Despite there being only one college football game this past week, there were plenty a-going-ons. Some folks call the time between the end of the regular season and the beginning of bowl games, the “silly season”. A more apt description would be the “ridiculous season”. Things have gotten downright wacky with coaching changes, exploding salary raises, and transfers galore. Chaos seems to be running amok in every corner of the CFB universe save a few exceptions. One of those privileged few is of course Alabama.

Speaking on the subject of uptempo football in 2012, Nick Saban opined “is this what we want football to be?” Time after time, the NCAA has made decisions and indecisions to which Saban has offered his opinion and they never listen. What we have is an array of disarray that seems to have no easy fixes.

THE TRANSFER PORTAL AND ONE-TIME TRANSFER RULING

When the NCAA made the decision to allow college athletes to have one transfer without having to sit out a season, it clearly showed a spineless organization raising the white flag over their headquarters. Any program below the elite few that thought this move would benefit their program was or is in for a big surprise.

Earlier this year, Saban showed he was skeptical of the rule: “I think what’s going to happen as you see how often in a lot of leagues, you know the good players go to a good team and the bad players leave good teams because they’re not playing. So is that going to make the rich get richer? I don’t know. You can decide that.”

Despite his objections, he sure wasn’t going to pout at home and do nothing about it. “You’ve heard me speak about this before, but now that it is a rule, we’re going to adapt to it and make it an advantage for us.” Boy, he wasn’t kidding. The Crimson Tide merely snapped up former Ohio State wide receiver Jameson Williams and made him an All-American, and also absconded with Tennessee’s best player in linebacker Henry To’o To’o. and turned him into Bama’s leading tackler.

The success of those two Tide players as well as some others around FBS (Kenneth Walker, Wake Forest to Michigan State; Hendon Hooker, Va Tech to Tennessee; Wan’Dale Robinson, Nebraska to Kentucky) has for better or worse caused and avalanche of misguided fools who want to skip out on their school because things aren’t going quite right for them. But for every Jameson, there were about a dozen Eric Grays. The former Vols leading rusher (157 rush, 772 yds, 4 TD in 2020) left Knoxville for Oklahoma and saw his inclusion in the game plan diminished this season (70-330-2). Even with this poster child, we have a slew of player entering the ol’ Quitter Hole.

Bo Nix wants out of Auburn. Why anyone would want a spoiled whiny quarterback with a measly 61% passing percentage and 11 touchdowns is beyond me.

Auburn RB Tank Bigsby flirted with the idea of leaving the loathiest village on the plains but will stay put. However one of his back-ups, Shaun Shivers, has agreed to transfer to Indiana.

Starting QB Max Johnson is high-tailing it out of Baton Rouge and taking his little brother with him. The number 1 tight end recruit Jake Johnson decommitted from LSU on the same day. They could be a package deal at their new destination. Pass.

Fellow former Tigah QB Myles Brennan has yet to find a dance partner.

Tom Herman beat Kansas in four attempts and got fired because he lost Quinn Ewers.



Steve Sarkisian lost to Kansas, but now can’t be fired because he got Quinn Ewers to transfer. pic.twitter.com/o5CdNiScNh — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) December 13, 2021

Quinn Ewers was the highest rated player for the Class of 2022. He made two mistakes: 1) Reclassifying to 2021; 2) Signing with Ohio State with former high 4-star CJ Stroud already entrenched as the heir apparent. He is already committed to transfer to Texas, the team he originally committed to. It's carzy how impatient these kids are. Have they not learned anything from Mac Jones's story?

South Carolina Texas A&M QB Zach Calzada is in the QH.

DB Eli Ricks decided to leave LSU and immediately named Alabama one of his top preferred destinations. Problem is, Alabama isn't interested right now. He was a freshman All-American for the Tigers in 2020 but injuries slowed him this season. Other teams mentioned are Ohio State, Georgia, and Southern Cal. What? No Tampa Bay Buccaneers?

Jahmyr Gibbs is one player you cannot blame for leaving his team. Georgia Tech is godwaful and the sophomore all-purpose back is wasting his time on that team. Alabama is a coveted landing spot for him and the Tide did recruit him once upon a time. IMHO, he would be a great addition to the Crimson Tide.

It seems like a lopsided trade in favor of the Tide but OT Pierce Quick appears to be heading to the Yeller Jackets (not finalized).

Mississippi State LB Aaron Brule has packed his bags for Sparty. He totaled 23 solos, 30 assists, and three sacks in 2021.

