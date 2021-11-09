The first week of November greeted the nation with cold, wet, and chaos. In the Big Ten, the next victim has been claimed. The ACC’s last hope for a playoff birth was dashed. Out west, the PAC-12 pretends they are relevant. In the SEC, anxiety has amped up.

SPOILERMAKERS

Purdue just ran the greatest trick play in the history of football pic.twitter.com/mu4vedbuHN — Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) November 6, 2021

Purdue 40 Michigan State 29 - The Spoilermakers strike again. One week after upsetting Michigan, Sparty got punched in the mouth and never led. Kenneth Walker fumbled on the opening series that led to a PU touchdown. MSU would answer but three straight three-and-outs put them in a 21-7 hole they could not climb out of. The Spoilers converted 11 of 18 third downs and racked up 594 yards of offense.

It could not have happened to a nicer fan base. Besides storming the field after the win over Michigan, police estimated that these idiots started “at least 57 fires”, tipped over a car belonging to a fellow MSU student, and other immature BS that lead to 15 arrests with more to come. Of course the PU fans stormed the field themselves on Saturday.

Sam Howell just forced a missed tackle on half of Wake Forest's defense pic.twitter.com/lGAXrDF0Q7 — Chris Hummer (@chris_hummer) November 6, 2021

North Carolina 58 Wake Forest 55 - Wake finally ran into a team that they could not outscore. The previously 9th-ranked Demon Deacons built a 48-34 advantage heading into the fourth quarter when UNC scored 24 straight points to take a ten point lead. Wake would score a garbage touchdown with 37 ticks left to make it look closer. The Tar Heels put up a staggering 330 yards of rushing, led by Ty Chandler with 213 and four scores.

Oddity of the day: In an attempt to keep the rivalry prevalent, these two schools agreed to play a pair of non-conference games in 2019 and 2021 since the ACC did not match them up. The bigger oddity is the news that the Wake and UNC are rivals.

SEC

Alabama 20 LSU 14 - The Crimson Tide had a mighty struggle against a depleted DGAF nothing-to-lose Tigers team. The Bama defense was pretty solid but the OL, running game and the quarterback play of Bryce Young were not good. Alabama had SIX yards rushing and nine penalties. 3rd down efficiency was 4 of 13.

He "vannished" and reappeared in the end zone. @vannj03



South Carolina 20 - Florida 10 pic.twitter.com/l2sTfL6Z5g — Gamecock Football (@GamecockFB) November 7, 2021

South Carolina 40 Florida 17 - The “Q-word” was on the lips of many observes as the Gators (4-5) look like they have flat out quit. UF fell to an atrocious SC team in rebuild mode who was starting the third string quarterback. The 18 point underdogs scored on their first five possessions. The Florida defense looked disinterested in making tackles allowing 284 rushing yards at a 6.8 ypc clip. UF in turn managed only 82 yards on the ground.

KENTUCKY CONVERTS ON 4TH & 24 AFTER THE UNSPORTSMANLIKE CONDUCT FIASCO pic.twitter.com/e9BDgLEEzT — PFF College (@PFF_College) November 7, 2021

Tennessee 45 Kentucky 42 - One of the wildest games of the day saw these two sluggers go punch-for-punch with five lead changes. Hanging onto a precarious 45-42 lead, Tennessee gave up a 4th & 24 with 55 seconds. UK made it to the 38 yard line but stalled out.

Thank you Bo Nix. We needed this for the Aggies -4.5 pic.twitter.com/MxewKXyspP — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) November 6, 2021

Texas A&M 20 Auburn 3 - Zach Calzada was again mediocre (15-29, 192 YDS) and even got knocked out of the game and still Aubie could not do anything with bad Bo (20-41, 153 YDS, 1 INT, LOST FUMBLE, 4 SACKS, -18 YDS RUSHING) at the wheel. The Tigers totaled 226 yards. TAMU’s Isaiah Spiller ran for 112 yards on 21 carries.

