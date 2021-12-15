4-star Edge Rusher Jihaad Campbell has completed a flip from Clemson to Alabama. The nation’s #78 overall player had been committed to the Tigers since June of this year. He officially visited Clemson in November and everything seemed to be going swimmingly in the new relationship. But then change came. On December 5, CU defensive coordinator Brent Venables was named head coach at Oklahoma. A few days later, Campbell broke off the engagement.

The affair with Alabama was a whirlwind with Campbell unofficially visiting Tuscaloosa last Friday before heading to Texas A&M the following day for an Official Visit. The timing was not great for the Aggies with defensive coordinator Mike Elko leaving for Duke the day before. In the short time Campbell spent at the Capstone, it was enough to win his heart.

Campbell is a rangy 6’3” 215 lbs. with big hands and a large wingspan. A few sessions with David Ballou and Dr. Matt Rhea should pack on some muscle weight to his slender frame.

He has an explosive first step and is a terror off the edge. His quickness and techniques of avoiding blockers is advanced beyond his years.

Though listed as being from Bradenton, home of IMG Academy, he is in fact originally from Camden County, NJ. He played his first three years of high school ball at Timber Creek Regional High School outside the Camden NJ/Philadelphia area and then transferred to IMG. In 2020 in New Jersey, he played seven games at WR and DE as a junior. In six games of available data, he caught 15 passes for 249 yards and two touchdowns. On the defensive side, he recorded 45 tackles and seven sacks.

At Alabama, Campbell will arrive with IMG teammates tackle Tyler Booker and tight end Jaleel Skinner. Running Backs coach Robert Gillespie is credited with his recruitment.

