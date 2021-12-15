Believe it or not, today is the fifth Early Signing Period for college football since the inaugural one in 2017. Alabama finished fifth in the nation in recruiting that year but that class included guys like Patrick Surtain II, Jaylen Waddle, Christian Barmore, Jalyn Armour-Davis among others who would win a National Championship in 2020 as juniors. Due to the widespread criticism of this poorly timed signing period, it might be the last one held in December, thank goodness.

TV COVERAGE

The SEC Network picks up their live coverage at 11am/noon and run until Finebaum takes over at 2pm/3pm.

ESPN2 will takeover at that time with several Bama prospects making announcements and go until 4pm/5pm.

COMMITTED

All of the below recruits are committed to Alabama and are expected to sign with the Crimson Tide tomorrow. Many of them intend to enroll in January. These Early Enrollees are signified with EE. The numbers (#) signify their 247sports composite rankings. Commitment times are listed if known and are subject to change.

DE Jeremiah Alexander 5-star #8 (Alabaster, AL) 6’2”/235 EE, 9am/10am LOI REC’D QB Ty Simpson 5-star #24 (Martin, TN) 6’2”/197 EE, 1:30/2:30 SIGNED ATH Emmanuel Henderson 5-star #30 (Hartford, AL) 6’1”/185, 10am/11am LOI REC’D OL Tyler Booker 4-star #51 (New Haven, CT/IMG) 6’5”/335 EE, 3pm/4pm LOI REC’D OL Elijah Pritchett 4-star #54 (Columbus, GA) 6’7”/290 LOI REC’D LB Shawn Murphy 4-star #57 (Manassas, VA) 6’2”/222 EE, 9:30/10:30 LOI REC’D DT Jaheim Oatis 4-star #60 (Columbia, MS) 6’6”/348 EE WR Isaiah Bond 4-star #86 (Buford, GA) 6’0”/175, 4:45/5:45 LOI REC’D WR Aaron Anderson 4-star #96 (New Orleans, LA) 5’10”/180, 9am/10am LOI REC’D RB Jamarion Miller 4-star #97 (Tyler, TX) 5’10”/200 EE - LOI REC’D TE Jaleel Skinner 4-star #98 (Greer, SC/IMG) 6’5”/215 EE (expected to sign on Wednesday morning, but will have a ceremony on Friday with family and announce then.) CB Trequon Fegans 4-star #104 (Alabaster, AL) 6’2”/180 EE, 9am/10am LOI REC’D WR Kobe Prentice 4-star #147 (Calera, AL) 5’11”/178, 6pm/7pm CB Antonio Kite 4-star #154 (Anniston, AL) 6’1”/185, 2:30/3:30 LOI REC’D WR Amari Niblack 4-star #173 (St. Petersburg, FL) 6’4”/228 EE - LOI REC’D TE Elijah Brown 4-star #299 (Huber Heights, OH 6’5”/230 EE - LOI REC’D DT Isaiah Hastings 4-star #308 (Toronto, ON/Clearwater, FL) 6’5”/291, 10am/11am LOI REC’D OL Dayne Shor 3-star #381 (Alpharetta, GA) 6’5”/325 EE, 3:15/4:15 LOI REC’D S Jake Pope 3-star #390 (Buford, GA) 6’1”/190, 3:30/4:30 LOI REC’D DL Khurtiss Perry 4-star #74 (Pike Road, AL) Prediction: Alabama, noon/1pm LOI REC’D

UNCOMMITTED

WR Shazz Preston 4-star #43 (Saint James, LA) Prediction : Alabama, 2pm/3pm ESPN2

4-star #43 (Saint James, LA) : Alabama, 2pm/3pm ESPN2 EDGE Jihaad Campbell 4-star #78 (Camden County, NJ/IMG) Prediction : Alabama, 3:15/4:15

4-star #78 (Camden County, NJ/IMG) : Alabama, 3:15/4:15 DL Anthony Lucas 4-star #50 (Scottsdale, AZ) Prediction : TAMU, 3:30/4:30 ESPN2