Georgia 43 Missouri 6 - UGA had their way with Mizzerable which allowed Kirby Smart to give QB JT Daniels some snaps. Depending who you talk to in red and black, they will tell you he was rusty or not 100%. Anyone else will tell you he kinda sucked (7-11, 82 YDS, TD, INT). Interestingly, one of the worst rush defenses in the country held the Bulldgos to 121 yards on the ground. Of course that meant sacrificing pass defense.

No. 17 Mississippi State misses a field goal that would've tied it. Arkansas hangs on to win, 31-28. pic.twitter.com/DaF04dtuEU — The Comeback (@thecomeback) November 6, 2021

Arkansas 31 Mississippi State 28 - Arky scored a touchdown and two-pointer with 21 seconds to go but the game was not over. QB Will Rogers completed three quick passes to get Clanga clang to the Razorbacks 22 and a chance for a 40 yard field goal, but it was not meant to be.

Ole Miss 27 Liberty 14 - This game was pretty forgettable except for the tasteless post-game Tweet. It was later deleted.

THE CINCINNATI DILEMMA

The arguments for adding the Bearcats to the College Football Playoff took a string of hits this weekend.

Tulsa fumbled on fourth-and-goal and No. 6 Cincinnati survived pic.twitter.com/dEcVFjWcV2 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 6, 2021

Cincinnati 28 Tulsa 20 - WOW!!! The Bearcats beat the big bad Golden Hurricanes (3-6) because Tulsa fumbled at the 1 yard line with 36 seconds left. Yet another close win against a losing team. Michigan 29 Indiana 7 - Are you as sick as I am about hearing how Cincy beat the Hoosiers? NEWS FLASH: INDIANA SUCKS! Indy (2-7, B1G 0-6) gained all of 195 total yards against Michy. Memphis 28 SMU 25 - Cincy was banking on the Mustangs being a second quality win for them. Losing to Memphis (5-4) doesn’t carry much cache. SMU (7-2) has now lost two in a row.

HOW THE MIGHTY HAVE FALLEN

IOWA STATE (-6.5) WITH THE TRICK PLAY TO EXTEND THE LEAD



pic.twitter.com/noaBRmrIRt — The Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) November 7, 2021

Iowa State 30 Texas 7

Arizona State 31 Southern Cal 16

OTHER STUFF

Oklahoma State 24 West Virginia 3

Oregon 26 Washington 16

Ohio State 26 Nebraska 17

Tyler Van Dimes’ last three games:



vs. GT: 389 Pass Yds, 3 TD

vs. Pitt: 426 Pass Yds, 3 TD

vs. NC St: 325 Pass Yds, 4 TD@CanesFootball | @Tyler_Van_Dyke pic.twitter.com/eZh0JfYoGd — ACC Network (@accnetwork) November 6, 2021

Miami 33 Georgia Tech 30 - A star is born?

BALLSIEST COACHING MOVE OF THE WEEK

Sean Dykes converts on the trick play for Memphis! Dykes might have some PFA appeal in the 2022 cycle. A smaller TE, but a good athlete with natural receiving ability.



pic.twitter.com/2WrsbpbQXX — PFN Draft (@PFNDraft) November 6, 2021

Memphis converted 5 of 7 fourth downs - a growing trend across CFB.

MOST UNLIKELEST UPSET OF THE WEEK

TCU (+7.5) upsets #12 Baylor with a game-clinching INT pic.twitter.com/FsxmRo2f5K — PFF Bet (@PFF_Bet) November 6, 2021

TCU 30 Baylor 28 - The #12 Bears were looking strong and the 5-loss Frogs had just fired longtime coach Gary Patterson. All interim coach Jerry Kill did was rally the troops and stack up 562 yards of offense. Of course the idiots rushed the field.

UGLIEST UNIFORMS

TWO IN A ROW! Arizona State honored Pat Tillman with a helmet decal, which is cool, but why are the unis piss yellow?

SECOND UGLIEST UNIFORMS

These TCU unis look like the regular ones got lost and they had to go with some from the reject bin at Sears .

