Alabama Basketball Recruiting: Nate Oats Lands Elite Shooting Guard

Alabama basketball may play its season opener later tonight against Louisiana Tech, but Nate Oats has already scored another win with the commitment of 4-star shooting guard Rylan Griffen.

The scouting report, per CBS Sports:

A scoring guard whose game is predicated upon upside, Griffen will be as good as he wants to be in the game of basketball. He has the tools to evolve into a high-level defender and the upside to be a tough shot maker who can put the ball in the basket in a variety of ways. Griffin can score from all three-levels on the floor and is a solid shooter but he could still use some improvement in that area of the game. Improving his shot selection at times could enhance his development in that area and increase his overall field goal percentages. He has solid length combined with elite bounce. If given a path to the rim, he is bound to make something special happen above the rim that is highlight worthy. A very thin and slight framed swingman, adding weight and muscle will be key in Griffen’s production at the high major level. Overall, Griffen is an extremely talented prospect. His ceiling will be determined by him getting physically and functionally stronger and remaining engaged in all areas that impact winning.

As the #62 overall prospect on the 247 Composite, in years past Rylan would easily be the top rated prospect in a typical Alabama class. The speed with which Oats has turned this program into a national powerhouse and destination for elite prospects is nothing short of incredible. The 2022 class is now firmly in the top five.

Check out some of Rylan’s highlights below.

Roll Tide!