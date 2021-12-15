Alabama Football Recruiting 2022: Defensive Lineman Khurtiss Perry Commits to the Crimson Tide

As a local guy out of Pike Road, Alabama, Khurtiss Perry has long been considered a near-lock to wind up at Alabama. The 6’2” 265 defensive lineman is a big edge rusher who’s likely to bulk up and play more of the hybrid pass-rushing DE/DT for Nick Saban’s defense.

The 247 Composite has Perry ranked as the #11 DL and the 74th overall player in the nation, though 247’s individual rankings are even more bullish, listing Perry as #55 overall.

Perry joins an already loaded defensive line recruiting class for the Tide. He was recruited by Charles Kelly and Freddie Roach, and chose the Tide over 33 other programs like Auburn, UCF, Clemson, and Texas.

If you want to watch a very big man moving very fast, check out his Hudl highlights below.