6 Alabama at Memphis Game Thread

The final game of the early December gauntlet is underway tonight - live from Memphis, Tennessee, as the Crimson Tide take on the talented Tigers in FedEx Forum. Don’t let the 5-4 record fool you - these cats have as much talent as anyone Alabama has played this season. If you haven’t yet, be sure to read through my preview for what to expect.

A win tonight would move the Tide to 9-1, but almost more importantly, it would give Alabama a third straight win over a team predicted to win its conference this season. The Tide has played the #1 SOS in the country thus far this year, and tonight’s road trip certainly won’t take away from that.

Nate Oats will roll with his usual starting line-up of Jahvon Quinerly, Jaden Shackelford, Keon Ellis, Juwan Gary, and Charles Bediako. It’s yet to be determined how Penny Hardaway will match-up, but expect to see projected 2022 NBA lottery picks Emoni Bates and Jalen Duren in the starting unit no matter what. As a tangent, nearly every team in the NBA has sent a scout or two to Memphis tonight for this game. Alabama’s guys have a wonderful opportunity to showcase their respective abilities tonight.

The game tips-off at 8:00 PM CST and will be televised on ESPN.