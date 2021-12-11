Army vs Navy: How to Watch and Open Thread

One of the biggest traditions of every college football season is the Army vs. Navy game played the second Saturday of December. This classic has a weekend all to themselves.

This matchup is truly one in which you can throw the records out the door. Navy has had a tougher go this season due to playing in the AAC (Cincy, Houston, SMU, UCF, et al) plus one against Notre Dame. Army, playing as an independent, made their own schedule. Three of their wins came at the expense of UConn, UMass, and FCS Bucknell. Their best win was Western Kentucky back in September.

Saturday, December 11, 2021

Army Black Knights (8-3) and Navy Midshipmen (3-8)

Jets/Giants Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ 2pm/3pm CBS

The Commander In Chief Trophy is still up for grabs. Because the Black Knights beat Air Force 21-14 on Nov. 6, they are in position to at least retain possession of the trophy even with a loss. Air Force beat Navy 23-3 on Sept. 11, so if Navy defeats Army, the three service academies would each be 1-1 against each other. Because Army won the trophy last season, however, it would retain possession of the trophy for another year.

Navy leads the all-time series 60-52-7.

According to DraftKings sportsbook, the line on this game is Army -7. Over/Under is 34½.

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.



