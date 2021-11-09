NSFW: “It’s Meltdown Time!” Florida and Auburn

We’re sticking with the SEC for this week’s meltdown. First up, are the Florida Gators who were housed in Columbia by a shocking 40-17 score. Most every college football fan outside of Gainesville was happy for Shane Beamer and crew. As you might surmise, however, the jorts contingent was not amused. They were done with since scapegoated Todd Grantham. but the Cousin Eddie lookalike head coach is also in the crosshairs. Mullen made no friends by suggesting that recruiting isn’t done in season. This will be an interesting offseason down there. A flu outbreak this week didn’t help matters.

The Auburn boards are mostly done with Bo Nix, though there is some amusing infighting stirred up by some pro-Malzahn holdovers who were making some of the other posters very displeased by pining for him in a game thread where new coach Brian Harsin’s offense produced a single field goal.

As always, the language in this post is an abomination. If you are offended by such things, please point your browser elsewhere. You have been warned.

The rest of you amoral rubberneckers, enjoy.

Sometimes you beat the Cocks and sometimes they beat you.

Moderator keeps deleting my comments because I abbreviated wt$???? Is this a safe zone for snowflakes ????

We’re playing vanilla so we don’t show anything to FSU

Where is Ms. Mullen ? Coaching our defense

Man! I sure hope we can beat Samford.

Florida Dumpster Fire

I think we are playing to loose in order to get the top draft pick....that’s why Dan isn’t worried about recruiting.

Timeout. Have time to go the restroom and take a grantham

Mullen trying to figure out how to spend his buyout

USC offense gonna tire out soon here guys, whereas ours will be fresh for the second. Playing right into Graham’s hands, the old rope a dope. Never seen it outside of boxing, lets see if it pays off.

Fat, sloppy and undisciplined. Just like their coordinator.

We are now a confidence building program.You struggling with confidence?Just play us

I wondered how to get SEC Network w/out cable. Sorry I figured it out.

We don’t have tacklers. We have huggers.

So Vanderbilt held them to 21 for the game and we have given up 23 in the 1st half.

We are really sticking it to Vegas tonight!

Bad teams..do bad things..this is a bad team...oh wait its the Flu!

All kinds of weather. This is Katrina in the lower 9th ward level, but all kinds of weather boys.

At the 1/2 interview: welllllllll, ya know. We’re gonna worry about playing after the season.

Its the continuation of the post Meyer shit era We suck. Simple as that.

This says it all, on the fumble return a defensive back hits our center who is fully prepared and sends him flying backwards. So telling

Unless a miracle occurs, this 8 million dollar coach will have lost 8 of his last 12 games. That means he is getting ALMOST A HALF A MILLION DOLLARS A GAME TO LOSE!!!!!!!

Does recruiting start now?

I Would Almost Rather Eat glass than watch this. If you put some salt on it, I might choose the glass.

“Drink Order? Sure” “Margarita, with salt. Please hold the ice, tequila and mixer. No need to bus the table…”

I’ve Gone From Meh To hate watching. Sure, it’s not exactly healthy or fun, but if I’m going to advocate for Grantham’s immediate firing, it’s going to be because I endured this nonsense.

I’m laughing because it hurts!

hey, weren’t we 18.5 point favorites coming into this game? Lmao

Shane Beamer is so excited to actually be winning that he can’t handle himself. Glad Mullen could help him out.

My son was really starting to get into football this year… But now is uninterested. If Mullen kills our potential bond over football, I’ll never forgive him.

Maybe Mullen can start recruiting now because the players know this season is over

Are we going to the FCS next year???

And we have to turn our clocks back tonight Great; we get an extra hour to think about how bad we suck. This day keeps getting better and better.

I love you guys’ company because I couldn’t be any more miserable.

Florida Is getting housed by a team that got its four wins by beating Eastern Illinois, ECU, Troy and Vandy…FFS.

Guys the Noles are going to kick our ass!!!

Beamer with a kick in the Gator nut bag

My only thought is that we sold our soul for Urban Meyer and the devil has come calling

Thank you Gator football for showing me how such horrible relationships I have with my family and friends. They sure don’t appreciate me cussing and throwing shit.

Pumpers to your caves. The rays of reality will scorch your skin like a vampire.

Full disclosure: this game has conditioned me to look forward to the sound of the screaming chicken on the radio broadcast. I can’t get enough!

Went to Mexico last weekend...got Montezumas revenge...this feels very similar to that.

Anybody want a piece of UCF (best team in the state LOL)...and Malzan has them ranked ahead of us recruiting too. If that isnt painful.

