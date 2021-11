This week on SEC Shorts, the coaching hot seat has a Bachelor style contest to see who will win her heart. Enjoy.

Florida fired DC Todd Grantham and their offensive line coach yesterday, so the scapegoating has begun. We will see what happens with Dan Mullen in the offseason. In the meantime, insert your own smoking hot Bama related coach firing takes in the comments below. We know you want to.

Roll Tide.