Everything is Aight Random 10

Good day, music lover, and glad Tidings. While we await the awarding of a certain statue to a certain Young man this weekend, I recommend we immerse ourselves in songs of great joy...or sorrow...or whatever tickles the random fancy of your chosen iPhone/radio/music player. It’s Friday, y’all. Time to let loose and throw down. Party on, dudes!
- Exodus by Bob Marley
- Primadonna Like Me by The Struts
- Relatively Easy by Jason Isbell
- When My Baby’s Beside Me by Big Star
- Fly Me Courageous by Drivin’ N’ Cryin’
- It Ain’t Over ‘Til It’s Over by Lenny Kravitz
- Out That Door by Hoodoo Gurus
- I Just Want to Dance by Sault
- United Front by Arrested Development
- Wildfires by Sault
Bonus: Modern World by The Modern Lovers
