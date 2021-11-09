Alabama Basketball Defeats Louisiana Tech Bulldogs 93-64

Alabama came out hot and pretty much stayed hot the entire first half as they raced out to 48 points by the time the buzzer sounded for intermission. Jaden Shackelford’s three 3-pointers ignited the Tide, but Keon Ellis was the true sparkplug of the half as he led the team in rebounds, assists, and added in a devastating block to carry the momentum into halftime.

Hanging nearly 50 points in your very first half of the season is a promising sign for the Tide, and they followed it up with another 45 points in the second half.

Ellis led the team with 18 points, and padded his stats with 9 rebounds and 3 steals to go along with it. Juwan Gary grabbed a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds, and Shackelford, Darius Miles, and JD Davison all got into the double-digits in scoring.

Even walk-on Tyler Barnes got a buzzer-beater shot to get on the board.

All eyes were on the 5-star freshman, Davison, and he absolutely delivered. He displayed tremendous speed, control, and passing prowess in his very first collegiate game and led the team with 6 assists. He’s a legit superstar point guard from day 1, and it’s going to make a huge difference for this team.

Overall, the Tide hit 39% of their 3 point shots, 50% overall, and outrebounded their opponents 51-37. They played aggressive defense, challenged every lose ball, moved the ball on offense like a well-oiled unit, and, most importantly, made their shots. All against a very good and veteran LA Tech team.

You hate to overreact to game one... but that was a phenomenal start for the Tide, and things are looking very, very bright for Alabama fans.

Roger will be along later with a full review of everything he saw in the game.

Roll Tide!