FAT GUY TOUCHDOWN

BIG MAN TD ALERT



Jabari Ellis picks up the fumble and rumbles in for six for the @GamecockFB pic.twitter.com/Womj8WnwCb — ESPN Australia & NZ (@ESPNAusNZ) November 7, 2021

TOP FREE AGENT PROSPECT

Bro Matt Araiza punted this from the 12 to the opposite end zone what in the WORLD.pic.twitter.com/H3T1xbjZMT — Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) November 7, 2021

Matt Araiza is averaging 51.9 yards per punt. If he doesn’t turn pro, this junior will be popular among the Power elite.

GAME DELAY OF THE WEEK

STEAMIEST TWEET OF THE WEEK (NSFW)

Nick Saban being a hottie at Michigan State mood board ⚔️ ❤️‍ pic.twitter.com/c1fm9wCXjk — Emily (@em_hillhouse) November 7, 2021

CHEAP SHOT OF THE WEEK

Kansas LB Gavin Potter hit Skylar Thompson late out of bounds... then flops after a K-State player pushes him pic.twitter.com/TVlKNQeTwB — ✯✯✯✯✯ (@FTBVids_YT) November 6, 2021

KID BROTHER GETS BEAT UP AGAIN

Yet 53 on Penn State doesn’t get flagged at all on the hit to Maryland’s Taulia Tagovailoa because officiating. https://t.co/l8KYdacF3O pic.twitter.com/bGkg81UEcJ — Alex Plinck ️‍ (@aplinckTX) November 6, 2021

Taulia Tagovailoa (41-57, 371 YDS, 1 TD, 1 PICK SIX, LOST FUMBLE, 2 SACKS) - Some of the numbers look good but Lia had trouble finishing drives. The Turtles (5-4) got smoked by Penn State 31-14. They need one more win among @Sparty, Mich, and @Rutgers (Yikes!) to get back to the postseason for the first time since 2016.

NAME OF THE WEEK

Pitt LB SirVocea Dennis.

STATS OF THE WEEK

TCU’s Chandler Morris had the fourth-best passing total ever in a TCU game of 461 yards in an upset of Baylor.

South Carolina gained an average of 8.8 yards on first down against Florida.

Penn State WR Jahan Dotson caught 11 passes for 242 yards and 3 touchdowns.

COLLEGE GAMEDAY

Shout out to that UTSA fan throwing up that sign in Cincinnati. @CollegeGameDay #MEEP#MEEP pic.twitter.com/ZPbJpMlfNZ — Runners Unfiltered (@RR_Unfiltered) November 6, 2021

GameDay will be in Oxford, MS for the Texas A&M-Ole Miss game.

ADOPT-A-TEAM

UTSA (9-0) The Roadrunners beat rival UTEP 44-23. The San Antones should stay on a roll with Southern Miss arriving.

(9-0) The Roadrunners beat rival UTEP 44-23. The San Antones should stay on a roll with Southern Miss arriving. UCLA (5-4) - The Bruins had a week off. UCLA’s next foe is beatable Colorado.

(5-4) - The Bruins had a week off. UCLA’s next foe is beatable Colorado. UT-Martin (8-1) - The Skyhawks dumped Tennessee State 41-20. UTM is 4-0 in the OVS with a trip to Tennessee Tech on tap.

COUSINS

Troy (5-4) - The Trojans beat South Ally for the “Battle for the Belt” 31-24. Next, league leader ULL comes a-callin’.

(5-4) - The Trojans beat South Ally for the “Battle for the Belt” 31-24. Next, league leader ULL comes a-callin’. South Alabama (5-4) - The Jags take a trek up into the mountains of Appalachian.

THAT ANNOYING GUY WHO BRINGS PRINGLES TO A DINNER PARTY

UAB (6-3) - The Dragons became bowl eligible with a win over La Tech. Next is a tricky one at Marshall.

SALUTE TO OUR TROOPS

Army defeated Air Force in the first overtime 21-14. The Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy will come down to the Army-Navy game in December.

A wild sequence ends with Army pouncing on its own fumble to score the first TD of OT. pic.twitter.com/EEsoCWVx2U — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) November 6, 2021

Army (5-3) - The Black Knights will become bowl eligible against Bucknell this Saturday.