Im out. Night peeps. Gonna go watch football instead.

Nobody in the history of coaching football has been less deserving of the genius tag than Dan Mullen.

Recruiting is like shaving, if you don’t do it every day you’ll end up looking like a bum.

Somehow, someway every one of you suckers on here tonight will find a way to convince yourself the Gators are going to win the national championship by August 2021.

I think Dan is trying to get fired……..nothing else makes sense.

Maybe Dan learned something from his former boss. I’d settle for heartburn and heart palpitations

If there’s a picture of Dan eating pizza after the game….

Fine. I lied.. I’m watching this debacle on my cellphone sitting in the hot tub. Because I’m a glutton for punishment.

The only thing left in the tank is sewage.

I keep waiting for everyone to just sit down on the field in protest.

“Come coach at Florida! We don’t allow you to recruit like everyone else, we force you to keep unproductive players and we’re behind the curve on facilities.”

Dan trying to run out the clock to lose by 23.

I have a bad feeling that we will have a mass exodus of players as well after this debacle of a year. The way I see it, we will be lucky to field a team next year

Mullen’s thought process. Shooting a superball into a train car..

Well doesn’t look like we’re going to cover

Can the whole team and all the coaches just stay in Columbia and let’s start over from scratch.

Oh joy flight tracker time.

Tune in next week for Samford doing the Ga southern dance.

It’s jumping the shark death threats time.

If I’m a third-stringer and see no action tonight, I’m quitting on Monday. There’s no way a third-stringer can play worse than what’s out there now.

Might make sense to throw up a PSA in the main forum for fans to not go on social media the rest of the year and maybe add the suicide hotline.

Hey guys which NFL team do you think poaches Dan away from us?

I think saying a team quit is a lazy analysis and gets thrown around too much but in this case it’s 100% correct. This team has quit

Not sure when we will recover

SCOOP N SCORE



Bo Nix coughs it up and @AggieFootball takes it in for SIXXXXXXX.



pic.twitter.com/PSFV2L5BVd — 247Sports (@247Sports) November 6, 2021

Road Game Bo strikes again What a choke artist

Their one armed QB holds on to the ball better than bo

This game was basically who could fuck themselves first and unfortunately it was us.

Bo got out played by a 2nd string QB with half his body working.

He still runs around like Ricky Bobby on fire when there is pressure of the edge when all he has to do is slide up in the pocket.

Bo shits the bed like Gus.

I got railed by certain people for my “It’s time to move on from Bo” thread.

That fucker gets paid and utilizes a scholarship to play for the school I graduated from. If the wind causes him to fumble and he skips passes to open WRs, I am going to critique him.

It is more about watching him make the same mistakes for 3 seasons and still not having a better option. I’ll hang with Harsin for this season because it inherited our slot WR. But he better have someone else back there in 2022.

Lol @ the Nix Suckers. He is what he is. Playing 3 bad teams doesn’t change who he is. Average at best.

Shut the fuck up and take your ass to the UCF board. Stick to fishing and quit trolling this board with stupid hot takes. According to you Gus is our best coach ever and Bo is the best QB in Auburn history. GTFO!!!!!

I get Bo maybe all we have this year, but I may quit AU football next season if he starts

Only need 5 FGs to win, lets goooooo!!!!!!

The spirit of Gus Malzahn has slipped in. I thought Halloween was over.

What a dumbass I am

Finley should’ve came in a long time ago. I blame that on Harsin

No you stupid sh##, I made a quick response in the moment. The only thing I’d love to clean right now would be your clock.

Bo yells at the backup QB giving him signals, he yells at the receivers, he yells at the line, now he yells at the refs. I wish he’d yell at Harsin. Last guy that did that got fired the next day.

Yeah this is Georgia St. Bo here in the 4th Q. Bench him and let Finley finish this s*** show.

You got maybe 2 drives left down 2 possessions and you put in the squirrel that can’t throw 5 yards. Great job guys. Real great.

Live by the Bo Die by the Bo

Again like I said Bo explains the Auburn football program as a whole perfectly.. chaos on two legs

My gloves are off. Bo Nix is a 6-6 quarterback with snotty disposition who still has momma cut the crust off his sandwiches

Exactly what I thought you f###ing coward. Talk s*** and then we move it to real life and you start your backpedaling. You’d damn sure not say any of this s### to my face and yet you call me the Internet tough guy. You p#####.

The fat lady is putting on a show rn. Showing off all the octaves.

OLine regression, Bo rattled, Bobo off his meds... Great day, O.