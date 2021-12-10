 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Everything is Aight Random 10

Open your eyes and look within...

By NiceLittleSaturday
We know where we’re from...
Caribbean National Weekly

Good day, music lover, and glad Tidings. While we await the awarding of a certain statue to a certain Young man this weekend, I recommend we immerse ourselves in songs of great joy...or sorrow...or whatever tickles the random fancy of your chosen iPhone/radio/music player. It’s Friday, y’all. Time to let loose and throw down. Party on, dudes!

  1. Exodus by Bob Marley
  2. Primadonna Like Me by The Struts
  3. Relatively Easy by Jason Isbell
  4. When My Baby’s Beside Me by Big Star
  5. Fly Me Courageous by Drivin’ N’ Cryin’
  6. It Ain’t Over ‘Til It’s Over by Lenny Kravitz
  7. Out That Door by Hoodoo Gurus
  8. I Just Want to Dance by Sault
  9. United Front by Arrested Development
  10. Wildfires by Sault

Bonus: Modern World by The Modern Lovers

