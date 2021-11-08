Jumbo Package: Wrapping up the LSU mess

Happy Monday, everyone. Sorry so late as real life got in the way this morning. This week we have a gross bodybag game against New Mexico State. Hopefully we get to see plenty of youngsters in that one.

Michael Casagrande has final postmortems on the mess we saw on Saturday night.

— The first play drop from tight end Cameron Latu is a reminder of how little tight end Jahleel Billingsley has been used in the passing game as of late. In wins over Southern Miss and Ole Miss, he had nine catches for 152 yards but has one reception for eight yards in the four games since. The junior from Chicago was targeted for what would have been a big play in the second half against Tennessee but he dropped the pass. — LSU was sending the blitz all night and they brought six on the first third-down pass that Young completed to John Metchie for 22 yards. LSU coach Ed Orgeron said they varied the blitzes to show Alabama more than they’d seen on film to this point. — Alabama WRs John Metchie and Jameson Williams account for 49.1% of the receptions and 53.5% of the receiving yards through nine games.

“A lot of the looks they gave us were un-scouted looks,” quarterback Bryce Young said. “Looks they hadn’t shown us before. We knew there was going to be stuff that we couldn’t scout for. As a unit and especially for me individually, we just have to adapt better. I have to do a better job of making sure we’re on the same page and getting us where we need to go.” Saban said he was happy with the play of right tackle Damieon George, a sophomore who stepped in to play right tackle when Chris Owens replaced injured center Darrian Dalcourt.

Billingsley has been MIA for a while now, and that saga continues. LSU did catch them off guard, but it is still alarming that the offense was thrown off so badly. It is important to remember that every game is its own animal. Transitive property doesn’t work, and we have seen this team play very well and very poorly. All we can hope is that we get the former going forward.

Last, McKinney had a day and DeVonta had a beautiful TD catch and run.

· Xavier McKinney started at strong safety for the Giants. McKinney made seven tackles and intercepted two passes. McKinney returned his third interception of the season 41 yards for a touchdown with 13:28 left in the third quarter as New York took a 17-13 lead. The touchdown was the first of McKinney’s NFL career. McKinney’s second interception of the game gave the Giants possession at the 50-yard line with 5:12 left to play, and New York got a field goal out of the series to take a 23-16 lead with 3:21 remaining.

Imagine what Smitty could do if he wasn’t too small, eh?