(5-3) - The Black Knights will become bowl eligible against Bucknell this Saturday. Navy (2-7) - The Midshipmen fell to Notre Dame. Now, a week of rest.

(2-7) - The Midshipmen fell to Notre Dame. Now, a week of rest. Air Force (6-3) - The Falcons head to Colorado State.

COMMANDER-IN-CHUMPS TROPHY

Two weeks until a champion is crowned.

9/2/21 Tennessee 38 Bowling Green 6

9/11/21 South Alabama 22 Bowling Green 19

11/20/21 South Alabama at Tennessee - Championship!

ELIMINATED FROM PLAYOFF CONTENTION

Premature elimination: None.

Definite elimination: Duke, Georgia Tech, Louisville, FSU, NC State, Syracuse, Clemson, UNC, Virginia, Pitt, Boston College, Miami, Virginia Tech, Kansas, Iowa State, Texas Tech, Kansas State, TCU, West Virginia, Texas Tech, Texas, Nebraska, Illinois, Indiana, Northwestern, Rutgers, Minnie, Wisky, Purdue, Maryland, Iowa, Penn State, Cal, Oregon State, Arizona, Arizona State, Stanford, Colorado, Southern Cal, Utah, UCLA, Washington State, Washington, Mizzou, Vandy, Tennessee, South Carolina, Missy State, LSU, Texas A&M, Arky, Kentucky, Auburn, Florida, BYU, Ole Miss. NEW: Wake Forest.

Endangered: Ohio State, Oklahoma State, Baylor, Oregon, Alabama, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Cincy, Michigan NEW: Michigan State.

Premature endangered: none.

A way WAY WAY too early look at the College Football Playoff (CFP) picture:

ACC - Wake Forest was probably the last hope.

- Wake Forest was probably the last hope. Big 12 - Oklahoma had their best weekend of the year by sitting at home.

- Oklahoma had their best weekend of the year by sitting at home. Big Ten - anOSU might be the best chance for the B1G. Sparty lost - this is my shocked face: (☉_☉) Michigan is still kinda hanging around.

- anOSU might be the best chance for the B1G. Sparty lost - this is my shocked face: (☉_☉) Michigan is still kinda hanging around. PAC-12 - Oregon still has an outside shot.

- Oregon still has an outside shot. SEC - UGA has a rare road trip to meet an inspired Tennessee team. Alabama is still in the hunt as long as they keep winning.

- UGA has a rare road trip to meet an inspired Tennessee team. Alabama is still in the hunt as long as they keep winning. Indies - Can the Irish sneak in the back door? That would be tragic.

- Can the Irish sneak in the back door? That would be tragic. Non-Power 5 - Cincinnati beat three-win Tulsa by 8. Whoop-dee-doo.

RANK ‘EM IF YOU GOT ‘EM

The second CFP Committee rankings will be announced tonight on ESPN at 7pm/8pm or at the conclusion of the Kansas-Michigan State basketball game.

Cincinnati once again didn’t do diddly against an awful team and eked out a win. Alabama and Ohio State had struggle wins. Oklahoma did not play.

** Give us your top 4 or top 6 or top whatevs in comments. **

LET’S GO BOWLING!

Arky and Clemson are now among 49 teams eligible for one of 41 bowl games.

and are now among 49 teams eligible for one of 41 bowl games. Another 27 are one win away from six including Tennessee, Mississippi State, South Carolina, Troy, South Alabama, Miami (FL), and Army.

LET’S GO BLOWING!