Former Southern Cal starting QB Kedon Slovis (aka Sedon Klovis) is looking for a new home. It's funny. He's the guy who chased off JT Daniels.

Preseason Heisman favorite Spencer Rattler has transferred to South Carolina. Oklahoma tight end Austin Stogner will be joining him. Shane Beamer was AHC/TE coach for the Sooners 2018-2020.

After four years as Nebraska starting QB, Adrian Martinez wants out so he can play a BS bonus season.

Former Tennessee RB Tiyon Evans is committed to Louisville. The junior had 525 rushing yards and 6 TDs for the Vols in 2021.

Florida edge-rusher Khris Bogle is deciding between Sparty and UK.

Ex-Clemson RB Lyn-J Dixon is heading to the mountains of West Virginny.

Former Vols QB Harrison Bailey has not found a suitor.

CRINGIEST MOMENT OF THE WEEK

I don't follow college football closely but I just saw this Lincoln Riley press conference and couldn't help myself.

What in the sweet holy heck was that? All it lacked was Will Ferrell in a “Spartans” cheerleader sweater.

CREEPIEST MOMENT OF THE WEEK

Was Brian Kelly... grinding on that kid’s backside? EEEEWWWW!!

UGLIEST UNIFORMS

Was FCS top-seeded Sam Houston State’s all-orange to blame for their blowout loss to #8 Montana State? Ima say yes.

TROLL OF THE WEEK

Plz don't do this

MOST IN NEED OF AN ASS-KICKING

NCAA president Mark Emmert: "Being a university president is the hardest job in America"

CAPTAIN KID BROTHER

At the Maryland football banquet, Taulia Tagovailoa was named permanent team captain, team MVP and offensive player of the year. He is a redshirt sophomore. Including the idiotic bonus year, he could play three more seasons after this one. The Terps will play Virginia Tech in Yankee Stadium for the Pinstripe Bowl.

GO ASK GRANPA ABOUT THIS DUDE

It’s about time!

STATS OF THE WEEK

It was an all-out air assault as Army and Navy combined for 190 passing yards!

NAME OF THE WEEK

Army linebacker Kemonte Yow.

RECRUIT NAME OF THE WEEK

Northwestern commit Brendan Flakes. I see a NIL opportunity in this young man’s future.

GAMEDAY

ADOPT-A-TEAM

UT-Martin (10-3) - As you may have seen above, eight-seed Montana State waxed top-seeded Sam Houston State 42-19. MSU is the team that defeated the Skyhawks in round two. That takes away a little of the sting.

UTSA (12-1) - The Roadrunners are favored over San Diego Maradona State in the Frisco (TX) Bowl by -2½.

UCLA (8-4) - The Bruins are a one-point underdog to NC State.

COUSINS

Troy (5-7) - The hiring of new Trojans coach Jon Sumrall feels like a big mistake. It reminds me of when Mizzou hired Barry Odom.

South Alabama (5-7) - USA's new stadium will be hosting their first bowl game with Liberty and Eastern Michigan on December 18. Expect the Fightin' Jerry Falwells to roll.

THAT ANNOYING GUY WHO THINKS THE ARMY-NAVY GAME IS BORING

UAB (8-4) - The Dragons are a touchdown underdog to the BYU Cougars in the Independence Bowl played December 18.

SALUTE TO OUR TROOPS

It was the typical low-scoring slobber-knocker Army-Navy game in which records did not matter. A crucial fourth quarter fake punt spurred the Midshipmen to a 17-13 victory. The crazy thing is, Navy coach Ken Niumatalolo told CBS that the fake “was a mistake” and the guy who received the snap, Diego Fagot, said he didn’t know the ball was coming to him.

With the win, all three service academies finish 1-1 against the others. Thus by rule, the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy stays with the previous year’s winner, Army, though they are not named the winner. It is only the fifth shared championship since the trophy’s inception is 1972 and the first 3-way tie since 1993.

Army (8-4) - The Black Knights now face Missouri in the Armed Forces Bowl on December 22. The Cadets are favored by -3½

Navy (4-8) - The Midshipmen head into the off-season on a high note. Anchors Aweigh, My Boys!

Air Force (9-3) - Las Vegas books expect the Falcons to lose to Louisville in the First Responder Bowl by one point. The game is December 28.

ELIMINATED FROM PLAYOFF CONTENTION

Premature elimination: None.

