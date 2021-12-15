Alabama signs #3 WR prospect Shazz Preston

Alabama once again dipped into Louisiana, this time landing high four-star WR Shazz Preston out of Saint James. The 6’0”, 190 lb. star chose the Tide over Texas, Georgia, and LSU. Holmon Wiggins and Pete Golding collaborated on his recruitment. Preston is ranked as the #3 WR and #43 overall prospect on the 247 composite.

Preston has plenty of speed, as evidenced by his strong 22.3 in the 200m. More importantly, his high school tape shows some solid route running, ability to adjust to the ball and very impressive run-after-catch ability. He was highly productive in high school. pulling in 73 catches for 850 yards and 11 touchdowns in only 11 games as a senior.

The wide receiver room in Tuscaloosa is a bit crowded, but the ballyhooed 2021 WR class hasn’t completely panned out thus far. Still, since Preston doesn’t plan to enroll until the summer, a year spent primarily on special teams may be in the cards for him.

Welcome, Shazz, and Roll Tide.