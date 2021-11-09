Tide Hoops Season Opener: #14 Alabama vs Louisiana Tech

At long last, college basketball season has returned, and with it, Nate Oats looks to take Year 3 of his tenure in Tuscaloosa to new heights. That starts tonight, with a low-key great match-up with the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs, who won 24 games last season and ended up playing in Madison Square Garden in the NIT Semifinals last March.

Alabama, of course, is your defending SEC regular season and tournament champion, and will look to build a squad capable of repeating those feats and making an even deeper run than last season’s Sweet Sixteen appearance. That starts with the first five on the floor tonight:

We’ll have to wait for at least the first whistle to see freshman phenom and very likely one-and-done point guard, J.D. Davison. But we’ll get to see plenty of fireworks from this starting unit, with Jahvon Quinerly and Jaden Shackelford lighting up the scoreboard, Keon Ellis doing it all, and Noah Gurley and Charles Bediako going toe-to-toe with a pair of Preseason All-Conference USA selections in the front court.

This is going to be a battle, and one of the better match-ups in Coleman Coliseum before conference play begins. Man, is it going to be nice to hear a raucous home crowd again. If you aren’t already there, you can watch on the SEC Network. First tip is scheduled for 8:00 PM CST.

Now let’s get loud in honor of Fluff and get the 2021-22 campaign started off with a big win tonight!