4-star #50 (Scottsdale, AZ) : TAMU, 3:30/4:30 ESPN2 CB Earl Little 4-star #101 (Plantation FL) Prediction : Alabama, during 3pm/4pm hour ESPN2

4-star #101 (Plantation FL) : Alabama, during 3pm/4pm hour ESPN2 WkDE Marvin Jones Jr. 5-star #22 (Plantation, FL) Prediction : Georgia but not confident with that pick. 3:40/4:40 ESPN2

5-star #22 (Plantation, FL) : Georgia but not confident with that pick. 3:40/4:40 ESPN2 EDGE Enai White 4-star #37 (Philadelphia, PA) Prediction : TAMU, 4pm/5pm CBS Sports HQ

4-star #37 (Philadelphia, PA) : TAMU, 4pm/5pm CBS Sports HQ IOL Devon Campbell 5-star #10 (Arlington, TX) Prediction : Texas

5-star #10 (Arlington, TX) : Texas CB Denver Harris 5-star #17 (Houston, TX) Prediction : TAMU

5-star #17 (Houston, TX) : TAMU OT Kiyaunta Goodwin 5-star #25 (Charlestown, IN) Prediction : Kentucky.

5-star #25 (Charlestown, IN) : Kentucky. ILB Shemar James 4-star #64 (Mobile, AL) Prediction: UGA, 5pm/6pm

ETC.

LB Robert Woodyard 4-star #137 (Mobile, AL) Prediction : Auburn, AUBURN (not a flip, Aubies)

4-star #137 (Mobile, AL) : Auburn, (not a flip, Aubies) DE Walter Bob 4-star #270 (Acadiana, LA) Prediction: Juco, but may sign with Bama for show.

MYSTERY RECRUIT?

_ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _

Despite offers from from Army, Navy, Air Force, Samford, Furman, Kennesaw State, and a few others, Jay Loper has accepted a preferred walk-on offer from Alabama. He is a 5-10.5, 180-pound Athlete from Daphne, AL.

ANNOUNCING FRIDAY

WR Kendrick Law 4-star #(Shreveport, LA) Prediction : Alabama, 3pm/4pm

4-star #(Shreveport, LA) : Alabama, 3pm/4pm CB Domani Jackson 5-star #8 (Santa Ana, CA) Prediction: Southern Cal

ANNOUNCING IN 2022

IOL Earnest Greene 4-star #40 (Bellflower, CA) Prediction : Georgia, announcing Jan. 8 at the All-American Bowl.

4-star #40 (Bellflower, CA) : Georgia, announcing Jan. 8 at the All-American Bowl. CB Denver Harris 5-star #17 (Houston, TX) - Prediction: TAMU, word is he will wait until February to sign. [insert so you’re telling me there’s a chance gif here]

AROUND THE NATION

SARK POWER! Texas flipped THREE this morning, one from Oklahoma, one from Michigan, and the #59 player Terrance Brooks from Ohio State. As of 8:50am CT, the Longhorns have the #6 class. Trussville, AL edge-rusher Justice Finkley has signed with Texas as well.

Texas flipped THREE this morning, one from Oklahoma, one from Michigan, and the #59 player from Ohio State. As of 8:50am CT, the Longhorns have the #6 class. Trussville, AL edge-rusher has signed with Texas as well. Kentucky pulls off one of the biggest surprises of the day so far, landing four-star Michigan DT Deone Walker .

. As MeltdownThreadsAreNotReal mentioned in comments, there is a lot of chatter going around that head coach Deion Sanders is about to flip the nation’s #1 ranked player to Jackson State. Travis Hunter grew up a big Deion fan and it was the only reason he committed to FSU. It is all rumor right now but there has been talk of the NFL Hall of Famer offering Hunter a substantial NIL deal. The NCAA idiocy strikes again.

is about to flip the nation’s #1 ranked player to Jackson State. grew up a big Deion fan and it was the only reason he committed to FSU. It is all rumor right now but there has been talk of the NFL Hall of Famer offering Hunter a substantial NIL deal. The NCAA idiocy strikes again. It’s official. The craziest flip of all time has occurred as Hunter has signed with Jax State. FSU fans are melting down.