A look at the homecoming crowd before UA-Cal game at Arizona Stadium: pic.twitter.com/k9H3EtSsIV — Justin Spears (@JustinESports) November 6, 2021

In what is possibly the most parity-stricken seasons of the modern game, there will be no winner of the Triple Golden Sombrero, signifying an imperfect 0-12 season

Arizona improbably beat Cal by the ridiculous score of 10-7 when Zona scored the game’s only touchdown with 2:17 remaining to snap a 20-game losing streak. What few fans showed up technically “stormed” the field.

improbably beat Cal by the ridiculous score of 10-7 when Zona scored the game’s only touchdown with 2:17 remaining to snap a 20-game losing streak. What few fans showed up technically “stormed” the field. UNLV also broke out of their slump with a 31-17 road win over New Mexico. The Rebs have had some close games as of late. It’s no surprise that they broke through with a W.

also broke out of their slump with a 31-17 road win over New Mexico. The Rebs have had some close games as of late. It’s no surprise that they broke through with a W. Teams that suffered their seventh loss this weekend include Nebraska, Navy, South Florida, Indiana, Louisiana Tech, Ohio, Akron, and Georgia Southern.

MAC MUCK

Not a season the MAC wants to remember.

Krazy Kristi’s “SHUT UP!” of the Week goes to field rushers. With the tragedy at the Astroworld Festival this past week, you would think universities would do more to stem this activity.

HEISMAN HYPE

Most years, the Heisman Trophy voting is basically a hype award. Often times voters fall in love with someone and refuse to REALLY look at what a player has accomplished. Of course there are exceptions.

WHO WILL WIN

CLARIFICATION: This section is not who deserves to win. It is who the press have been hyping.

LEADER

???

POTENTIAL CONTENDERS

QB Bryce Young (Soph, Alabama) 24-37, 302 YDS, 2 TD, LOST FUMBLE, 4 SACKS

(Soph, Alabama) 24-37, 302 YDS, 2 TD, LOST FUMBLE, 4 SACKS QB CJ Stroud (Soph, anOSU) 36-54, 405 YDS, 2 TD, 2 INT, 2 SACKS, FUMBLE NOT LOST

FADING

QB Matt Corral (RS-Jr, Ole Miss) 20-27, 324 YDS, 1 TD, 6 RUSH, 9 YDS, 2 SACKS

(RS-Jr, Ole Miss) 20-27, 324 YDS, 1 TD, 6 RUSH, 9 YDS, 2 SACKS QB Kenny Pickett (Super-Sr, Pitt) 28-43, 416 YDS, 3 TD, LOST FUMBLE, 3 SACKS

(Super-Sr, Pitt) 28-43, 416 YDS, 3 TD, LOST FUMBLE, 3 SACKS QB Desmond Ridder (Sr, Cincinnati) 15-23, 274 YDS, 2 TD, 1 INT, LOST FUMBLE, 2 SACKS

TOKEN RUNNING BACK WHO WON’T WIN

Kenneth Walker (Jr, Michigan State) 22 CAR, 136 YDS, 1 TD - Decent numbers but Sparty lost and will probably lose again. Also, lost a fumble on the first possession that led to a PU TD.

(Jr, Michigan State) 22 CAR, 136 YDS, 1 TD - Decent numbers but Sparty lost and will probably lose again. Also, lost a fumble on the first possession that led to a PU TD. Bijan Robinson (Soph, Texas) 18 CAR, 90 YDS, 2 LOST FUMBLES

(Soph, Texas) 18 CAR, 90 YDS, 2 LOST FUMBLES TreVeyon Henderson (Fr, anOSU) 21 CAR, 92 YDS - Meh.

TOKEN RUNNING BACK WHO WON’T WIN

Will Anderson (Soph, Alabama) 12 tackles, 4 TFL, 1.5 sacks against LSU. 21 TFL and 10.5 sacks through nine games.

WHO SHOULD WIN

CLARIFICATION: This section IS for who deserves to win it.

Things got really murky this past week. I will have to abstain.

THE SICK REPORT

Ohio State star WR Garrett Wilson was put in concussion protocol and sat out the Nebraska game. His status is day-to-day.

was put in concussion protocol and sat out the Nebraska game. His status is day-to-day. Coastal Carolina QB Grayson McCall was out last Saturday with the dreaded “upper body injury”. Well, that narrows it down. He is out indefinitely.