Definite elimination: Duke, Georgia Tech, Louisville, FSU, NC State, Syracuse, Clemson, UNC, Virginia, Pitt, Boston College, Miami, Virginia Tech, Kansas, Iowa State, Texas Tech, Kansas State, TCU, West Virginia, Texas Tech, Texas, Baylor, Nebraska, Illinois, Indiana, Northwestern, Rutgers, Minnie, Wisky, Purdue, Maryland, Iowa, Penn State, Cal, Oregon State, Arizona, Arizona State, Stanford, Colorado, Southern Cal, Utah, UCLA, Washington State, Washington, Mizzou, Vandy, Tennessee, South Carolina, Missy State, LSU, Texas A&M, Arky, Kentucky, Auburn, Florida, BYU, Ole Miss, Michigan State, Wake Forest, Oregon, Oklahoma. NEW: Oklahoma State, Ohio State, Notre Dame

Endangered: Michigan, Alabama, Cincy, UGA. NEW: Mark Emmert.

Not endangered: None.

A way WAY WAY too early look at the College Football Playoff (CFP) picture:

ACC - Thinking about lacrosse season.

- Thinking about lacrosse season. Big 12 - It’s all downhill from here.

- It’s all downhill from here. Big Ten - Michigan.

- Michigan. PAC-12 - Thinking about Water Polo season.

- Thinking about Water Polo season. SEC - Alabama and Georgia.

- Alabama and Georgia. Indies - Nothing to see here.

- Nothing to see here. Non-Power 5 - Cincinnati: For real or fraud?

RANK ‘EM IF YOU GOT ‘EM

Billboard Year-End Hot 100 Singles for 1980:

“Call Me” Blondie “Another Brick in the Wall, Part II” Pink Floyd “Magic” Olivia Newton-John “Rock with You” Michael Jackson “Do That to Me One More Time” Captain & Tennille “Crazy Little Thing Called Love” Queen “Coming Up” Paul McCartney “Funkytown” Lipps Inc “It’s Still Rock and Roll to Me” Billy Joel ”The Rose” Bette Midler

LET’S GO BOWLING!

SEC BOWLS & NY6

Dec 22 Armed Forces: Mizz-Army

Dec 23 Gasparilla: UCF-Fla

Dec 28 Birmingham: Hou-Aub

Dec 28 Liberty: TxTech-MissSt

Dec 30 Music City: Purdue-Tenn

Dec 30 Duke’s Mayo: UNC-SCar

Dec 30 Peach: NY6 - Sparty-Pitt

Dec 31 Gator: Wake-TxA&M

Dec 31 Cotton: CFP Semifinal ALABAMA vs Cincy

Dec 31 Orange: CFP Semifinal Michigan vs Georgia

Jan 1 Sugar: NY6 - Ole Miss vs Baylor

Jan 1 Rose: NY6 - anOSU-Utah

Jan 1 Fiesta: NY6 - OkieSt-ND

Jan 1 Citrus: Iowa-UK

Jan 1 Outback: PSU-Ark

Jan 4 Texas: LSU-K-State

BOWLING ME OVER

For a while there, college football fans were stuck with boring concoctions like the Franklin American Home Mortgage Financial Savings & Loan Credit Union FDIC Bowl and the bizarre things like Pioneer PureVision Las Vegas Bowl. Here in 2020s, we are blessed by some new sponsors who don’t take themselves too seriously and are actually bringing the fun back to bowls.

@SpencerRattler do you like mayo?

I regret to inform you that College Gameday mayonnaise guy is our new king. I don't make the rules.

A Mayonnaise eating contest going on at the ECU vs. App State game

The Duke’s Mayo Bowl already has fans chugging and slathering their bodies with the white stuff.

The Cheez-It Bowl started the tradition of dumping the crackers on the winning coach. Now they have this cheesy mascot. See what they did there?

Poll Duke’s Mayo or Cheez-It? Duke’s Mayo

Cheez-It

Don’t make me choose! vote view results 18% Duke’s Mayo (43 votes)

48% Cheez-It (112 votes)

32% Don’t make me choose! (74 votes) 229 votes total Vote Now

Krazy Kristi’s “SHUT UP!” of the Week goes to the Heisman voters who put that Aidan guy second. The fact that this Aidan guy finished so emphatically in second was clearly a message of passive aggressive Bama fatigue. The voters knew they had to pick Young number one lest they look like fools. But with so many votes for a guy who is not even the best defender in the nation is ridiculous. It’s a shame that they feel the need to flex their bias muscle at the cost of rewarding the young men who deserve the recognition.

KK Prediction: Aidan will be drafted way too high and will be an adequate but far from great NFL player.

