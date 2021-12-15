Alabama signs 4-star CB Earl Little Jr.

Alabama went back to the well at American Heritage of Fort Lauderdale, home of Patrick Surtain II and coached by his father Patrick Surtain, to pull another son of a a former NFL DB in cornerback Earl Little Jr. Little is rated four stars as the #12 CB and #73 overall prospect per the 247 composite. Robert Gillespie and Jay Vilai are credited with his recruitment.

Little has the length that Nick Saban covets at the position at an even six feet tall, but will need to add a bit of weight to his 175 lb. frame. As you might expect considering his lineage, Little is lauded for his instincts and fundamentals, especially the way he plays the football and tackles. He is also a pius athlete and profiles as a likely Star candidate in Saban’s scheme.

Little has been a fast riser on recruiting boards. His father, nine year NFL veteran Earl Little, Sr. explained how to 247sports.

“Seeing him get to high school, he always had little muscles and was ripped but I didn’t let him lift weights till high school,” his father said. “Him getting in the strength program with Coach Mike Smith and see his body change and develop, he went out there and locked people down for three years in a row. Having great competition in practice and playing in some big-time high school football games, it’s a blessing to see your child go out there and earn it and not just get it because of his last name.”

There is a solid video below breaking down Little’s advanced skills at the high school level. He looks like yet another gem who was built to play for Nick Saban.

Welcome, Earl, and Roll Tide.