this team doesn’t know how to blow a lead.

Bryce had enough moments given to him on intentionally grounding

i’ve got no ability to melt. This season ended as a disaster