POLICE BLOTTER

UGA linebacker Adam Anderson has been suspended after an alleged rape accusation. The 21-year old accuser told police she went to a house between midnight and 7am on Friday (Oct. 29). After having drinks, the woman said she woke up while Anderson was raping her. She went to police later in the day around 2:30pm. Anderson has not been arrested at this point. Kirby Smart claims he did not know of the accusation before the Florida game. Wow. How fortunate.

has been suspended after an alleged rape accusation. The 21-year old accuser told police she went to a house between midnight and 7am on Friday (Oct. 29). After having drinks, the woman said she woke up while Anderson was raping her. She went to police later in the day around 2:30pm. Anderson has not been arrested at this point. claims he did not know of the accusation before the Florida game. Wow. How fortunate. Back-up Ohio State QB Jack Miller was suspended from the team after his arrest for “operating a vehicle while impaired” on Friday morning – two days before their game with Nebraska. An “OVI” is Ohio’s way of saying “DUI” because, after all, they are the worst state ever. The freshman had seen mop up duty in four blowout wins as the third signal caller. Curiously, god latest gift to the world, Quinn Ewers, has not even stepped into the field of play this season. Bro needs to transfer.

R.I.P.

Sucks to hear about my mentors passing away. Playing together 4 the Eagles Mike & I shared a bond both have played 4 bama. He was so happy to see me make the team, thank you for your guidance laughs & tough love RIP Mike my prayers go out to the Pitts family #RollTide https://t.co/qDr69FsaLp — Mark McMillian (@MarkMcMillian29) November 5, 2021

Alabama legend Mike Pitts passed away from undisclosed causes at age 61. Pitts played on Bear Bryant’s last final Crimson Tide teams 1980-1982. He would go on to play 12 seasons in the NFL for the Falcons, Eagles, and Pats.

REALIGNMENT FEVER!

The Conference-USA merry-go-round is on the verge of spinning off its axle. In the same week that the struggling league announced that they would be adding Liberty, New Mexico State, Jacksonville State, and Sam Houston State to their roster in 2023, news dropped that the MAC was targeting Western Kentucky and Middle Tennessee as additions to their family. After losing nine member schools in recent weeks, C-USA had been scrambling to keep their numbers up. They had been in negotiations with UConn (football only) as well but no news as of post.

DRAMA

Dan Mullen earlier today on recruiting… pic.twitter.com/cI4xa1HEfl — Ryan Kerley (@RyanCKerley) November 1, 2021

No coaching seat is hotter than that of Dan Mullen . After a listless effort against South Carolina, the Gators coach has been getting his arse kicked in the press conferences and in recruiting. He lost three commitments in the month of October, two of whom are 4-stars ranked in the top 100. Expect to see that transfer portal fill up.

. After a listless effort against South Carolina, the Gators coach has been getting his arse kicked in the press conferences and in recruiting. He lost three commitments in the month of October, two of whom are 4-stars ranked in the top 100. Expect to see that transfer portal fill up. Florida is 4-8 against their last 12 Power-5 opponents. Cousin Eddie has tried to deflect blame by firing DC Todd Grantham and OL coach John Hevesy .

and OL coach . It gets worse: QB Anthony Richardson didn’t play in the South Carolina game because he injured his knee dancing in the hotel on Friday night.

didn’t play in the South Carolina game because he injured his knee dancing in the hotel on Friday night. According to reports, Mullen’s buyout calls for “a flat $12 million or remaining value, whichever is lower,”

KOACHES KORNER

Georgia Southern made the shocking announcement that they would be hiring former Southern Cal coach Clay Helton . The former Trojans coach is still owed $10 million in buyout funds with two seasons left on his remaining contract. Thus, GSU can afford his services... for now. The Eagles have traditionally been a triple option team. This sea change will be an interesting one to keep an eye out for. Helton will have to dump a lot of players while shopping the Transfer Portal for athletes that better fir his pass-happy system.

