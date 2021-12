It’s the first top-15 match-up in Tuscaloosa in 15 years, as the 14th-ranked Houston Cougars enter Coleman Coliseum to take on the 9th-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide tonight. For Alabama, the Tide has the opportunity to win back-to-back games against participants from last season’s Final Four, which has to be an extremely rare occurrence.

The game tips-off at 9:00 PM CST and will be televised on ESPN2.