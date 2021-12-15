Alabama football picks up huge transfer at DB

In the latest edition of “Is that what we want football to be?” Nick Saban and Alabama continue to get richer via the transfer portal. Former five-star cornerback Eli Ricks has announced his intention to transfer from LSU to Alabama.

From ESPN:

Ricks emerged as one of the best young corners in college football last season, earning Freshman All-SEC and third-team All-America honors. In 14 career games, he has five interceptions.

Ricks was a third-team All-American as a true freshman, which isn’t an easy feat to accomplish. He was rated the #14 overall player coming out of IMG Academy and Alabama wanted him badly out of high school. Like Henry To’o To’o, he has decided to correct that error before his junior season.

Ricks has ideal length at 6’2” and will remind many of former Alabama corner Patrick Surtain II. He should be an integral part of the 2022 defense.

Welcome Eli, and Roll Tide.