HEISMAN HYPE

Most years, the Heisman Trophy voting is basically a hype award. Often times voters fall in love with someone and refuse to REALLY look at what a player has accomplished. Of course there are exceptions.

WHO WON

With no Gump influence at all, Bryce Young was the clear winner. His comeback against Auburn and dismantling of Georgia clinched it. Even still, he was consistently good all season and never had an a off-week - something that cannot be said about many others.

Young received 684 first place votes and 2,311 total points which represents 83% of the total possible points. His point total is the 7th most in the history of the Heisman. He finished first in all six Heisman regions.

FINAL STANDINGS

Finish Player Pos. School Total points 1st 2nd 3rd 1 Bryce Young QB Alabama 2311 684 107 45 2 Aidan Hutchinson DE Michigan 954 78 273 174 3 Kenny Pickett QB Pitt 631 28 175 197 4 C.J. Stroud QB Ohio State 399 12 118 127 5 Will Anderson Jr. LB Alabama 325 31 79 74 6 Kenneth Walker RB Michigan State 245 18 53 85 7 Matt Corral QB Ole Miss 150 10 32 56 8 Desmond Ridder QB Cincinnati 81 5 15 36 9 Jordan Davis DL Georgia 75 9 15 18 10 Breece Hall RB Iowa State 17 0 5 7

Heisman Trophy voting consists of 870 media members, 57 living Heisman winners and one vote from the fans.

WHO SHOULD’VE WON

CLARIFICATION: This section IS for who deserves to win it.

If I had a vote, trying to be unbiased towards Bama:

BY Will A. Pickett Stroud Not Aidan Whathisface

IN ATTENDANCE

Previous winners who were on the stage for the presentation: Steve Spurrier, Robert Griffin III, Tim Tebow, Desmond Howard, Danny Wuerffel, Mike Garrett, Jim Plunkett, Archie Griffin, Tony Dorsett, Billy Sims, George Rogers, Mike Rozier, Gino Torretta, Eric Crouch.

None of the former Tide winners could make the ceremony because THEY ARE ALL STILL PLAYING IN THE NFL!!

KOACHES KORNER

POWER 5 JOB OPENINGS: FLA , SO CAL , LSU , VA TECH , TCU , WASH , WAZZU , OKLAHOMA , NOTRE DAME , DUKE , UVA , OREGON . Other opening: Temple.

The Dabo Pizza Party Cult let another exalted member of the IPTAY inner circle escape the compound as Offensive Coordinator Tony Elliott has left to surely fail as head coach at Virginia.

After a brief flirtation with Chip Kelly, Oregon made the surprising move of hiring UGA DC Dan Lanning. We here on the RBR staff are unanimous in thinking that this is a risky hire.

ESPN's Kyle Bonagura reported that Cal coach Justin Wilcox turned down the Oregon job.

Duke hired Texas A&M defensive coordinator Mike Elko as Blue Devils' head coach. A little unexpected but okay...

FIU went the retread route hiring former San Jose State and Colorado coach Mike MacIntyre. He had been serving as Memphis DC. M-kay...

. He had been serving as Memphis DC. M-kay... Nevada made the odd choice of Oregon ILB coach Ken Wilson who seemed to be on the back end of his career. The 57-year old had been a Wolfpack assistant from 1998-2012. I suppose they just wanted to hire someone who knows where all the bathrooms are.

* Now that the Coaching Carousel is slowing down, it is Poaching Season - the time that coaches steal coaches from other staffs. *

Nebraska has hired Pitt offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Mark Whipple for the same job, more money.

Frank Wilson left McNeese as head coach and heads back to LSU as an assistant.

Ex-Ole Miss OC Jeff Lebby is back where he graduated, Oklahoma, as OC. He is also a former Sooner staffer.

Okie also picked up Ted Roof as defensive coordinator/LB coach, a guy who gets around more than Jennifer Lopez.

Ohio State football hires away Oklahoma State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles. He will not coach the Cowpokes in the Fiesta Bowl vs. Notre Dame.

LSU CB coach/recruiting coordinator Corey Raymond left the Tigers to join the new Florida coaching staff. OUCH!

Penn State is hiring Manny Diaz as defensive coordinator.

Former Miami coach Randy Shannon was hired as Florida State's co-defensive coordinator/LB coach.

Alabama football is the #1 seed in the CFP. Bama hoops is killing it. And Urban Meyer is a sad miserable jerk who everyone hates. This has been the greatest month ever.

is a sad miserable jerk who everyone hates. This has been the greatest month ever. Fat F*** Phil Fulmer has been diagnosed with a flesh eating disease. Doctors have given him twenty years to live.