. The former Trojans coach is still owed $10 million in buyout funds with two seasons left on his remaining contract. Thus, GSU can afford his services... for now. The Eagles have traditionally been a triple option team. This sea change will be an interesting one to keep an eye out for. Helton will have to dump a lot of players while shopping the Transfer Portal for athletes that better fir his pass-happy system. Minnesota extended head coach PJ Fleck through the year 2028 and gave him a raise up to $5 million per season last week. As a thank you, Fleck led his Gophers to a 14-6 home loss to godawful Illinois.

through the year 2028 and gave him a raise up to $5 million per season last week. As a thank you, Fleck led his Gophers to a 14-6 home loss to godawful Illinois. Nebraska AD Trev Alberts announced that coach Scott Frost is returning in 2022 with a restructured contract.

announced that coach is returning in 2022 with a restructured contract. Washington’s Jimmy Lake has thrown his offensive coordinator John Donovan under the bus by showing him the door.

has thrown his offensive coordinator under the bus by showing him the door. UMass fired Walt Bell as coach after 2 wins in 3 years.

as coach after 2 wins in 3 years. After a dismal showing against Boston College in which the Hokies lost 17-3 in front of a nationally broadcast audience on Friday night, VaTech’s Justin Fuente is on the hottest of hot seats. Since replacing the legendary Frank Beamer in 2016, Fuente has gone an inadequate 42-31, ACC 27-20 in five+ seasons and 1-3 in bowls. VT is currently 4-5. They’ll have to win two games among Duke, @Miami, and @UVa to reach a bowl.

is on the hottest of hot seats. Since replacing the legendary in 2016, Fuente has gone an inadequate 42-31, ACC 27-20 in five+ seasons and 1-3 in bowls. VT is currently 4-5. They’ll have to win two games among Duke, @Miami, and @UVa to reach a bowl. Urban Meyer celebrated his second NFL win by spilling a bucket of marbles at a local nursing home.

celebrated his second NFL win by spilling a bucket of marbles at a local nursing home. One day last week, Fat F*** Phil Fulmer was crossing a street in Knoxville. When a car swerved to miss him, it ended up in Chattanooga.

TEEVEE

TV ratings for Michigan-Michigan State game on Fox averaged 9.3 million viewers for the top game of the year.

THIS WEEK

(Below is an abbreviated list of highlighted games of interest. If you REALLY need to know about the big Maine-UMass showdown, you can find the details here.)

Tuesday, November 9

Three MAC-nanimous games.

Wednesday, November 10

Three MAC-tacular games.

Thursday, November 11

North Carolina at Pitt 5:30/6:30 ESPN - After the way UNC acted upon beating Wake, bet the house on Pitt. This has letdown written all over it.

Friday, November 12

Cincinnati at South Florida 4pm/5pm ESPN2 - Cincy faces another big bad 2-win team.

Wyoming at Boise 7pm/8pm FS1 - Cowboys vs Smurfs. Sounds like a Pixar movie.

Saturday, November 13

UPSET ALERT

* Notre Dame at Virginia 6:30/7:30 ABC – This could be a dangerous one for ND.

SEC

Mississippi State at Auburn 11am/noon ESPN - Will Aubie be mad or caught looking ahead?

Samford at Florida 11am/noon ESPN+ - Best to get this one out of the way early.

Georgia at Tennessee 2:30/3:30 CBS - UT has showed a little fight as of late.

South Carolina at Missouri 3pm/4pm SECN - UGH!

Texas A&M at Ole Miss 6pm/7pm ESPN - Possibly the Game of the Week.

Kentucky at Vanderbilt 6pm/7pm ESPN2 - Another ugh.

Arkansas at LSU 6:30/7:30 SECN - These two teams do not like each other.

OTHERS ON SATURDAY

Michigan at Penn State 11am/noon ABC - The Wolvies can still win their division, but not if PSU spoils it for them.

Oklahoma at Baylor 11am/noon FOX - Can the Bears rebound?

Purdue at Ohio State 2:30/3:30 ABC - Have the Spoilmakers used up their annual allotment of spoilings?

Miami at Florida State 2:30/3:30 ESPN - This should be a schoolyard brawl.