TEEVEE

THIS WEEK

Bowl season begins on Friday. At least one game will be played everyday except on Sundays through January 1 and we are here for it!

Friday, December 17

I Can’t Believe We’re Playing A Football Game In The Bahamas BOWL: Middle Tennessee vs Toledo 11am/noon ESPN

It’s Friday I’m In Love Cure BOWL: Northern Illinois vs Coastal Carolina 5pm/6pm ESPN2 - game is being played in a 25,500-seat soccer stadium.

Saturday, December 18 - Bowl Games As Famous Pop Culture Quotes

BOCA BOWL: Western Kentucky vs Appalachian State 10am/11am ESPN - “They don’t want us there so we’re going.”

NEW MEXICO Bowl: UTEP vs Fresno 1:15/2:15 ESPN - “I’m not in danger, Skyler. I AM the danger.”

INDEPENDENCE BOWLUAB vs BYU 2:30/3:30 ABC - “HELLO, BOYS! I’M BACK!”

MOBILE BOWL: Eastern Michigan vs Liberty 4:45/5:45 ESPN - “Keep me moving.”

LALALand BOWL: Utah State vs Oregon State 6:30/7:30 ABC - “I’ll have a twist of lemon.”

NEW ORLEANS BOWL: ULLaffy vs Marshall 8:15/9:15 ESPN - “Hey, STELLA!”

Monday, December 20

MYRTLE BEACH BOWL: Old Dominion vs Tulsa 1:30/2:30 ESPN - Panama City Beach but with more strip clubs.

SABAN vs. MACK, POP, BEAR... ESPN & THE NCAA

With all due respect to the late great Paul W. "Bear" Bryant, Nick Saban is running laps around him and every other college football coach. Despite the long rich history of Alabama football, they had never won the Heisman until this Saban guy showed up. Now, the Crimson Tide can claim four winners of the trophy at three different positions. Young's win makes it two in a row for Bama, three of the last seven, and four of the last 13. Late Notre Dame coach Frank Leahy is the only other coach to have four Heisman winners.

, is running laps around him and every other college football coach. Despite the long rich history of Alabama football, they had never won the Heisman until this Saban guy showed up. Now, the Crimson Tide can claim four winners of the trophy at three different positions. Young’s win makes it two in a row for Bama, three of the last seven, and four of the last 13. Late Notre Dame coach is the only other coach to have four Heisman winners. Much has been said lately about the 2015 Alabama coaching staff that included offensive coordinator Lane Kiffin (Ole Miss), defensive coordinator Kirby Smart (Georgia), offensive line coach Mario Cristobal (Miami), wide receivers coach Billy Napier (Florida), and defensive backs coach Mel Tucker (Michigan State). Adding to that list is new Oregon coach Dan Lanning who was a GA on that National Championship team.

BRYANT DENNY WEST

As the No. 1 seed, Alabama was allowed to pick between playing in Arlington, TX or Miami, FL. Nick Saban chose Cowboys Stadium in Arlington, aka Jerry World, aka Bryant-Denny West. It could be because his Crimson Tide teams are 5-0 in that building. At one point, the 2015 Alabama team famously had won more games in the stadium than the 2015 Dallas Cowboys did.

Sept 1, 2012 vs. No. 8 Michigan W 41–14

Sept 5, 2015 vs. No. 20 Wisconsin W 35–17

Dec 31, 2015 vs. No. 3 Michigan State W 38–0

Sept 3, 2016 vs. No. 20 Southern Cal W 52–6

Sept 5, 2020 vs. No.17 Southern Cal - Cancelled

Jan 1, 2021 vs. No. 4 Notre Dame W 31–14

#ALABAMA

Bryce Young and Will Anderson were named SEC players of the year by the AP.

Phidarian Mathis and Brian Robinson have accepted invitations to Senior Bowl. The game is being held February 5, 2022 at the University of South Alabama's shiny new stadium. Poor Ladd Peebles...

COTTON BOWL/CFP SEMI-FINAL: Saturday, December 31, 2021

Bryant-Denny West, Arlington, TX ~ 2:30/3:30 ESPN

In Cincinnati, they think a crapload of shredded cheese on top to chili on top of spaghetti noodles is a thing. If that is the case, then I was living the high society life when I was a broke ass college student.

Announcers: Sean McDonough and Todd Blackledge with Molly McGrath and Laura Rutledge on the sidelines.

Eli Gold on Alabama Radio.

The line on this game is around Bama -13½. Over/Under is roughly 58½.