INSOMNIACS ONLY

Washington State at Oregon 9:30/10:30 ESPN

Nevada at San Diego Rivera State 9:30/10:30 CBSSN

Utah State at San Jose Canseco State 9:30/10:30 some rando western network

SABAN vs. MACK, POP & BEAR

"If you want to make everyone happy, don't be a leader; sell ice cream." - Nick Saban — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) November 8, 2021

Saban found time this weekend to recruit for the basketball team. G.O.A.T.

On Monday, Saban called New Mexico State “a dangerous team”. lol

#ALABAMA

The Power Five players since 2007 to play in at least seven games and average 2.1 or more tackles for loss per game:



• Ryan Kerrigan (2.17 per game in 2010)

• Aaron Donald (2.19 per game in 2013)

• Will Anderson (2.33 per game through nine games for Alabama this season) — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) November 7, 2021

Will Anderson was again named Defensive Player of the Week by the SEC.

was again named Defensive Player of the Week by the SEC. The Senior Bowl named Phidarian Mathis their national Defensive Player of the Week.

their national Defensive Player of the Week. Center Darrian Dalcourt suffered a lateral ankle sprain. His status is day-to-day.

suffered a lateral ankle sprain. His status is day-to-day. Linebacker Drew Sanders was back on the field after hand surgery and was announced as a starter. However, he did not see his first action until the third quarter. Playing with a heavily wrapped right hand, the sophomore also saw duty on the kickoff team.

hand surgery and was announced as a starter. However, he did not see his first action until the third quarter. Playing with a heavily wrapped right hand, the sophomore also saw duty on the kickoff team. Nick Saban said Jalyn Armour-Davis was hurt in the ribs but X-rays were negative. He should be okay.

said was hurt in the ribs but X-rays were negative. He should be okay. Starting corner Josh Jobe did not start against LSU due to turf toe. The intention was to rest him but he entered the game after JAD was injured. Kool-Aid McKinstry started for Jobe.

did not start against LSU due to turf toe. The intention was to rest him but he entered the game after JAD was injured. started for Jobe. Reserve cornerback Marcus Banks has announced that he will enter the quitter hole. He and McKinstry started the Mercer game at the outside corners in place of Jobe and Armour-Davis. When JAD was injured in the third quarter, Jobe made his first appearance of the day. The assumption is that this move triggered Banks to make his decision. Both starters are in their fourth year on campus and could head off to the NFL at the conclusion of the season. With Kool-Aid claiming one side, it’s possible the other corner spot could be up for grabs in 2022. It’s an odd decision. The junior claims to have two years of eligibility remaining.

has announced that he will enter the quitter hole. He and McKinstry started the Mercer game at the outside corners in place of Jobe and Armour-Davis. When JAD was injured in the third quarter, Jobe made his first appearance of the day. The assumption is that this move triggered Banks to make his decision. Both starters are in their fourth year on campus and could head off to the NFL at the conclusion of the season. With Kool-Aid claiming one side, it’s possible the other corner spot could be up for grabs in 2022. It’s an odd decision. The junior claims to have two years of eligibility remaining. Arkansas at Alabama will kickoff at 2:30 CT/3:30 ET and air on CBS. It will be Senior Day at Alabama. Outside of the two Tide Super-seniors, Brian Robinson and Chris Owens, plus a few walk-ons, it is a mystery who else will be honored.

GAME 10: Saturday, November 13, 2021

New Mexico State Aggies (1-8) at Alabama Crimson Tide (8-1)

Tuscaloosa, AL ~ 11am/noon SECN

Weather in Tuscaloosa on Saturday is calling for mostly sunny skies with a high of 54°.

Announcers: Mobile native Taylor Zarzour and Matt Stinchcomb with non-blonde Alyssa Lang on the sidelines.

and with non-blonde on the sidelines. Eli Gold on Alabama Radio.

The Crimson Tide have a 1-0 edge over the hapless Aggies. Hopefully, this is the last meeting.

The line on this game is around Bama -51½. Over/Under is 67½. Stay away!

Poll Will Bama cover -51½? Yes, they will be mad.

Poll Will Bama cover -51½?

88% No, Saban will empty the bench. (440 votes) 499 votes total Vote Now





